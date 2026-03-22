5 Must-Visit Wineries In California's Wildly Underrated Suisun Valley

California's wine lands extend far beyond Napa Valley, with plenty of underrated wine regions without crowds. Just about 28 miles from the heart of Napa, you'll find Suisun Valley. At just 8 miles long, it's easy to overlook this compact wine region — but grapes have been growing across the area since the 1800s, and it's been an official American Viticultural Area (or AVA) since 1982, nearly as long as the famous Napa Valley. Hiding over a dozen, largely family-owned wineries, this region is beloved for its more relaxed and rustic feel (not to mention more affordable prices). In fact, in 2025, the Suisun Valley was even voted the best wine region in the country by USA Today readers, thanks to its flavor-forward wines and accessible pricing.

You'll find all kinds of wines offered here, but petite sirah reigns supreme, along with zinfandel and sauvignon blanc. And if you're not sure where to start your wine tour of Suisun Valley, begin with these five must-visit wineries, which include both long-standing institutions in the local wine scene and newcomers. We chose the following spots for their high ratings on both Yelp and Google, as well as recommendations from other media outlets and bloggers. To see exactly why this region is one of the state's hidden gems, you can find the Suisun Valley wedged between San Francisco and California's "city of trees," Sacramento, both of which are just under an hour's drive away.