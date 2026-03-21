Minnesota's 5 Most Serene Lakeside Towns To Visit, According To Travel Bloggers

Have you ever noticed how blue the state of Minnesota is? Maybe it's the unforgiving scale of maps of the continental United States, but the North Star State on paper seems an 87,000-square-mile expanse of mostly green and blue blotches. Zoom in a little closer and you'll find lakes that make up 4,600 square miles of the state's surface — a little less than the size of Connecticut. The resulting 34,248 miles of lakeshore offer fertile ground for serene lake towns worth visiting. And there are plenty, with smaller, tranquil bodies of water mingling with massive Minnesota lakes that offer a summer-vacation paradise.

This hodgepodge of lakes is arguably Minnesota's most recognized asset, earning it the nickname "Land of 10,000 Lakes." There are actually 11,842, but that just doesn't have the same ring to it. The sheer volume of the shoreline and natural appeal of living next to a body of water mean a sizeable portion of the state's waterfront is inhabited in some fashion.

The resulting collection of lakeside towns has developed an overall lifestyle that unites them. It's an ethos that's prone to a slower pace and lower stress levels. Wakeboarding, beaches, pontoons, motorboats, and fishing are naturally part of the mix. Paul Bunyan and his big blue ox, Babe, are ubiquitous in the region as well. Minnesotans build upon the giant lumberjack legend by claiming their 10,000 lakes are actually his footprints. Restaurants and eateries stand out from the cookie-cutter moulds of larger cities. You'll also encounter the requisite dose of "Minnesota nice" here. But more importantly, there's a balance between the conveniences of modern life and living in sync with nature. Here's our list of serene lakeside towns you should consider visiting, according to the people who know them best.