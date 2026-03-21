Wisconsin's Second-Largest Lake Entirely Within Its Borders Is A Popular Fishing And Boating Destination
Wisconsin is a hub for top lakeside camping spots, such as Big Bay State Park. But another less crowded option worth exploring is Petenwell Lake, drawing visitors to its more than 100 miles of shoreline, fishing and boating adventures, and spacious waterside campground. Though its location is a bit remote, it still benefits from popular amenities like a restaurant, golf course, and a casino just down the road if you get cabin fever.
Petenwell Lake is Wisconsin's second-largest inland lake, formed from a dam built in the 1950s to back up the Wisconsin River for hydroelectric power and flood control. Visitors will get double the fun out of their visit with more recreation at nearby scenic Castle Rock Lake. This entire river valley area was once home to the Ho-Chunk tribe, evidenced by discovered stone tools, such as arrowheads, and pottery. More remnants include the burial and effigy mounds — large shapes made from dirt — seen if you visit nearby Cranberry Creek Mound Group.
You can get here from Central Wisconsin Airport, located about one hour north of Petenwell Lake. For more options, fly into Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, which serves 19 cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, and New York, about 1.5 hours away. The drive from Madison, the state's capital, will take you through Wisconsin Dells, a wooded region of glacier-carved sandstone formations also known as the Water Park Capital of the World – definitely worth a stop.
Fish, boat, and camp at Wisconsin's Petenwell Lake
The 23,000-acre Petenwell Lake is almost as big as Disney World and is large enough to spread out over three counties — Adams, Juneau, and Wood. Fishers can count on quite a haul with the lake's walleye, musky, largemouth bass, channel catfish, and northern pike. This prime fishing destination also hosts large tournaments throughout the year, including musky and walleye contests. Bring your own watercraft or rent pontoon boats for the day from $250 to $400 at Barnum Bay Marina, located on the eastern shore of the lake. Non-fishing types can relax on the sandy beach, climb on boulders, or rent kayaks and paddleboards. Keep in mind that the lake can get choppy at times, so it's best to keep these smaller vessels close to the shore.
After a busy day on the water, you can stay put at Petenwell County Park. The 160-acre verdant campground offers both RV and tent sites, many with lake views. Campers on The Dyrt report that there are showers, toilets, drinking water, picnic tables, fire rings, and a market for necessities. It's earned a 4.7-star rating on Google, with one reviewer praising its "clean facilities, nice docks and boat launch, friendly staff, [and] gorgeous campsite." For dinner, you can roast hot dogs or treat yourself to peel-and-eat shrimp, cheese curds, and Polish sausage sandwiches at Lure Bar & Grill on the lake's shore.
Lake Petenwell's neighboring small towns, such as Nekoosa and Necedah, provide some off-campus fun. You can book a tee time at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course in Nekoosa or try your hand at the casino slot machines at Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa. Or spend time at the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. This ancient lakebed is now a wetland habitat for 230 bird species, and it's just a short drive from Petenwell Lake.