Nestled In Washington's Cascade Mountains Is A Scenic City With Camping, Peaceful Vibes, And Lake Access

If the Oscar-nominated movie "Train Dreams'" has you dreaming of an idyll in the cinematic Cascade Mountains' lumberjack country, then the sweet, laid-back little town of Morton, Washington, just might fit the bill. Morton is less than an hour from both Mount Rainier, aka "The Crown of the Pacific Northwest," and Castle Rock, aka "The Gateway to Mount Saint Helens." It's also close to camping and recreation at Riffe Lake, a jewel-blue reservoir surrounded by tall pine trees. With so many day trips possible, Morton is a perfect base for an extended stay.

Getting here is easy. Morton is located on the White Pass Scenic Byway, one of Washington's most scenic routes. The town is a little over 100 miles from the Portland International Airport, and just 80 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. With traffic, it's about a two-hour drive from either one. Wherever you're coming from, this is one rustic getaway where you won't have to worry about packing a cooler. You might think a town with a population of around 1,100 would be wanting for things like dining and entertainment, but you'd be wrong. Thanks to its proximity to so much prime recreation, Morton is blessed with a number of eateries and entertainment options, all of which you can check out after a day of hiking or relaxing by the lake.

Come to Morton in August, and you can attend the quaint Logger's Jubilee, a summer festival of lumberjack sporting events like log rolling, pole bucking, and tree topping, as well as lawnmower races and a parade. Little has changed since the charming event began in the 1930s, save for women lumberjacks rolling up their plaid sleeves and entering the competition.