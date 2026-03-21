Wisconsin's Second-Largest Lake Entirely Within Its Borders Is A Popular Fishing And Boating Destination

Wisconsin is a hub for top lakeside camping spots, such as Big Bay State Park. But another less crowded option worth exploring is Petenwell Lake, drawing visitors to its more than 100 miles of shoreline, fishing and boating adventures, and spacious waterside campground. Though its location is a bit remote, it still benefits from popular amenities like a restaurant, golf course, and a casino just down the road if you get cabin fever.

Petenwell Lake is Wisconsin's second-largest inland lake, formed from a dam built in the 1950s to back up the Wisconsin River for hydroelectric power and flood control. Visitors will get double the fun out of their visit with more recreation at nearby scenic Castle Rock Lake. This entire river valley area was once home to the Ho-Chunk tribe, evidenced by discovered stone tools, such as arrowheads, and pottery. More remnants include the burial and effigy mounds — large shapes made from dirt — seen if you visit nearby Cranberry Creek Mound Group.

You can get here from Central Wisconsin Airport, located about one hour north of Petenwell Lake. For more options, fly into Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, which serves 19 cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, and New York, about 1.5 hours away. The drive from Madison, the state's capital, will take you through Wisconsin Dells, a wooded region of glacier-carved sandstone formations also known as the Water Park Capital of the World – definitely worth a stop.