This Mississippi State Park Is Getting A Grand 2026 Reopening With Updated Campgrounds And Accommodations

Mississippi is known for its deep-rooted music history, but taking a road trip down this affordable state's scenic byways also reveals lesser-known state parks. One of which, Clarkco State Park, is reopening with updated amenities and renovated campgrounds. The 815-acre property near the Mississippi-Alabama state line has welcomed visitors since 1938, and features campsites, RV parking locations, and cabin stays that have since been reconditioned for its 2026 grand reopening on March 19. Renovations took a couple of years, with work beginning in 2023, upgrading the A-frame cabins, lodge, as well as the campgrounds and patios. Now, there are 43 renewed RV campsites, six remodeled cabins, a lodge, and a bathhouse.

RV campers will now have hookups for water, electricity, and sewer. For leisure, campers will also have a grill and picnic table. As for the cabins, their traditional exterior gives the accommodation a rustic vibe, but the interior has been redeveloped with modern features. Now the A-frames have contemporary finishes, a touch-screen vanity mirror, and stainless steel appliances. Renters can relax with a flat-screen satellite television or enjoy the outdoor porch with scenic lake views. According to Queen City Newsfeed, officials hope these renovations make the space a more comfortable environment for visitors who are anticipating the park's reopening. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced a social event on March 19 to kick off the park's new chapter for travelers looking for a peaceful getaway in the forests of Mississippi.