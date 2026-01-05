Ditch Downtown Wilmington For Its Nearby Trendy Arts District With Farm-To-Table Fare And Cute Cafes
One of North Carolina's delightful coastal destinations is the city of Wilmington. It has all kinds of fun neighborhoods, like Wilmington's historic downtown with its beautiful Riverwalk along the Cape Fear River. But the Riverwalk isn't the only place where you can find fun shops and good food. The Castle Street Arts District is just about 1.5 miles from downtown, and it's an incredible creative community with great restaurants and shops.
Understanding the history of the Castle Street District will help you appreciate it all the more when you visit. The neighborhood had previously peaked as a shopping district in the 1950s and 1960s, but it fell out of fashion by the 1990s. The revitalization started in 2004 with Michael Moore and his antique store, and he helped build up a business community in the area. Today, it's known for having an eclectic mix of businesses and lots of art.
Start out exploring this area with a farm-to-table gem: Rx Chicken & Oysters. This restaurant first opened in 2012 in an old drug store, and owners James Doss and Sarah Doss have added a twist to farm-to-table by adding the open ocean; as they note on their website, "we grow it, we catch it, we serve it." This restaurant is also a stop on the North Carolina Oyster Trail, and pretty much everything here is as fresh as you can get. The owners even dive for the fish that they serve at the restaurant, including invasive lionfish, and they farm their own signature Lucy Bea oysters, named after their dogs. Chef James Doss explained his philosophy to Wilmington and Beaches, saying: "I believe that what's seasonal and locally available tastes better. Using the knowledge of the best local ingredients along with good technique, I create simple, balanced dishes that allow those ingredients to shine."
More delicious food in the Castle Street Arts District
For more fresh fish in Wilmington's Castle Street Arts District, Zora's Market and Kitchen is a good choice and has been around since 1956. It's the city's oldest fish market and also contains the famous Ronnie's Crab Shack if you are looking for a bite. You can also buy fresh seafood of all kinds here; perfect if you have an Airbnb or Vrbo, and they can also recommend the best ways to prepare whatever you get.
If you are looking for a place that is all about healthy, tasty food that's accessible, try out Coco Pipa. This spot serves colorful smoothies, juices, açaí bowls, and salads with everything priced at $10 or less. And it's got events throughout the year, like live music and poetry readings. It is a small space, but a beautiful one; as one Yelp reviewer confirmed: "Vibrant and cute decorations inside and out. Minimal seating-inside has one table and a counter top and outside has 3 small tables." Another colorful spot is On Thyme, which started as a food truck. In 2022, it opened its first fixed location on Castle Street, and it's full of art both inside and out, having been inspired by the art in the Wynwood District of Miami. When it comes to food here, the menu features wings, po' boys, and burgers. One person on Yelp raved about it, stating, "Couldn't recommend enough! Husband and I had the fish and shrimp basket, surf and turf burger. Perfectly fried shrimp — I'd eat bucket loads of just the shrimp, it's that good."
For a caffeine boost as you're exploring this fantastic neighborhood, stop by Luna Caffe Roasters. Will Chacon and Nina Hayhurst-Chacon opened this popular small batch coffee roastery and coffee shop in 2013. Another option is Jester's Cafe, which is open for breakfast and lunch and known for its homemade brunch dishes like egg and sausage casserole and french toast.
Shopping in the vibrant and trendy Castle Street Arts District
Wilmington's Castle Street Arts District is well worth a wander with its colorful murals and art galleries. It's also the place to go if you want to shop for something one of a kind and special. As one person noted on Yelp, "I am a huge fan of Castle Street, with its bohemian charm and nonconformist style."
Here's a few suggestions of where to go that capture the vibe of this neighborhood. The clothes and accessories at Jess James + Co. Vintage are all curated by stylist Jess James. And while the items may be pre-loved, vintage is definitely trending. This store was even one of the places where Belly shopped in the hit series, "The Summer I Turned Pretty," much of which was filmed in and around Wilmington. If you're a music lover, or need a gift for one, Gravity Records is a must visit with a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. This neighborhood also makes the cut for Samantha Brown's best places for a day trip since it has an awesome independent bookstore called The Roasted Bookery, which highlights diverse voices.