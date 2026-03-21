Minnesota's 5 Most Serene Lakeside Towns To Visit, According To Travel Bloggers
Have you ever noticed how blue the state of Minnesota is? Maybe it's the unforgiving scale of maps of the continental United States, but the North Star State on paper seems an 87,000-square-mile expanse of mostly green and blue blotches. Zoom in a little closer and you'll find lakes that make up 4,600 square miles of the state's surface — a little less than the size of Connecticut. The resulting 34,248 miles of lakeshore offer fertile ground for serene lake towns worth visiting. And there are plenty, with smaller, tranquil bodies of water mingling with massive Minnesota lakes that offer a summer-vacation paradise.
This hodgepodge of lakes is arguably Minnesota's most recognized asset, earning it the nickname "Land of 10,000 Lakes." There are actually 11,842, but that just doesn't have the same ring to it. The sheer volume of the shoreline and natural appeal of living next to a body of water mean a sizeable portion of the state's waterfront is inhabited in some fashion.
The resulting collection of lakeside towns has developed an overall lifestyle that unites them. It's an ethos that's prone to a slower pace and lower stress levels. Wakeboarding, beaches, pontoons, motorboats, and fishing are naturally part of the mix. Paul Bunyan and his big blue ox, Babe, are ubiquitous in the region as well. Minnesotans build upon the giant lumberjack legend by claiming their 10,000 lakes are actually his footprints. Restaurants and eateries stand out from the cookie-cutter moulds of larger cities. You'll also encounter the requisite dose of "Minnesota nice" here. But more importantly, there's a balance between the conveniences of modern life and living in sync with nature. Here's our list of serene lakeside towns you should consider visiting, according to the people who know them best.
Nisswa
One could argue that the best lake town is simply the one with the most lakes. On that front, Nisswa has others beat. The town, named after the Ojibwe phrase for "in the middle," sits at the center of a constellation of bodies of water, including Gull Lake. The city's land-side attractions are equally as appealing. The Paul Bunyan Trail cuts right through the heart of town, letting visitors snowmobile, bike, rollerblade, or generally mosey along. If you're looking for a less demanding outing, stop by Nisswa Lake Park, which includes a walking trail for a light stroll. "Whether you're looking for an action-packed family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a peaceful lakeside retreat, Nisswa offers something for everyone," writes Tatum Cagnina for the blog of The Nordic, a luxury short-term rental platform in the area.
The town has a knack for creating specialty stores you wouldn't expect in a locale with only 2,200 residents. Case in point: Loide Oils and Vinegars, which specializes in infused goodies for your culinary adventures (the shop also has locations in two other towns on this list). Perfect if you've ever wondered what blood orange-fused olive oil tastes like. A trip to Nisswa would be incomplete without a stop at The Chocolate Ox, a candy and ice cream shop with cult status among locals with a sweet tooth.
If you're not too crazy about infused oils and candy, you can instead get a dose of 18-hole medicine at golf courses such as The Pines at Grand View Lodge. The town also takes the slow lakeside lifestyle literally with its Nisswa Turtle Races. The races feature adorably slow contestants every Wednesday afternoon from June to August, a quirky addition to the reasons why Nisswa is an ultimate outdoor recreation destination.
Grand Marais
What better place to build a village than on the northern shores of the mighty Lake Superior, the greatest of the Great Lakes? When it comes to scale, it's more like living next to the ocean than a lake. Unlike other towns on this list, Grand Marais' adjacent lake means the waters can change their character, from serene tranquility to rough seas. That multifaceted nature bleeds through into the surrounding area, which offers a playground for outdoor enthusiasts and artistic souls in equal measure.
The Sawtooth Mountains lie just to the south of Grand Marais. Travelers could theoretically ski, hike, and canoe in a single trip to the city. Check out Artist's Point while you're here, taking in the lake's charming serenity from a rocky peninsula. There's plenty of reason to stay in town as well, though it may not be obvious at first. "Certainly, this small town of about 2,000 residents can feel a little sleepy depending on what time of year you visit," writes Ada Igoe over at Beyond the Yellow Brick Road. "But there's a lot more to do in Grand Marais than feed the seagulls and eat fudge."
The town's tranquility comes from its unique bookends: Superior National Forest at one end, and Lake Superior at the other. Those surroundings can't help but fuel a creative burst, making Grand Marais an artsy haven on Lake Superior's coast. This makes a stop by the Grand Marais Art Colony mandatory, a studio featuring works made by experimental creatives on the bleeding edge of the contemporary art scene. The food scene in town is also quite generous and diverse, but sticking with the Midwestern classics never hurt anyone. Stop by the Blue Water Cafe for giant portions of classic diner breakfast at any hour you like.
Excelsior
As far as town names go, the Latin term for "higher" (and famous Stan Lee sign-off) ranks rather highly. A location along Lake Minnetonka's southern shore certainly helps Excelsior live up to its name. It maximizes its location, with a waterfront downtown that ensures your visit is filled with scenic views, no matter your itinerary. "Excelsior has those quintessential Main Street vibes that make visiting this town so very charming," writes Becky Montpetit on Rochester Local. "Shops, boutiques, and restaurants line Water Street and provide ample opportunity for meandering and exploring." The town features a bevy of eateries, ranging from the higher-end fare to easy-eating burrito shops.
After lunch or dinner, grab dessert at Licks Unlimited, known for its wide range of unique flavors in a cozy environment (though you can never go wrong with a scoop of blue-moon-vanilla-cherry Superman ice cream). Those hoping for a refreshment can grab a cold one at the Excelsior Brewing Company.
Lake Minnetonka's appeal is no secret. Substantial chunks of 125-mile shore have been privatized by flour magnates and tycoons with surnames like Pillsbury and Bell. Excelsior sticks out as the lone bit left to the masses. Located about 25 minutes from downtown Minneapolis, you can realistically book a stay in the state's capital and make Excelsior a day trip. The town's public beach maximizes Lake Minnetonka's assets, with stunning sunsets. It's also a chance to (actually) "purify yourselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka" and pass the initiation ritual stipulated in "Purple Rain" by the late, great Minnesota native Prince. The shore is part of the Excelsior Commons, offering a place to relax and enjoy the serenity of a lakeside life. Be sure your plans include a trip on Excelsior's restored streetcar, which operates during warmer months.
Walker
Resting on the southwest corner of Minnesota's third-largest lake, Leech Lake, Walker presents an ideal getaway for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. Its location within the Chippewa National Forest gives visitors direct access to a range of winter sports, hiking, and fishing opportunities. That's all thanks to the bountiful Leech Lake, which has everything from muskie and bass to perch and pike. Anglers from newbies to old hands can cast lines with hopes they'll be lucky enough to reel something in.
If you're not into rods and lures, there's plenty to catch simply by perusing the town. Be sure to stop at the Walker General Store, which will satiate your need for travel tchotchkes. Take in Walker's waterfront at its eponymous city park, where the serenity of lakeside life seeps into your senses. The town's bay also features a lighthouse. "If you are thinking of visiting Minnesota soon, make Walker one of your priority stops; you will love its small town feel and friendly and hospitable residents," writes Jim Von Trapp on his blog, Von Trapps.
The small town lacks the density and crowds that destroy tranquility, yet it's packed with plenty to do within its vicinity. Hit the Forestedge Winery, about 15 minutes out of town, which makes its vintages from blueberries, white cranberries, apples, and more. On your way into town, stop by the massive Paul Bunyan statue, with dimensions to match the tall tale itself. "There won't be a long line of people waiting, and you can climb up into his hand!" writes Minnesota-based travel blogger Lindsey Ranzau.
Bemidji
You can reasonably accuse this article of saving the best for last, and you'd be right. Bemidji turns lakeside living into a condensed, potent all-in-one destination with 400 lakes within 25 miles of its orbit. Chief among the watery destinations is the town's eponymous lake. Its waters are teeming with walleye, crappies, muskie, perch, and trout. Lake Bemidji State Park, located at the lake's northern end, offers canoe rentals, a beach, and plenty more to keep children and nature lovers occupied.
Bemidji also marks the northern end of the Paul Bunyan State Trail, a 115-mile paved course that mixes scenic views with recreation. Those same backcountry woods so ideal for relaxing strolls turn into a winter paradise when cross-country ski trails dot the landscape, with downhill skiing at the Buena Vista Ski Area.
The town itself has kept the feel of a recently-settled frontier outpost. Its 15,000 residents still stick with the industrious work of logging, with fishing and snowmobiling added for good measure. While Paul Bunyan and his big blue ox have already been mentioned aplenty, Bemidji's rendition of the square-shoulder lumberjack and his azure bovine companion have become an iconic photo spot in the decades since they first appeared in LIFE magazine. Their imposing visages helped spark the trend of roadside town mascots in the Midwest. You'll find more spotlight-worthy attractions in town. Bemidji's downtown offers a Midwest alternative to the glittering lights of Broadway, with The Historic Chief Theater hosting plays, concerts, and dance events. The Paul Bunyan Playhouse, the state's oldest summer theater company, uses the space in the summer to host a diverse selection of performances.
Methodology
Selecting the five lake towns named in this list required a deep dive into various travel blogs, ranging from Minnesota native Lindsey Ranzau's local, flavor-filled posts to the authoritative, detailed takes from Midwest Weekends, to local real estate agents' guidance, and more. We also perused plenty of forums and travel sites to develop a sense of every lake town's overall identity.
We came up with a list of more than 40 towns in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," each standing out in its own way. We then did our best to single out the towns most often highlighted and mentioned for their peaceful vibes and serenity. Those were cross-referenced with reviews and online social media chatter to confirm their peaceful nature and viability as a destination — nobody knows better than locals and frequent visitors, after all.