The Most Expensive Amusement Park Pass In The World Is $1,900 - But Is It Worth It?
For dedicated amusement park fans, an annual pass can transform a day trip into a year-round habit. Located in Southern California's iconic family-friendly city of Anaheim, Disneyland Resort offers the Magic Key program, which replaced the longtime annual passholder program in 2021. There are currently four tiers, with the Inspire Key being the most expensive option at $1,899.
Each tier offers a different combination of benefits and blackout dates, but the Inspire Key is designed for the most dedicated Disney fans. It has the fewest blackout dates, allowing passholders to visit most days of the year. For example, it's perfect for experiencing the magic of spooky season at Disneyland, although you won't be able to use it at Christmas. The Inspire Key pass also includes perks such as standard parking, dining and merchandise discounts, Lightning Lane Multi Pass discounts, and access to reservation-based park entry throughout the year.
Despite the price, demand for Magic Key passes remains strong. Disneyland will sometimes pause new sales when capacity limits are reached, before reopening them later. For visitors who live nearby or visit Southern California frequently, the Inspire Key may be justifiable — especially because they can make monthly payments after the initial downpayment.
What Disney fans say about the $1,900 Inspire Key
Whether a $1,900 amusement park pass is worth it largely depends on how many times you plan on visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Single-day tickets can cost over $200 during peak periods, after all. In a Facebook group for Magic Key Holders, many users say the discounts make the Inspire Key worthwhile. One member claimed they saved almost $1,000 on parking alone. The pass offers the highest discounts, which are ideal if you dine out frequently and purchase a lot of merchandise.
However, some users on Reddit point out that reservation limits and blackout dates make it harder to justify the high price. If you're visiting Disneyland solo, it's not as much of an issue. However, planning a trip with friends and family can make it more challenging to find availability. WDW Magazine also notes that blackout days limit your selection when reserving tickets in advance, compared to guests buying single-day passes.
Travelers visiting from outside of Southern California have to factor in added costs for flights, hotels, and other related travel expenses. One Redditor said the lower tier worked better for their out-of-state family. They had flexibility to plan their Disney vacations far in advance and around the blackout days. Of course, visitors who don't live near Disneyland may also want to see other sights and experience other theme parks in Southern California — like Knott's Berry Farm, an amusement park that is cheaper, has fewer crowds, and includes more thrill rides.