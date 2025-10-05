Pittsburgh's Historic, Charming Yellow Bridge Is A Breathtaking Landmark Set Over A Sparkling River

The Roberto Clemente Bridge connects downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore, with plenty to do on either side, such as the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Pittsburgh and the Andy Warhol Museum on the North Shore. The bridge itself is also sometimes the site of festivals and other events, such as Oktoberfest and Clemente Bridge Fest. The structure is 995 feet long and takes less than 10 minutes to walk across.

While the Roberto Clemente Bridge is remarkable by day, it's particularly stunning in the evening thanks to Pittsburgh's city lights. Of course, you can't photograph a full view of the bridge when you're standing on the bridge! To take photos of the Roberto Clemente Bridge, head to PNC Park so you can capture both the bridge and the city skyline behind it. Pittsburgh residents and tourists alike love the bridge, with Tripadvisor reviewers calling it "romantic" and "a must do." One reviewer writes, "The Roberto Clemente is a wonderful tribute to one of Pittsburgh's iconic heroes; thus, an iconic landmark is fitting for him. To walk across the bridge and take in PNC Park and the Pittsburgh skyline is really moving."