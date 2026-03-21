The Most Expensive Amusement Park Pass In The World Is $1,900 - But Is It Worth It?

For dedicated amusement park fans, an annual pass can transform a day trip into a year-round habit. Located in Southern California's iconic family-friendly city of Anaheim, Disneyland Resort offers the Magic Key program, which replaced the longtime annual passholder program in 2021. There are currently four tiers, with the Inspire Key being the most expensive option at $1,899.

Each tier offers a different combination of benefits and blackout dates, but the Inspire Key is designed for the most dedicated Disney fans. It has the fewest blackout dates, allowing passholders to visit most days of the year. For example, it's perfect for experiencing the magic of spooky season at Disneyland, although you won't be able to use it at Christmas. The Inspire Key pass also includes perks such as standard parking, dining and merchandise discounts, Lightning Lane Multi Pass discounts, and access to reservation-based park entry throughout the year.

Despite the price, demand for Magic Key passes remains strong. Disneyland will sometimes pause new sales when capacity limits are reached, before reopening them later. For visitors who live nearby or visit Southern California frequently, the Inspire Key may be justifiable — especially because they can make monthly payments after the initial downpayment.