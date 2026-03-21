5 Popular Travel Items You Can (And Should) Thrift To Save Cash, According To Reddit

If you're looking to purchase clothing for the long term, and you're on the hunt for something you'll use quite a lot, you may only ever consider buying it new. However, if you're going on vacation to a place with vastly different weather than where you live, it makes sense to thrift it. In a thread in Reddit's r/Frugal, a user posted about how they live in a warm climate but needed a winter coat for a trip. They said the one they got, plus dry cleaning costs, came to a total of $36. Many people in the thread agreed that a coat or jacket is perfect for thrifting, particularly if you don't want to spend lots of money on something you'll only use for a few days. In another r/Frugal post, a person shared that they found a 100% cashmere coat "for pennies on the dollar." This is also a great idea for items like sweatshirts, raincoats, umbrellas, and boots if you don't live in a place where you need them often.

Another tip several Redditors mention, including in a thread for r/digitalnomad, is looking into picking garments up in thrift stores when you get to your vacation destination. That way, you can save space in your suitcase and find clothes suitable for the local climate. You can always resell the items or gift them to someone before you leave, if needed.