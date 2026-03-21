Sacramento's Locally Loved Little Beach Is A Sandy Cove To Swim, Fish, And Picnic
You might think that to have a fun beach day in California, you'd have to head to the coast. However, the multitude of beautiful rivers in the Golden State means that you can also have a fun time at a beach while being miles away from the ocean. One such place is Paradise Beach in Sacramento. It's a go-to spot for locals to take a break from the bustle of the city, and you can enjoy everything from swimming and sunbathing to picnicking and fishing.
The beach is in a protected cove along the American River, so it is a good spot for local families with kids to splash around and play. It's a particularly popular spot in the summer, when temperatures can reach upwards of 94 degrees Fahrenheit. What's better on a hot day than getting in the water? Though, as always when entering any body of water, be mindful of currents and stick close to the shoreline if you're not a strong swimmer. Sacramento County Parks even provides free life vests for kids that you can borrow when you visit Paradise Beach.
As a part of the American River Parkway, Paradise Beach is adjacent to the River Park neighborhood, east of downtown, and about a five-minute drive from California State University Sacramento. If you're flying into the capital city, the tucked-away paradise is about 25 minutes from the Sacramento International Airport, which was once considered the No. 1 airport for stress-free travel in the country.
Picnicking, birding, and fishing at Sacramento's Paradise Beach
It's not just kids who love playing in the water at Sacramento's Paradise Beach. This natural area is also a popular place for people to bring their dogs. One Yelp reviewer says, "My senior dog loves romping in the water and having zoomies in the sand." Though remember to keep your dog on a leash to avoid a ticket. Bring any inflatable floaties or sports equipment to enjoy while lying out on the sun-filled shores.
You can really make a day of it here. Sacramento is known as America's farm-to-fork capital, so bring some fresh and tasty takeout to Paradise Beach. That way, you can enjoy your food, stretched out on a blanket beneath one of the oak and cottonwood trees — just make sure not to bring any alcohol to avoid another fine. If you want to eat at an actual table, your best bet is to have lunch at Glenn Park Hall before entering the beach, where you'll find restrooms, a pool, and a playground.
If fishing is more your thing, you can cast a line right from shore for striped bass, Chinook salmon, and rainbow trout. There are limits on when you can fish for some species, like salmon, so make sure to check with California's Department of Fish and Wildlife to verify what is in season at Paradise Beach, and be sure to have a valid fishing license. To view other wildlife, birders should also keep an eye out for a variety of gulls, ducks, California quail, ruby-crowned kinglets, and more at Paradise Beach.
What to know before visiting Paradise Beach
Before heading to this idyllic spot, there is some important logistical info to know when visiting Paradise Beach. Glenn Hall Park is a convenient, free place to park, or street parking is available in the nearby neighborhood. Paradise Beach and the entirety of the American River Parkway are open every day from sunrise to sunset, and there's no cost for entry. The beach is usually, but not always, swimmable. If there's been a lot of rain, Paradise Beach can flood. And as one Yelp reviewer who lives in the neighborhood notes, it used to be a nude beach at one point, but those days are long since over. So keep your clothes on!
Paradise Beach is a part of the American River Parkway, which includes 14 other river access points and parks. The shore is also along the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail, a 32-mile paved trail that runs from Beal's Point along the shores of the hidden Folsom Lake in the Sierra Foothills to Discovery Park at the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers. This makes Paradise Beach a great stop if you're doing a long-distance bike ride along the trail.