The 'Most Romantic Hot Springs In The Southwest' Are Sheltered In The Gorgeous New Mexico Wilderness
If you're looking for the perfect romantic spot for a couple's getaway, a proposal, or an anniversary, there are the usual suspects. You could sip champagne in Paris, take a moonlit walk along the beach in Mexico, or sit by a cozy fire in Switzerland, one of Europe's most romantic countries. However, if you're outdoorsy, there is another option for you. Inside the beautiful Gila National Forest in New Mexico, home to the extraordinary Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, you'll find the Turkey Creek Hot Springs. This spot, called the "most romantic hot springs in the Southwest" by Desertlavender.com, requires a bit of work to get to, but it's worth it, as you're not going to get the crowds you would if it were simply a place you could drive to. One of a number of hot springs in the area, Turkey Creek Hot Springs is on the south side of the Gila Wilderness, inside the Gila National Forest. To reach this romantic area, you'll have to take a rather strenuous hike, including a crawl through a relatively small opening called the Keyhole, but what's waiting for you at the end is an idyllic area with toasty warm water that comes out around 165 degrees Fahrenheit and is cooled off by the chill waters of the creek.
You'll need a car to get to the area, which is around 45 miles from Silver City and around 205 miles from El Paso International Airport. You may want to choose a high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle to navigate the twisty gravel road to the trailhead.
How to reach Turkey Creek Hot Springs
The Gila Wilderness is just under 560,000 acres of land to explore, and doesn't require any passes or permits to visit. Check with the Gila National Forest District ranger station for directions, and to make sure the trail is open. The Turkey Creek Hot Springs Trail is 8.3 miles round-trip with a 469-foot elevation gain, featuring some beautiful views of the surrounding cliffs and lush greenery. There's some scrambling, as well as river crossings, so make sure to leave enough time. Once you drive down the gravel road to the trailhead (which is listed on Google Maps), you'll hike along a washed-out road and cross the Gila River. The water can get rather high, so you might want to bring a change of shoes. Keep your eyes open for a fork in the trail that goes to the Skeleton Canyon Trail on one side and the hot springs on the other. There is a camping area along Turkey Creek, about 2 miles up from where you start, so you can pack in and out if you don't want to drive out of the park after your hike.
Once you get to the springs, you'll have a choice of spots for a leisurely soak, with numerous warm pools around. That way, even if there are other people (and keep in mind that clothing is optional at many of New Mexico's springs), you're likely to have luck finding a place to be relatively alone. Finally, while you're in the Gila National Forest, check out the largely abandoned town of Mogollon, full of gold rush charm.