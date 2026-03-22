Nestled In Washington's Cascade Mountains Is A Scenic City With Camping, Peaceful Vibes, And Lake Access
If the Oscar-nominated movie "Train Dreams'" has you dreaming of an idyll in the cinematic Cascade Mountains' lumberjack country, then the sweet, laid-back little town of Morton, Washington, just might fit the bill. Morton is less than an hour from both Mount Rainier, aka "The Crown of the Pacific Northwest," and Castle Rock, aka "The Gateway to Mount Saint Helens." It's also close to camping and recreation at Riffe Lake, a jewel-blue reservoir surrounded by tall pine trees. With so many day trips possible, Morton is a perfect base for an extended stay.
Getting here is easy. Morton is located on the White Pass Scenic Byway, one of Washington's most scenic routes. The town is a little over 100 miles from the Portland International Airport, and just 80 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. With traffic, it's about a two-hour drive from either one. Wherever you're coming from, this is one rustic getaway where you won't have to worry about packing a cooler. You might think a town with a population of around 1,100 would be wanting for things like dining and entertainment, but you'd be wrong. Thanks to its proximity to so much prime recreation, Morton is blessed with a number of eateries and entertainment options, all of which you can check out after a day of hiking or relaxing by the lake.
Come to Morton in August, and you can attend the quaint Logger's Jubilee, a summer festival of lumberjack sporting events like log rolling, pole bucking, and tree topping, as well as lawnmower races and a parade. Little has changed since the charming event began in the 1930s, save for women lumberjacks rolling up their plaid sleeves and entering the competition.
Camping in and around Morton, Washington
In-town camping is available at Gust Backstrom City Park, right on the Tilton River. Swimming and fishing are available, and it costs $15 per night for tents and $45 for full RV hook-ups (at the time of writing). Even if you're on your way to more remote lakeside digs, it's worth stopping here for a night or two to soak up all Morton has to offer.
Riffe Lake itself is a placid, cool body of water, perfect for swimming, angling, boating, and paddling, and the best way to access these activities is to camp right on its shore. The Riffe Lake Campground, on the other side of the lake from Morton, is praised for its helpful staff, as well as games like tetherball and horseshoes. If you need RV hook-ups, this is a great option, too, but you'll be missing out on some superb lakefront dispersed camping.
There is an under-the-radar, but free and legal, camping area on Riffe Lake's east side, where you can pull in and camp on the beach. Just a 10-minute drive from downtown Morton is the Kosmos Unit of the Cowlitz River Wildlife Area, which offers lakeside camping. Readers should note that — while you can still camp there — the Kosmos Unit will not be accessible to vehicles until the end of April 2026.
Dining and entertainment in Morton, Washington
If you want to grab a morning brew before setting out on a big adventure, you can head to the Main Avenue Coffeehouse and Bakery, which also has a cozy fireplace and giant cinnamon rolls. For post-hike sustenance, Papa Bear's Restaurant and Lounge is right downtown and has a classic American menu. One Google reviewer called it "a nostalgic little jewel of a restaurant," singling out the Reuben sandwich.
The dining experience that seems to really captivate visitors, however, is the Spiffy Dine-In Drive-In, a burger stand straight out of 1950. "With its weathered sign and old-school charm, Spiffy's has the kind of roadside appeal that makes you hit the brakes," one Mount Rainier hiker writes on Yelp. "Whether you're craving a burger, a shake, or just a quick, satisfying bite — this spot delivers." Diners order their food at a pickup window, and they can eat inside or at one of the picnic tables outside.
For entertainment, the Bucksnort Pub is the kind of place with taxidermy on the walls, a boat hanging from the ceiling, and local musicians picking guitars. One Google reviewer praised its "comfortable, relaxed mountainfolk atmosphere." Further down Main Avenue is the Roxy Theater, which has live performances, first run movies, and an in-house art gallery. For more of an outdoorsy experience, the Mill Town Smokehouse has barbecue and pizza, served outside around cozy fire pits and cornhole boards. Even if you eat inside, you can go bowling. If you fall in love with the area and want to live there one day, you can check out some idyllic Pacific Northwest towns where social security will take you the furthest.