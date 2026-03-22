Wilmington's 5 Most Beloved Historic Attractions To Not Miss, According To Locals

Battleship North Carolina often tops round-ups of must-visit historic sites in Wilmington — from tourism department recommendations to lists like Wanderlog's "25 most historic buildings and sites in Wilmington," and local discussions. The ship, constructed in 1937, was the first battleship made in more than a decade, commissioned in 1941 as "the world's fightingest ship." Battleship North Carolina was sent to Pearl Harbor when the U.S. declared war on Japan, and has served in every major naval offensive in the Pacific. That also made the vessel the most decorated American battleship in all of World War II.

However, after the ship's long and decorated career, it was headed for the junkyard until North Carolina residents banded together with the "Save our Ship" campaign in 1961. With funding raised all over the state, Battleship North Carolina found its permanent home in 1962 in the Cape Fear River. Admission ($14 for adults, with discounted rates for seniors and kids) includes a self-guided tour, most of which is inside the battleship. There are also guided tour packages available to reserve on the website. Visitors should plan to spend around two hours exploring the ship.

One reviewer called the battleship a "must-see in Wilmington," adding that, "You get an idea of what life was like on the ship. You get to view places such as the laundry, kitchen, sleeping quarters, barbershop, and sick bay...to name a few." They also mention swirling rumors that the ship is haunted — a fun tidbit for amateur ghost hunters and fans of all things spooky. One local also suggested that visitors "Do a dinner at Anne Bonny's for the sunset over the battleship."