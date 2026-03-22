Wilmington's 5 Most Beloved Historic Attractions To Not Miss, According To Locals
Sitting along the banks of the Cape Fear River, Wilmington, North Carolina, is one of the South's most atmospheric historic cities. Founded in the 18th century and shaped by maritime trade, railroads, and the Civil War, this port city is steeped in rich history. Cobblestone streets, antebellum homes, and preserved battlegrounds make the area a top destination for history buffs.
But with so much evidence of the past sprinkled throughout the city, visitors on a limited itinerary may need to narrow down the top sites if they're going to check everything off their list. We scoured local discussions, tourism boards, local blog recommendations, and reviews to narrow down five beloved historic attractions that travelers should add to their list of historic Wilmington sites, according to locals. Together, our five choices are places that locals say best capture Wilmington's rich and layered past. While there are many other landmarks worth checking out if you have more time, locals consistently recommend these five as must-visit stops on a trip to "Wilmywood".
USS Battleship North Carolina
Battleship North Carolina often tops round-ups of must-visit historic sites in Wilmington — from tourism department recommendations to lists like Wanderlog's "25 most historic buildings and sites in Wilmington," and local discussions. The ship, constructed in 1937, was the first battleship made in more than a decade, commissioned in 1941 as "the world's fightingest ship." Battleship North Carolina was sent to Pearl Harbor when the U.S. declared war on Japan, and has served in every major naval offensive in the Pacific. That also made the vessel the most decorated American battleship in all of World War II.
However, after the ship's long and decorated career, it was headed for the junkyard until North Carolina residents banded together with the "Save our Ship" campaign in 1961. With funding raised all over the state, Battleship North Carolina found its permanent home in 1962 in the Cape Fear River. Admission ($14 for adults, with discounted rates for seniors and kids) includes a self-guided tour, most of which is inside the battleship. There are also guided tour packages available to reserve on the website. Visitors should plan to spend around two hours exploring the ship.
One reviewer called the battleship a "must-see in Wilmington," adding that, "You get an idea of what life was like on the ship. You get to view places such as the laundry, kitchen, sleeping quarters, barbershop, and sick bay...to name a few." They also mention swirling rumors that the ship is haunted — a fun tidbit for amateur ghost hunters and fans of all things spooky. One local also suggested that visitors "Do a dinner at Anne Bonny's for the sunset over the battleship."
Cape Fear Museum of History and Science
Often described as the oldest museum in the state, the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science dates back to 1898, when it was founded by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Originally launched as a collection of preserved Confederate relics, it has since expanded its mission and scope to Wilmington's overall history, science, and cultures, boasting more than 59,000 artifacts. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits and activities such as "Cape Fear Stories," an exhibit on the regional history of Lower Cape Fear, and "Port City Play," a play space and educational exhibit catering to children. Standard admission is $16 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and military, $10 for kids aged 3 to 17, and free for children aged 2 and under.
Locals on Reddit often recommend the Cape Fear Museum as a Wilmington must-visit, especially for history buffs. One Reddit reviewer wrote, "This is a very nice museum with a lot of informative exhibits, and telling the history of this area. Many types of historical objects, a large diorama showing how Wilmington used to look 150 years ago." Another reviewer said, "The Civil War diorama of Fort Fisher is probably the most informative museum model I've ever seen." Tripadvisor reviewers also mention the museum's free parking, which makes it easy to explore without worrying about an expired meter.
Bellamy Mansion Museum
Coming in first place on Wanderlog's list of "25 most historic buildings and sites in Wilmington," the Bellamy Mansion Museum is a carefully preserved example of antebellum architecture that's still standing in Wilmington. The mansion dates back to 1861, when it was the home of Dr. John Dillard Bellamy, now showcasing interesting antiques and artifacts from its past.
The mansion, located in the Historic District off of Market Street, has 22 rooms sprawling across 10,000 square feet. The rest of the property also includes the mansion's formal garden and separate quarters for enslaved workers, which were carefully restored in 2014. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can take a guided tour of the mansion and the surrounding property for $20, or a self-guided tour for $15 (children have discounted rates for both). Visitors opting for the self-guided tour are advised to bring earbuds or headphones for the audio. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "So much recent history within the walls here. Loved the visit. There is authenticity here that you don't quite get when you visit other historical buildings." Another Google reviewer said, "Truly one of the most interesting old mansion tours we've done."
Once you're finished exploring the Bellamy Mansion, head over a few blocks on South 3rd Street to the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens, a historical mansion built in 1770, frequently recommended by locals. Daily tours are $20 and available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A few blocks south of there, history buffs will also find the Latimer House, a mansion dating back to 1852, where $20 tours are available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are also unique night tours on offer on the first and third Saturday of each month (aside from December).
Airlie Gardens
History and nature lovers may want to consider adding Airlie Gardens to their Wilmington itinerary, as it often makes must-visit round-ups from tourism departments, blogs, and locals alike. This historic piece of land dates back to the early 1700s, and the gardens were originally formed under the guidance of landowners Sarah and Pembroke Jones in the early 1900s. Today, the 67 acres have been restored by the county and are maintained by the Airlie Gardens Foundation.
Airlie Gardens is known for mighty oaks and lush flora, with the Airlie Oak Lawn showcasing an oak tree that is nearly 500 years old. The grounds also include the Pergola Garden, the Minnie Evans Bottle Chapel, a seasonal butterfly house, a pollinator garden, and dozens of art installations. The gardens are open from Monday to Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (admissions close at 4:30 p.m.) They're also closed on Mondays in January and February, so plan accordingly. General admission is $10 for adults, with discounts for kids, military members, and local residents. Visitors are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, sunglasses, and comfy shoes. There's also a tram service running around the gardens for anyone who needs a break from walking.
Reviewers often mention Airlie Gardens as a great place for birding. One Google reviewer wrote, "The day that we visited, we saw the most beautiful birds fly in near the tiered steps and land on a branch a little ways away." Another wrote, "...there's something magical about it in every season, but spring (March–April) is especially breathtaking when everything is in bloom."
Wilmington Riverwalk and Historic District
We can't discuss Wilmington without mentioning its downtown historic district. Described by Wilmington Today as "...one of the largest National Register of Historic Places areas for a city its size in the United States," this section of the city encompasses 300 blocks. As u/gniwIE wrote, "Downtown Wilmington pretty much is history all in itself." They added that the historic district offers flexibility for travelers, saying, "You can do some of the walking tours and let a guide tell the stories, or get a couple of local history books, read up, and go find and experience the places yourself."
Part of a visit to the historic district includes meandering along the mile-long Riverwalk, America's best riverfront walk, packed with locally owned shops and food. Eagle-eyed visitors may even recognize backdrops used in popular films and television productions such as "Iron Man 3" and "One Tree Hill." There are plenty of cute cafes, shops, and galleries worth popping into along the river walkway. Head just a few blocks to the south, past the famous Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens and the Latimer House, and you'll also find the trendy Castle Street Arts District with farm-to-table fare and cute cafes.
Methodology
To identify Wilmington's most beloved historic attractions, we analyzed highly rated landmarks across Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and local tourism guides like Wanderlog and Wilmington and Beaches. We reviewed comments from Wilmington residents in travel forums and community discussions, such as Reddit and Facebook, to see which historic sites locals most frequently recommend to visitors. We also focused on attractions frequently recommended by tourism departments, such as Wilmington-NC.com.
We prioritized attractions with strong historical significance and consistent praise from visitors and residents alike on review platforms. We also tried to include a selection of landmarks representing different eras of Wilmington's history — such as colonial architecture, maritime heritage, and World War II history.