Tucked Between Shreveport And Jackson Sit Louisiana's Underrated Riverfront Cities With Scenic Lakes And Camping
When looking at Tripadvisor's list of the "Top Things to Do in Louisiana," visitors say there are plenty of unmissable things to do while on a trip to New Orleans. If you're looking at that list alone, though, you're going to miss out on a lot of underrated places throughout the state. Case in point: Monroe and West Monroe — two scenic riverfront cities that are tucked between Shreveport and Jackson. The twin cities are positioned alongside the Ouachita River, the waterway flowing between them as a dividing line. This part of Louisiana is called the Sportsman's Paradise region because it offers an abundance of outdoor recreation options, including scenic lakes and camping.
Monroe and West Monroe have a lot to offer, but the cities are definitely underrated when it comes to the review site's list, which doesn't list any north Louisiana attractions in the Top 10. At the time of writing, though, West Monroe is currently in the running for USA Today's "Best Small Town in the South." What makes it so special? The publisher references amenities such as vineyards, a museum and garden, parks, and wetlands.
There is also ample opportunity to do some shopping while you're strolling along the riverfront cities. In Monroe, you can find many of your favorite stores Pecanland Mall. Those who would rather go on a vintage treasure hunt for one-of-a-kind souvenirs will want to head across the waterway to West Monroe. That's where you'll find Antique Alley, located alongside the river. There are multiple stores there where you can find antique jewelry, glassware, home decor, records, and even baseball cards. There are some cute boutiques and specialty shops in the area as well.
Enjoy the scenic lakes in Monroe and West Monroe
The riverfront cities offer multiple waterways where you can get out and have some fun. Visiting the Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge is one of the top things to do in Monroe. One Tripadvisor reviewer described what it is like, saying, "This was absolutely beautiful. It has clearly paved paths and boardwalks over the bayou that take you out to the actual lake ... I was able to see two cranes, a gator, many indigenous bird species, plenty of fish, dragonflies, and so much more." The bald cypress and water tupelo trees add to the scenic beauty. Aside from offering opportunities for wildlife viewing, you can also get out and paddle on the lake. There's a boat launch within the refuge as well, but it is restricted to 50-horsepower or less.
If you head west, there's another pretty lake you can visit — Cheniere Lake. This lake is even larger and gives you more room to spread out on the water. If you bring along a canoe or kayak, your journey could take you paddling surrounded by trees on spring-fed creeks or in the open water.
Fishing is also a favorite activity at both lakes, but it's important to point out that duck hunting is popular in the area and is allowed on both lakes. It is actually one of the things that put Monroe and West Monroe on the map: The popular A&E television show, "Duck Dynasty," was filmed here. Duck hunting happens on both Cheniere and Black Bayou Lake at certain times of the year, so just be aware of that if you go.
Northern Louisiana camping options
While the refuge itself does not allow overnight stays, camping is popular in the area — there are about half a dozen RV parks to choose from. One Tripadvisor reviewer recommends Ouachita RV Park, describing it as "Charming, clean, and quiet." She also said it was "Well managed with level, grassy sites, some shaded. Overnight sites are long enough for big rigs towing. Good electric, water, and sewer services. Nice people." This family-friendly campground also has a playground and game room. If you're up for a game of cornhole or horseshoes, you can enjoy that, too.
In West Monroe, you can camp at Pavillion RV Park, though it offers sites for those who are looking to stay for at least a month. They have many pull-through sites with full hookups, as well as a bathhouse and laundry facilities. There's also a pond there where you can fish.
There are limited flights into Monroe Regional Airport, but since the cities are tucked between Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, you can also book a flight to either of those cities. From Shreveport Regional, you can rent a car and drive east for about an hour and forty minutes. If you make that journey, you can also stop along the way in Minden, dubbed the South's friendliest city. Jackson is slightly farther away — the drive to Monroe is about two hours and ten minutes.