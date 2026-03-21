Connecticut's Best Suburb To Live In Is A Charming New England Town With One Of America's Oldest Rose Gardens
Home to stately colonial architecture and fine art museums, travelers to Hartford in Connecticut will be able to enjoy plenty of sightseeing. Tour the galleries at the Wadsworth Atheneum, considered America's oldest public art museum, or peek at the quirky curiosities on the top floor of Connecticut's Old State House, boasting an eclectic oddities museum with an artistic history. But travelers looking for new stomping grounds to explore with equally exciting attractions should turn their attentions to West Hartford, a posh suburb of Hartford's greater metropolitan area. With walkable streets and pleasant parks set against the green hills of the Connecticut countryside, West Hartford is a treasure hiding in plain sight.
What's more, West Hartford has consistently taken the top ranking among the lists of "Best Places to Live in Connecticut" compiled by Niche, the city-scoring website. Defending this top title for close to a decade as of the time of writing, the combination of walkability, a caring community, and quality public spaces, among many other factors, has all contributed to West Hartford's reputation for being an ideal destination to settle down. Tourists will also be able to reap the benefits of this outstanding accolade. Whether it's strolling the tree-lined boulevards while snapping photos with the quaint architecture, or meeting the friendly locals while stopping at a restaurant for something to eat, a visit to West Hartford will surely be a thrill.
Among the highlights of West Hartford's attractions is the Helen S. Kaman Rose Garden, an oasis of fragrant blossoms considered America's oldest public rose garden. Surrounded by green lawns and groves of shady trees, it is an ideal spot for contemplative strolls and quiet relaxation. Entry is free, which makes a visit all the more worth it. With so much excitement to offer, West Hartford is certainly an underrated getaway destination.
Spend a day at the Helen S. Kaman Rose Garden in West Hartford
Tucked along the northeast edge of West Hartford is the Elizabeth Park Conservancy, where travelers craving a stroll amidst pretty flowers will find the Helen S. Kaman Rose Garden. Step into a floral paradise where more than 15,000 rose bushes burst into bloom during the summer, a spectacle which has been a constant crowd-pleaser since the rose garden was opened back in 1904. Grassy boulevards and curved pathways meander between rose beds and bushes, with a gazebo as the centerpiece. Tunnels formed by arches covered in creeping roses are the cherry on top.
With friends and family, or even just by yourself, the rose garden is an effervescent maze to explore. "The arches covered in roses, the vibrant colors, and the fragrance in the air make it such a peaceful and magical place to walk through," a previous visitor shared. Aside from thousands of roses in the summer, the springtime heralds the bloom of colorful tulips in picturesque rows, which stand out wonderfully against the green backdrop of swaying trees. "Come and walk around or sit and read a book or enjoy a picnic with your family," wrote a previous visitor, perfectly summing up an ideal day in the gardens.
Meanwhile, the rest of Elizabeth Park still awaits. Spread across 100 acres, visitors will find walking trails and a tranquil pond framed by trees. Sit back and watch the ducks splashing at the water's edge. Old bridges ford babbling creeks, which feels like a slice of the countryside. When hunger strikes, the Pond House Cafe serves lunch and dinner amidst picturesque views, with tasty options like cheese omelettes, crab cakes, and mimosas. If you ever find yourself in West Hartford, don't miss a visit to Elizabeth Park.
Museums, places to eat, and where to stay in West Hartford
If you don't fancy ambling amidst the roses, West Hartford boasts a handful of museums to explore. Just around the corner from Elizabeth Park is the Art Museum on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, where appreciators of fine art can explore the galleries and exhibitions. The permanent collection includes both American and European artworks dating as far back as the 15th century, while contemporary sculptures decorate the campus lawns. South of town is the Noah Webster House, the former home of the author who wrote the first American dictionary. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, visitors can tour the humble homestead for a peek into the life of a lesser-known yet no less important figure in early American history.
Plenty of local eateries await when you're in the mood for a meal. For upscale New England seafood, head to Max's Oyster Bar downtown. With a refined atmosphere that still feels welcoming, diners can order oysters from the raw bar, or tuck into clam chowder and cocktails during the weekly "social hours." A previous visitor called it "one of the area's most talked-about seafood destinations" in a Google review. Foodies craving Mediterranean cuisine with a Middle Eastern twist should try the Arugula Bistro & Bar, where the "atmosphere is cozy and welcoming," according to a previous diner. Try the duck confit or branzino with basmati rice, paired with tasty desserts and wine.
Extend your stay with a night at the Delamar West Hartford hotel, not far from the center of town. Guests can enjoy on-site dining and spa facilities after a day of exploring. For more unique adventures in the area, drive 40 minutes over to Woodbury, called the "antiques capital of Connecticut," where vintage meets vibrant.