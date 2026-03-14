Idyllic Pacific Northwest Towns Where Social Security Will Take You The Furthest
The allure of the Pacific Northwest is one that some of us just can't seem to shake. Miles of coastline, some of America's cleanest cities, dramatic mountain ranges, and ancient redwood forests are just a few of the reasons we're drawn to this region. Maybe you're thinking that it's time to head there on a permanent basis, or you're looking for a temperate place to escape cold winters elsewhere. Perhaps you're a fan of small towns in the Pacific Northwest that blend dramatic views with laid-back charm, but you also don't want to break the bank. Even though the cost of living is generally higher in this region than in other parts of the U.S., there are still some pockets of Washington, Oregon, and Northern California where rent and home prices aren't astronomical.
When we think of the Pacific Northwest, visions of crashing waves and tree-lined bluffs come to mind, but you'll actually find a wide array of landscapes and climates in this region. Eastern Oregon, for example, toward which weather travels over a number of mountain ranges, is where rolling plains and desert-like climate are more common than evergreen forests. Generally speaking, the closer you are to the coast, the pricier housing will be. The trade-off is that you have access to a huge range of parks in California and Oregon — both states that have the most state parks in America to visit — and a wealth of cultural amenities.
In 2026, individual retirees' social security checks average $2,071 nationwide. That may be enough to cover rent or a mortgage, but a place's overall cost of living is also a consideration. The 10 places listed below aren't necessarily the region's cheapest towns to live in; instead, they balance local character, affordability, and idyllic vibes.
Pendleton, Oregon
Garment and home decor aficionados will hear "Pendleton" and immediately think of the eponymous woolen mill, which traces its history in Northeastern Oregon back to 1863. The textile maker continues to set an industry standard when it comes to coats, blankets, and a huge range of other items renowned for their Western motifs. You can even take advantage of a free tour behind-the-scenes of Pendleton Woolen Mills, with one mill here and the other about a three-hour drive west in Washougal, Washington.
The city of Pendleton sits right off Interstate 84, just west of the Umatilla Reservation. It has Western heritage is written all over it, even when it comes to places to eat. The Rainbow Café has been serving up grub since 1883, and at Hamley & Co. — established the same year — you can shop a huge range of Western boots, hats, saddles, and other goods. Head to the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame to experience highlights from the area's storied annual rodeo, which has been drawing crowds since 1910. Or, better yet, attend the event yourself in mid-September for a week-long showcase of horsemanship. Throughout the year, Pendleton Round-Up Stadium and Happy Canyon Arena host concerts, Native American performances, and the annual Wagon Train in June, which harkens back to the era of westward pioneers.
If time on the green is a priority, Wildhorse Resort & Casino is a go-to with its two separate courses. Wildhorse Golf Course is located just east of downtown, while the resort's Golf Course at Birch Creek is a 15-minute drive south. Nearby, McKay Creek National Wildlife Refuge is an oasis for nature-lovers, especially for a relaxing paddle, wildlife-spotting, and seasonal hunting.
Yakima, Washington
In South-central Washington, situated to the east of the Cascade Mountains, Yakima is an invitingly small city with a population of just about 98,000. It's nestled in the Yakima Valley, where access to nature, farm stands, and great food are among its best attributes. Precision Fruit Stand is a unique local treasure just north of town, and the same can be said for the charming McIlrath Farm & Market. But the agricultural delights certainly don't end there.
Yakima Valley is renowned as one of Washington's wine regions, and grapey goodness is in abundance here. Treveri Cellars specializes in sparkling wine; Freehand Cellars offers effortless luxury in its tasting room with gorgeous views over the valley; and Yakima Valley Vintners, in partnership with Yakima Valley College, has a "Teaching Winery" and tasting room right downtown, where you can sample bottles made by budding winemakers. Bonair is also a family vineyard and winery that offers a range of whites and reds, including a Gewürztraminer that previously earned an accolade from "Wine Enthusiast."
For a nature fix, the Yakima Area Arboretum is a 46-acre oasis full of maintained gardens and tree collections, and a great introduction to the area's history and local culture can be found in vibrant and informative displays at the Yakima Valley Museum. And if staying active is high on your list, the area brims with hiking and biking opportunities, such as at a number of protected areas managed by Cowiche Canyon Conservancy on the northwest edge of town.
Astoria, Oregon
If the coast is a must-have for your retirement spot, Astoria, Oregon, is a real contender, as it's not as pricey as some other coastal spots but still boasts plenty of character. The city is film-famous as the setting for the 1985 film "The Goonies," and its hilly, sylvan feel is complemented by iconic bridges and the area's railway and timber industry heritage. You're also only a short distance away from Pacific oases like Sunset Beach State Recreation Site — about 20 minutes away — and the dramatic Delaura Beach at Fort Stevens State Park, a unique coastal stay with sandy shores and historic hikes.
With myriad coffee shops, breweries, unique taverns, and restaurants to choose from, Astoria counts among the best foodie cities in the Pacific Northwest. Head to Astoria Brewing Company for great grub and locally crafted beers, or grab an elevated lunch at Bridgewater Bistro, which serves up harbor views along with seafood specialties like Pacific oysters, salmon, and sole. And if you're looking for your new kaffeeklatsch, look no further than Rusty Cup, Coffee Girl, or Cambium Gallery & Coffee Bar.
Maritime history feels sewn into the very fabric of Astoria. Visit the Columbia River Maritime Museum experience this history through a wide range of multimedia exhibits and explore the bright red Lightship Columbia, which is permanently installed outside. Then take in views over the water from the grounds of the Astoria Column, a towering monument with carved artwork that traces the history of Astoria from its beginning as untouched nature to the arrival of Lewis and Clark to the introduction of the railroad.
Coos Bay, Oregon
Located just a little more than two hours north of the California border, Coos Bay, Oregon, is yet another spot in the Pacific Northwest that provides access to some of the region's most gorgeous coastline. This underrated city's cost of living is 10% lower than the national average according to BestPlaces.net. And if access to nature is a non-negotiable, you're in the right place in this artsy city with natural beauty and serene beaches. With that comes a bit more isolation in terms of distance to other major cities, though, so you may want to keep in mind how far you're willing to drive for certain things, such as specialist healthcare or some stores.
The city sits just inland from the Pacific Ocean, overlooking its eponymous bay. A cluster of communities, including Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston, comprise what's called Oregon's Adventure Coast. The area is characterized by rugged beauty, crashing surf, epic seafood, and access to a trio of coastal gems: Sunset Bay, Shore Acres, and Cape Arago State Parks — all of which are within a half-hour drive from downtown Coos Bay. And if you've ever traveled along U.S. Highway 101 through Coos Bay, which cuts right through town, you'll have crossed the iconic Art Deco-meets-Gothic McCullough Memorial Bridge, which was completed as part of the Works Progress Administration in 1936.
If you love to try your luck at the slot machines or blackjack table, Ko-Kwel Casino Resort overlooks the water on the east side of town. Then, round out your day with dinner at one of a number of varied local eateries such as Blue Heron Bistro for German bites, 7 Devils Brewery for local beers, and the excellent Himalayan Restaurant & Bar for Indian favorites.
Redding, California
California is notorious for its high cost of living. A survey published by Insure.com puts the state at 40% higher than the national average. Fortunately, there are still some gems to retire to that give you full Golden State vibes without entirely draining your wallet. Nature abounds in Northern California, and amid beautiful mountains and forests, the city of Redding is an outdoor-lover's oasis combined with all of the comforts of a city. In the distance, peep the jewel of the surrounding landscape: Mt. Shasta, a dramatic, snow-capped volcanic peak that rises to more than 14,000 feet.
Just a 15-minute drive west of town, find a spot to relax along more than 36 miles of shoreline or put the boat in at Whiskeytown Lake, part of the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. Anglers will love casting a line for kokanee salmon, rainbow trout, and bass, and when you've had a full day of it, more than a dozen campgrounds and RV parks are perfect for cozying up by the fire and taking in the mountain air. On the way, visit Shasta State Historic Park, which is only a 15-minute drive west of town on the way to Whiskeytown Lake.
Back in town, take a stroll across the contemporary Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, which features museum exhibitions, a miniature train, zoo, and an arboretum and botanical gardens across 300 acres. Its nursery also hosts a plant sale every spring. For more relaxing and scenic outdoor recreation, bike along the 11-mile Sacramento River Trail, sporting views of the Keswick Reservoir and the rugged surrounding landscape, with fishing spots along the way.
Spokane, Washington
For a "River City" that's home to one of America's most iconic urban parks, look no further than Spokane in Eastern Washington. This is your go-to for college town vibes, as it's home to the historic Gonzaga University along with Whitworth University, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. And with a roster of schools like that, you're assured a wide array of foodie spots, arts and culture institutions, recreation, and more. It's also your gateway to the Idaho Panhandle for gorgeous lakes and mountain experiences. Lake Pend Oreille's hub of Sandpoint, Idaho, is less than 90-minutes away, and you can reach Priest Lake to the north in just about two hours.
Public parks are something that Spokane understands how to do really well. Riverfront Park is a center for family-friendly events, such as holiday activities and music, plus its unique "skate ribbon" for scooters and roller skates. You'll find a luminous pavilion, old-fashioned carousel, and a scenic chairlift attraction called the SkyRide that offers spectacular views of Spokane Falls. And for something a bit more "formal," take in the beautiful gardens of Manito Park, where you'll find ponds, topiaries, lawns perfect for picnicking, and the immanently charming and woodsy Park Bench Café.
If you need to fuel up for the day, Frank's Diner is an award-winning local legend. There are actually two locations — one downtown and one in North Spokane — and both tuck their throwback breakfast bars inside gorgeous, historical railroad cars. And for lunch or dinner, head to the playfully named Clinkerdagger, a steakhouse in a former flour mill with views over the Spokane River.
Crescent City, California
Located just south of the Oregon border, Crescent City is a rare California coastal gem that's actually affordable. It's a gateway to beautiful redwood forests and state parks, and the cost of living is actually 6.7% below the national average, according to BestPlaces.net. Like Coos Bay, which is around two and a half hours north via the beautiful Pacific Coast Highway, part of this has to do with its relative isolation from other large cities. Crescent City is about an hour and a half north of Eureka, and Redding is a little more than four hours away. That said, this is a premier gateway to towering trees and ocean charm, and the serenity and beauty of this quieter part of the West Coast possesses a special kind of magic.
Just north of town, discover the unique coastal ecosystems of Tolowa Dunes State Park, or pop northwest of Crescent City to Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, which is the northernmost unit of the Redwoods National and State Parks. It spans 10,000 acres, containing pristine groves with some of the world's most impressively big trees. And west from there, Smith River National Recreation Area is a must-visit to hike, raft, fish, or birdwatch to your heart's content.
Of course, Crescent City itself has its charms. Visit the striking Battery Point Lighthouse perched on a rocky promontory, then wind down with fresh beer on tap at Seaquake Brewing, Port O'Pints Brewing Co., or the atmospheric Crescent City Brewhouse. Save room for a grilled crab sandwich at Chart Room Restaurant or the local favorite of fish and chips made with ling cod at the aptly named Fishermans Restaurant.
Anacortes, Washington
A bit pricier compared to some of the others on this list, with the median home price around $825,000 according to Realtor.com, this Northern Washington gem drives the coastal feel home. It's worth mentioning because it's not too far from major metro areas — 80 miles north of Seattle and about 90 miles south of Vancouver, British Columbia — but it feels like a world unto itself. This close to Canada, it pays to have your passport!
Anacortes sits at the northern tip of Fidalgo Island, overlooking a number of other islands in Padilla Bay. Ferry links connect to an archipelago collectively known as the San Juan Islands, in addition to continuing westward to Vancouver Island, Canada. Needless to say, the views are never-ending around here, with low, wooded hills overlooking the Salish Sea. Washington Park's 220 acres, on the west side of town, offer some of the area's most beautiful scenery, and a paved 2.2-mile loop makes for an easy walk or bike ride to take in views of the islands and Olympic Mountains across the sea.
At the southern edge of town, Deception Pass State Park is a gorgeous coastal escape, known for its bridges that connect two islands, plus pebbly beaches, camping, opportunities for crabbing, boating, and more. You'll start to take amazing local seafood for granted at Adrift Restaurant or Anthony's — a regional chain — and Tasha Lee's Table will be a go-to for fish and chips and next-level sandwiches. Walk it off at Seafarer's Memorial Park, where you can see the Lady of the Sea statue and take in all the marina activity.
Salem, Oregon
Salem, Oregon, boasts mid-size city vibes, but its location in the Willamette Valley also means local agriculture — there's a reason they call it "Cherry City" — and amazing vineyards and wineries. It's also Oregon's capital city, and there are plenty of unique local heritage and attractions to explore. Deepwood Museum & Gardens, for example, is centered around a beautiful Queen Ann-style home nestled amongst 5 acres of public parkland. The historic Elsinore Theatre is as much an architectural treat as it is a great venue for music and performances. And you can also visit the Oregon Capitol building, whether you decide to take a self-guided wander or an organized tour.
Amid the Willamette Valley, where you'll find America's "first scenic bikeway" through Oregon's scenic wine country, Salem certainly doesn't skimp when it comes to great farm-to-table eats and locally produced vintages. There are dozens of nearby cellars and tasting rooms for sampling vintages, such as Vitae Springs, which also provides farm tours and guided tastings, or Bethel Heights Vineyard, with its beautiful views and emphasis on Pinot noir and Chardonnay. When you're ready to tuck into something savory, variety is the name of the game at The Yard Food Park, which features more than a dozen food carts dishing up everything from Southern barbecue to Philly cheesesteaks.
For stunning nature right in town, head to The Oregon Garden, a 130-acre botanical garden that comes alive with light shows during the holidays. And there probably isn't an iris that Schreiner's Iris Gardens hasn't heard of. If visual creativity is high on your list, take a workshop at Willamette Art Center or visit a range of exhibitions at the Hallie Ford Museum of Art on the Willamette University Campus.
Methdology
Cost of living and perceived value can vary greatly depending on whether people are single or living with a partner or family, to what extent retirement savings or pension plans factor in, and the cost of individual interests, hobbies, or necessary expenses. To compile this list, we combined data from sources such as Realtor.com and BestPlaces.net to get an impression of what it generally costs to live in various parts of Washington, Oregon, and Northern California. This list reflects towns and cities that are on the more affordable side in relation to many Pacific Northwest cities and suburbs, but they are not necessarily the cheapest places to live in the region. We aimed to highlight areas where pleasant downtowns, access to stunning parks and nature, and unique local culture converge.
The author tapped into her experience living for short stints in the Pacific Northwest, primarily on the Northern California and Central Oregon coasts. We also consulted regional and local tourism sites such as TravelOregon.com, VisitYakima.com, VisitCalifornia.com, VisitMtShasta.com, VisitSpokane.com, SpokaneCity.org, AnacortesWA.gov, and TravelSalem.com. Additional data, historical context, and practical information came from BLM.gov, NPS.gov, Parks.CA.gov, StateParks.Oregon.gov, Parks.WA.gov, and FS.USDA.gov, plus businesses' and organization's official websites.