Ditch Downtown Wilmington For Its Nearby Trendy Arts District With Farm-To-Table Fare And Cute Cafes

One of North Carolina's delightful coastal destinations is the city of Wilmington. It has all kinds of fun neighborhoods, like Wilmington's historic downtown with its beautiful Riverwalk along the Cape Fear River. But the Riverwalk isn't the only place where you can find fun shops and good food. The Castle Street Arts District is just about 1.5 miles from downtown, and it's an incredible creative community with great restaurants and shops.

Understanding the history of the Castle Street District will help you appreciate it all the more when you visit. The neighborhood had previously peaked as a shopping district in the 1950s and 1960s, but it fell out of fashion by the 1990s. The revitalization started in 2004 with Michael Moore and his antique store, and he helped build up a business community in the area. Today, it's known for having an eclectic mix of businesses and lots of art.

Start out exploring this area with a farm-to-table gem: Rx Chicken & Oysters. This restaurant first opened in 2012 in an old drug store, and owners James Doss and Sarah Doss have added a twist to farm-to-table by adding the open ocean; as they note on their website, "we grow it, we catch it, we serve it." This restaurant is also a stop on the North Carolina Oyster Trail, and pretty much everything here is as fresh as you can get. The owners even dive for the fish that they serve at the restaurant, including invasive lionfish, and they farm their own signature Lucy Bea oysters, named after their dogs. Chef James Doss explained his philosophy to Wilmington and Beaches, saying: "I believe that what's seasonal and locally available tastes better. Using the knowledge of the best local ingredients along with good technique, I create simple, balanced dishes that allow those ingredients to shine."