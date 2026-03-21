South Carolina's Fastest-Growing Cities To Visit In 2026, According To Research
If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation getaway, South Carolina is full of charming and tourist-friendly spots. Cities like Hilton Head, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach are always popular, mixing beachside accommodations with delicious Lowcountry food and attractions. However, if you're trying to stay a bit off the beaten path, we have a list of cities that are not as well-known, at least not yet. Thanks to data from the World Population Review, we can see the fastest-growing cities in the Palmetto State — many of which are worth a visit.
From a border city next to Georgia's walkable gem of Savannah to a suburb near one of the best foodie cities in South Carolina, these options take you from one corner of the state to the next. Best of all, these rapidly growing metros are full of varied attractions and amenities, including tasty eats and lakeside retreats. This means you can plan the type of vacation you want while exploring these places before they become too crowded. So, pack up the car and let's hit the road!
Hardeeville
At the top of our list is the city of Hardeeville, which sits just across the Georgia border from Savannah. According to the World Population Review, growth expanded by almost 10% annually from 2020 to 2026. The city is experiencing increased development to handle the influx of new residents, so there will be plenty of new housing and infrastructure in the coming years. Hardeeville is likely growing due to its proximity to both Savannah and Hilton Head Island, making it a viable option for those who want access to the beach and the city without paying higher prices.
But beyond being close to these cities, Hardeeville is also where you can find the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Nature lovers will appreciate hiking and exploring this 30,000-acre habitat, which houses various wildlife, live oak trees, and spans across the picturesque Savannah River.
As far as city life, most of Hardeeville is built up around I-95, and the city is also home to the South Carolina Welcome Center for those traveling from Georgia. At the time of this writing, restaurants are relatively scarce, but there are some tasty options like One Love Caribbean Cuisine, Caracol Honduran Restaurant, El Nopal, and, of course, Southern fried chicken at Hardeeville Chiken Lickn. The city is also home to quite a few hotels, meaning it's easy to use it as a vacation base from which to explore the Lowcountry.
Fort Mill
One thing you'll notice about the fastest-growing cities in South Carolina is that they're mostly suburbs of other, more established metro areas. Just as Hardeeville is technically a suburb of Savannah, Fort Mill can be considered a suburb of Charlotte, even though it sits across the border. The city grew at a rate of 7% between 2025 and 2026, putting it firmly in second place.
As far as things to do in Fort Mill, the city is home to the Fort Mill History Museum, the South Carolina Strawberry Festival, and many gorgeous parks dotted throughout the landscape. It also borders the Catawba River, although the best places to experience the water are actually across the river in Rock Hill, such as the Rock Hill Riverwalk. The dining scene in Fort Mill is also pretty robust, offering a wide selection of breweries and chic restaurants. Highlights include the Improper Pig Barbecue Restaurant and Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse & Grill. There are plenty of other options scattered around the city, so you can take a gourmand tour and get to know Fort Mill, plate by plate.
Once again, though, part of the appeal of visiting Fort Mill is its proximity to other attractions and cities. There are plenty of hotel options, many of which are chains, including Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn, and Holiday Inn Express. From here, you can explore Charlotte, Rock Hill, and the underrated lakeside city with breweries and outdoor adventures, Tega Cay.
Blythewood
Next, we have a city that is a suburb of South Carolina's capital, Columbia. According to the World Population Review, Blythewood has grown by 6.5% annually. As with the other cities on this list, its proximity to such a major metro area is likely driving this growth, as people want to be close to attractions and amenities while still maintaining a relatively low cost of living.
That said, while Blythewood is technically a Columbia suburb, it's far enough outside the city (around 30 minutes) to offer a quieter, more relaxed vacation experience. As far as things to do, the city is home to several equestrian centers, and it hosts the Blythewood Doko Rodeo every April. Doko Meadows Park, in the heart of town, is another place to catch live events, including the Blythewood Farmer's Market and the Fourth of July celebration. Also, if you're wondering why the name Doko keeps popping up, it's because that was the town's original name until it changed in 1877.
When visiting Blythewood, there are several chain hotels downtown, making it easy to explore the city on foot. The dining options here are also extensive, with most of the restaurants clustered around Blythewood Rd and Main St. Highlights include Doko Smoke Barbecue, Doko Station Pub & Eatery, and Chubby's Burgers.
Moncks Corner
Considering that Charleston is South Carolina's largest city, it makes sense that its suburbs would also be experiencing rapid growth. From 2020 to 2026, Moncks Corner grew by 6.27% annually, putting it narrowly behind Blythewood. This city is tucked away to the north of Charleston, nestled against Lake Moultrie. So, if you want to experience one of the best foodie cities in South Carolina and have a relaxing lakeside getaway, this place is an excellent choice.
While Lake Moultrie is certainly a primary reason to visit Moncks Corner, the city itself is both gorgeous and historic. One of the best places to experience its beauty is at the Old Santee Canal Park, which sits along the Cooper River. Alternatively, you can dig your toes into the sand along the banks of the lake at Lions Beach. Surprisingly, though, there are only two hotels around, with the best option being the Moncks Corner Inn, a modest hotel in the heart of town. However, there are plenty of vacation rentals both inside and around the city.
While Charleston gets all of the attention for foodies, Moncks Corner actually has some incredible dining options. You can get delicious seafood at places like Gilligan's Seafood Restaurant, which overlooks the Cooper River, or Britt Bratt's Garlic Crabs. Or, if you're looking for some traditional Southern cuisine, try Page's Okra Grill or the Barony House.
Fountain Inn
Our final fastest-growing city in South Carolina is a suburb of Greenville, near the North Carolina border, and just about two hours west of Fort Mill. Based on data, Fountain Inn grew by 5.61% annually between 2020 and 2026. If you're looking for a picture-perfect countryside vacation, this town is a great place to start, thanks to its charming history and walkable downtown area.
The heart and soul of Fountain Inn is the area around the city hall and the Fountain Inn Museum. There, you can see a tribute to the town's name, which dates back to frontier wagon drivers in 1886. On this site, there was an inn with a fountain out front, and the drivers took to calling it the "Fountain Inn." Once the settlement became an actual city, the name stuck, and you can learn more about its history at the museum.
A big part of Fountain Inn's charm is that it still has a centralized Main St, complete with brick buildings and pedestrian-friendly spaces. You can spend most of your time here, enjoying spots like the Farehouse, Bucky's Bar-B-Q, or the Fountain Inn Taproom, which are all next to each other. Or, you can head farther down the street and check out The Mill at Fountain Inn, which is a food hall and beer garden. One point to keep in mind, though, is that there are no hotels in town, but there are several vacation rentals, some of which are in the heart of downtown.
Methodology
For this article, our primary resource for finding and ranking the top five fastest-growing cities in South Carolina was World Population Review. Fortunately, all of the cities listed in the top five spots are charming and worth visiting in their own right, so we didn't have to skip any in favor of more "tourist-friendly" options. Note that the study used growth percentage as the key metric. This means that large cities like Charleston may have technically gained more citizens than a place like Blythewood over the years, but the percentage at which the latter is growing is much more substantial.
The other benefit of each of these up-and-coming towns being suburbs of larger metro areas is that it's easy to incorporate more sights and attractions into your South Carolina vacation — if you grow tired of the bustling city, you can pop out to these lesser-known destinations to experience them before everyone else does.