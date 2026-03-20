Pennsylvania's Elevated Restaurant In Pittsburgh Is An Elegant Experience With Mouth-Watering Meals Overlooking The City

There's so much to see and do in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but one unmissable experience involves leaving the city center to see it from an elevated perspective. You can ride the historic funicular railway to the top of Mount Washington and dine at Altius, a high-end restaurant serving contemporary American cuisine with breathtaking views over Pittsburgh's skyline.

The restaurant, which opened in 2014, is a joint project by Chef Jessica Bauer and the prominent Pittsburgh restaurateur Josephine "B" DeFrancis. Altius offers fine dining in an airy, modern space, where there's a great view from each elegantly appointed table. While lingering over a charcuterie board or steak tartare, guests can look out over the Point — the spot where the Monongahela and Allegheny Rivers converge — and the downtown skyscrapers just beyond, which are especially beautiful at dusk when the city's lights start switching on.

That's not all there is to see from one of the city's top dining spots. Pittsburgh is known as the City of Bridges — it has a record-breaking 446, even more than the romantic destination of Venice — so it's fitting that many are visible from Altius. A series of bridges, including the charming yellow Roberto Clemente Bridge, is on grand display through the restaurant's oversized picture windows.