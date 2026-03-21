Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is A Front Range Suburb With Scenic Surroundings And Fun Activities

The Front Range is a mountain chain that stretches from southern Wyoming down into Colorado and acts as a broad-shouldered protector, shielding cities on its eastern side from harsh storms. At the foot of those mountains is where you find Colorado's famous fair-weather cities, like Boulder, Denver, and Colorado Springs, one of America's most underrated vacation destinations. Strung in a north-south line, these communities make up what is called the Front Range Urban Corridor. Combine the cities and the Rocky Mountains, and there are limitless outdoor stops worthy of a travel bucket list and dozens of scenic towns to serve as home bases for a Colorado getaway.

Situated 20 minutes north of Colorado Springs is Gleneagle, a quintessential suburb in the Centennial State. It's one of the many towns off Interstate 25, which runs along the Front Range up to Denver, an hour away. Nestled at the base of the Rockies, a visit to Gleneagle means access to the million-acre Pike National Forest, home to one of Colorado's longest hiking trails, and a functionally infinite number of outdoor activities a short drive away. There are so many things to do in the area that the Visit Colorado Springs website organizes them by adventure levels, from "extreme excitement" like whitewater rafting to "chill master" activities like paddle boarding on a quiet lake.

Beyond scenic big-sky adventures, Gleneagle has parks in town for laidback afternoons, quality restaurants, and cultural events to explore. And everything is bathed in those famous "300 days of Colorado sunshine," which is closer to 245 days in reality, but that's nothing insignificant.