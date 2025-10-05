Pittsburgh's Historic, Charming Yellow Bridge Is A Breathtaking Landmark Set Over A Sparkling River
Pittsburgh might not be the most popular tourist destination in Pennsylvania, but it has a "criminally underrated" bustling downtown. From a serene inner-city walking trail through river banks, bridges, and urban areas to a charming island with the state's best urban paddling, the place is full of hidden gems. When you're traveling to the city, it's impossible to miss the Roberto Clemente Bridge. This historic yellow bridge is a breathtaking landmark set over the sparkling Allegheny River, making for eye-catching photos.
Pittsburgh is known as the City of Bridges, and the Roberto Clemente Bridge is one of its most famous. It's one of the "Three Sisters" bridges, a trio of yellow self-anchored suspension bridges that cross the Allegheny River. Along with the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which is also called the Sixth Street Bridge, there's also the Andy Warhol Bridge (also called the Seventh Street Bridge) and the Rachel Carson Bridge (also called the Ninth Street Bridge). All three were constructed between 1924 and 1928 and later renamed after famous Pittsburgh residents. Roberto Clemente was a legendary baseball player on the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he was chosen as the bridge's namesake due to its proximity to the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball field at PNC Park. If you walk across the bridge to PNC Park, you'll pass a Roberto Clemente statue, too. On game days, the bridge is closed to traffic and becomes pedestrian-only.
What to know before visiting Roberto Clemente Bridge
The Roberto Clemente Bridge connects downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore, with plenty to do on either side, such as the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Pittsburgh and the Andy Warhol Museum on the North Shore. The bridge itself is also sometimes the site of festivals and other events, such as Oktoberfest and Clemente Bridge Fest. The structure is 995 feet long and takes less than 10 minutes to walk across.
While the Roberto Clemente Bridge is remarkable by day, it's particularly stunning in the evening thanks to Pittsburgh's city lights. Of course, you can't photograph a full view of the bridge when you're standing on the bridge! To take photos of the Roberto Clemente Bridge, head to PNC Park so you can capture both the bridge and the city skyline behind it. Pittsburgh residents and tourists alike love the bridge, with Tripadvisor reviewers calling it "romantic" and "a must do." One reviewer writes, "The Roberto Clemente is a wonderful tribute to one of Pittsburgh's iconic heroes; thus, an iconic landmark is fitting for him. To walk across the bridge and take in PNC Park and the Pittsburgh skyline is really moving."