Sacramento's Locally Loved Little Beach Is A Sandy Cove To Swim, Fish, And Picnic

You might think that to have a fun beach day in California, you'd have to head to the coast. However, the multitude of beautiful rivers in the Golden State means that you can also have a fun time at a beach while being miles away from the ocean. One such place is Paradise Beach in Sacramento. It's a go-to spot for locals to take a break from the bustle of the city, and you can enjoy everything from swimming and sunbathing to picnicking and fishing.

The beach is in a protected cove along the American River, so it is a good spot for local families with kids to splash around and play. It's a particularly popular spot in the summer, when temperatures can reach upwards of 94 degrees Fahrenheit. What's better on a hot day than getting in the water? Though, as always when entering any body of water, be mindful of currents and stick close to the shoreline if you're not a strong swimmer. Sacramento County Parks even provides free life vests for kids that you can borrow when you visit Paradise Beach.

As a part of the American River Parkway, Paradise Beach is adjacent to the River Park neighborhood, east of downtown, and about a five-minute drive from California State University Sacramento. If you're flying into the capital city, the tucked-away paradise is about 25 minutes from the Sacramento International Airport, which was once considered the No. 1 airport for stress-free travel in the country.