5 Must-Visit Wineries In California's Wildly Underrated Suisun Valley
California's wine lands extend far beyond Napa Valley, with plenty of underrated wine regions without crowds. Just about 28 miles from the heart of Napa, you'll find Suisun Valley. At just 8 miles long, it's easy to overlook this compact wine region — but grapes have been growing across the area since the 1800s, and it's been an official American Viticultural Area (or AVA) since 1982, nearly as long as the famous Napa Valley. Hiding over a dozen, largely family-owned wineries, this region is beloved for its more relaxed and rustic feel (not to mention more affordable prices). In fact, in 2025, the Suisun Valley was even voted the best wine region in the country by USA Today readers, thanks to its flavor-forward wines and accessible pricing.
You'll find all kinds of wines offered here, but petite sirah reigns supreme, along with zinfandel and sauvignon blanc. And if you're not sure where to start your wine tour of Suisun Valley, begin with these five must-visit wineries, which include both long-standing institutions in the local wine scene and newcomers. We chose the following spots for their high ratings on both Yelp and Google, as well as recommendations from other media outlets and bloggers. To see exactly why this region is one of the state's hidden gems, you can find the Suisun Valley wedged between San Francisco and California's "city of trees," Sacramento, both of which are just under an hour's drive away.
Caymus-Suisun
Tucked into the serene, peaceful California city of Fairfield, Caymus-Suisun has become one of the valley's top-rated wineries since opening in 2022. Led by the Wagner family, who are behind Caymus Vineyards — a Napa Valley staple that's been around since the '70s – the winery has garnered a 4.8 rating on Google and is Suisun Valley's most recommended spot on Yelp, with a 4.6 rating and over 360-plus reviews. Here, you can sip on Caymus-Suisun's signature variety, Grand Durif, which is a petite sirah, or the bold Walking Fool red blend from within the winery's modern space, overlooking towering palm trees and rolling hills. Your visit even ends with a complimentary shot of espresso. Apart from its standout wine varieties, this photo-worthy winery offers a modern and inviting indoor space, complete with large glass windows revealing rows of towering palm trees and vineyard scenery.
"Caymus Suisun never disappoints. This was my third visit, and once again it exceeded expectations," said one guest on Yelp. "The vineyard itself is serene and stunning, the kind of property you want to stroll through afterward to soak in the scenery and snap a few great photos." Tastings are $25 per person as of this writing, and reservations are required.
Suisun Creek Winery
Once filled with fruit orchards, Suisun Creek Winery began its transformation into one of the valley's unmissable wineries over four decades ago when it was purchased by the Babcock family. Now rated a 4.8 on Google, Suisun Creek Winery is led by Brian Babcock, who grew up on the ranch, and has become one of the valley's gems for its handcrafted wines. With a blend of indoor and outdoor space — including a refurbished airplane hangar — past guests love the Fairfield winery's relaxed atmosphere, affordable wines, kind service, and picturesque vineyard views.
"This place is a hidden gem," said one reviewer on Google. "The vintner could be running a multi-million dollar Napa winery if he wanted to." The winery, which is also rated a 4.7 on Yelp, produces seven grape varietals, including Suisun Valley's signature petite sirah. But Appetites Abroad recommends trying the cabernet sauvignon, which is one of the best she's tried across California, as well as the winery's buttery chardonnay, which has notes of graham crackers. "Truly unique! It had me craving s'mores on the spot," the blogger shared. The tasting room is open on weekends and costs $15. Reservations are not required.
Vezér Family Vineyard Blue Victorian
Fruity and warm petite sirah; chocolate, coconut, and plum-tinted merlot; and award-winning and unique Franci Verdelho are just some of the offerings you'll find at Vezér Family Vineyard. First established in 2001, the winery's family uses wine-making techniques dating back to the 1930s. Although the vineyard has three different Suisun Valley locations, its quaint and historic Blue Victorian home is a must-visit. Vezér Family Vineyard purchased the 1909 Victorian home in 2007. With its pastel blue color, white trim, and sign out front declaring Suisun Valley as the "Petite Sirah Capital of the World," "the Vezer Blue Victorian is very much a visual landmark of the Suisun Valley Wine Region!" said travel blogger Appetites Abroad.
At the Vezér Family Vineyard Blue Victorian, a tasting alone costs $20 per person, or opt for a winery tour and petite sirah, zinfandel, and cabernet tasting for $40. "It's clear that everyone here takes pride in what they do," said one reviewer on Google, where the winery is rated a 4.8 (Vezér Family Vineyard has also garnered a 4.4 on Yelp). "If you enjoy great wine, great people, and a beautiful setting, this is a must-visit."
Bally Keal Estate
With a 4.5 rating on Yelp and 4.8 on Google, Bally Keal Estate is another unmissable winery in California's underrated wine region. Founded by Irish immigrant Joe Cassidy, you'll find touches of Irish hospitality throughout the 80-acre estate, from its ethos — including "Céad Míle Fáilte," a Gaelic greeting meaning "one hundred thousand welcomes," to Irish-made ogham stones placed throughout the property, and even its name, inspired by a Gaelic phrase translating to "place of villages or farmsteads." Dedicated largely to cabernet sauvignon, Bally Keal utilizes organic, sustainable, and fish-friendly farming practices. The estate is also so much more than just a winery. Apart from producing wines, the Bally Keal Estate features a full-fledged distillery, producing artisanal spirits like whiskey, vodka, rum, and brandy from locally sourced ingredients, along with a brewery. Plus, you'll even find a unique on-site car museum featuring a host of historic vehicles, some over a century old.
Wine tastings start at $25 per person for a sampling of five wines. Reservations are not required, and the winery is dog-friendly. In addition to its regular tasting hours, the winery also hosts regular events, some of which include live music and food trucks. "The wines themselves were absolutely delicious, with a great variety to taste," said one Google reviewer. "Beautiful setting, amazing service, and a memorable experience all around."
Tolenas Winery
Tolenas Winery may have just opened its doors in 2015, but it's inspired by centuries of history. Named for the original Rancho Tolenas, the property was once part of the Mexican Land Grant two centuries ago. Led by second-generation farmers and winemakers, it's been praised by visitors for its relaxed environment, great service, and high-quality wine. "The staff here are the coolest, sweetest people you'll ever meet," said one guest on Yelp, where the winery has earned a 4.8 (on Google, the winery is rated a 4.9). "If you want to feel comfortable and at home while tasting, while still getting the fancy winery vibes, this is your spot." Petite sirahs, zinfandels, and pinot noirs are all among Tolenas Winery's roster — and you'll also find a unique, award-winning white pinot noir, made from red grapes. If you ask blogger Appetites Abroad, Tolenas also makes an excellent sauvignon blanc — "one of the best Sauvignon Blancs I've ever tasted!" she said. "With refreshing fruit flavors reminiscent of peaches, grapefruit and apricot, this wine is the perfect companion to a hot summer."
Tastings are enjoyed outdoors, and you're welcome to bring your own snacks or picnic. Private tastings are available Fridays through Mondays, and cost $30 per guest (or add on a charcuterie board for an extra $10 per person). Reservations are recommended, and required for groups of six or more.
Methodology
To create our list, we primarily relied on Google and Yelp reviews to assess which wineries have the highest overall ratings, selecting only wineries that are highly rated on both platforms. Additionally, we read through reviews to ensure that each winery offers specific qualities that Suisun Valley is known for: a relaxed atmosphere, hospitable service, and high-quality, reasonably priced tastings (each winery that we included offers tastings for $25 or lower). We aimed to highlight a variety of long-running local institutions, as well as newer additions to Suisun Valley's wine scene, along with a couple of hidden gems. For additional research on the region and local wineries, we also utilized sources including the Appetites Abroad travel blog, plus local tourism sites such as Visit Vacaville, Suisun Valley Wine Tasting, and Visit Fairfield. For additional information about the region, we also occasionally referred to Wine Trail Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and USA Today.