The 'Most Romantic Hot Springs In The Southwest' Are Sheltered In The Gorgeous New Mexico Wilderness

If you're looking for the perfect romantic spot for a couple's getaway, a proposal, or an anniversary, there are the usual suspects. You could sip champagne in Paris, take a moonlit walk along the beach in Mexico, or sit by a cozy fire in Switzerland, one of Europe's most romantic countries. However, if you're outdoorsy, there is another option for you. Inside the beautiful Gila National Forest in New Mexico, home to the extraordinary Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, you'll find the Turkey Creek Hot Springs. This spot, called the "most romantic hot springs in the Southwest" by Desertlavender.com, requires a bit of work to get to, but it's worth it, as you're not going to get the crowds you would if it were simply a place you could drive to. One of a number of hot springs in the area, Turkey Creek Hot Springs is on the south side of the Gila Wilderness, inside the Gila National Forest. To reach this romantic area, you'll have to take a rather strenuous hike, including a crawl through a relatively small opening called the Keyhole, but what's waiting for you at the end is an idyllic area with toasty warm water that comes out around 165 degrees Fahrenheit and is cooled off by the chill waters of the creek.

You'll need a car to get to the area, which is around 45 miles from Silver City and around 205 miles from El Paso International Airport. You may want to choose a high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle to navigate the twisty gravel road to the trailhead.