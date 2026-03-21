Tucked Between Shreveport And Jackson Sit Louisiana's Underrated Riverfront Cities With Scenic Lakes And Camping

When looking at Tripadvisor's list of the "Top Things to Do in Louisiana," visitors say there are plenty of unmissable things to do while on a trip to New Orleans. If you're looking at that list alone, though, you're going to miss out on a lot of underrated places throughout the state. Case in point: Monroe and West Monroe — two scenic riverfront cities that are tucked between Shreveport and Jackson. The twin cities are positioned alongside the Ouachita River, the waterway flowing between them as a dividing line. This part of Louisiana is called the Sportsman's Paradise region because it offers an abundance of outdoor recreation options, including scenic lakes and camping.

Monroe and West Monroe have a lot to offer, but the cities are definitely underrated when it comes to the review site's list, which doesn't list any north Louisiana attractions in the Top 10. At the time of writing, though, West Monroe is currently in the running for USA Today's "Best Small Town in the South." What makes it so special? The publisher references amenities such as vineyards, a museum and garden, parks, and wetlands.

There is also ample opportunity to do some shopping while you're strolling along the riverfront cities. In Monroe, you can find many of your favorite stores Pecanland Mall. Those who would rather go on a vintage treasure hunt for one-of-a-kind souvenirs will want to head across the waterway to West Monroe. That's where you'll find Antique Alley, located alongside the river. There are multiple stores there where you can find antique jewelry, glassware, home decor, records, and even baseball cards. There are some cute boutiques and specialty shops in the area as well.