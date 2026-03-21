South Carolina's Fastest-Growing Cities To Visit In 2026, According To Research

At the top of our list is the city of Hardeeville, which sits just across the Georgia border from Savannah. According to the World Population Review, growth expanded by almost 10% annually from 2020 to 2026. The city is experiencing increased development to handle the influx of new residents, so there will be plenty of new housing and infrastructure in the coming years. Hardeeville is likely growing due to its proximity to both Savannah and Hilton Head Island, making it a viable option for those who want access to the beach and the city without paying higher prices.

But beyond being close to these cities, Hardeeville is also where you can find the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Nature lovers will appreciate hiking and exploring this 30,000-acre habitat, which houses various wildlife, live oak trees, and spans across the picturesque Savannah River.

As far as city life, most of Hardeeville is built up around I-95, and the city is also home to the South Carolina Welcome Center for those traveling from Georgia. At the time of this writing, restaurants are relatively scarce, but there are some tasty options like One Love Caribbean Cuisine, Caracol Honduran Restaurant, El Nopal, and, of course, Southern fried chicken at Hardeeville Chiken Lickn. The city is also home to quite a few hotels, meaning it's easy to use it as a vacation base from which to explore the Lowcountry.