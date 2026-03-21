Connecticut's Best Suburb To Live In Is A Charming New England Town With One Of America's Oldest Rose Gardens

Home to stately colonial architecture and fine art museums, travelers to Hartford in Connecticut will be able to enjoy plenty of sightseeing. Tour the galleries at the Wadsworth Atheneum, considered America's oldest public art museum, or peek at the quirky curiosities on the top floor of Connecticut's Old State House, boasting an eclectic oddities museum with an artistic history. But travelers looking for new stomping grounds to explore with equally exciting attractions should turn their attentions to West Hartford, a posh suburb of Hartford's greater metropolitan area. With walkable streets and pleasant parks set against the green hills of the Connecticut countryside, West Hartford is a treasure hiding in plain sight.

What's more, West Hartford has consistently taken the top ranking among the lists of "Best Places to Live in Connecticut" compiled by Niche, the city-scoring website. Defending this top title for close to a decade as of the time of writing, the combination of walkability, a caring community, and quality public spaces, among many other factors, has all contributed to West Hartford's reputation for being an ideal destination to settle down. Tourists will also be able to reap the benefits of this outstanding accolade. Whether it's strolling the tree-lined boulevards while snapping photos with the quaint architecture, or meeting the friendly locals while stopping at a restaurant for something to eat, a visit to West Hartford will surely be a thrill.

Among the highlights of West Hartford's attractions is the Helen S. Kaman Rose Garden, an oasis of fragrant blossoms considered America's oldest public rose garden. Surrounded by green lawns and groves of shady trees, it is an ideal spot for contemplative strolls and quiet relaxation. Entry is free, which makes a visit all the more worth it. With so much excitement to offer, West Hartford is certainly an underrated getaway destination.