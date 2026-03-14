Idyllic Pacific Northwest Towns Where Social Security Will Take You The Furthest

The allure of the Pacific Northwest is one that some of us just can't seem to shake. Miles of coastline, some of America's cleanest cities, dramatic mountain ranges, and ancient redwood forests are just a few of the reasons we're drawn to this region. Maybe you're thinking that it's time to head there on a permanent basis, or you're looking for a temperate place to escape cold winters elsewhere. Perhaps you're a fan of small towns in the Pacific Northwest that blend dramatic views with laid-back charm, but you also don't want to break the bank. Even though the cost of living is generally higher in this region than in other parts of the U.S., there are still some pockets of Washington, Oregon, and Northern California where rent and home prices aren't astronomical.

When we think of the Pacific Northwest, visions of crashing waves and tree-lined bluffs come to mind, but you'll actually find a wide array of landscapes and climates in this region. Eastern Oregon, for example, toward which weather travels over a number of mountain ranges, is where rolling plains and desert-like climate are more common than evergreen forests. Generally speaking, the closer you are to the coast, the pricier housing will be. The trade-off is that you have access to a huge range of parks in California and Oregon — both states that have the most state parks in America to visit — and a wealth of cultural amenities.

In 2026, individual retirees' social security checks average $2,071 nationwide. That may be enough to cover rent or a mortgage, but a place's overall cost of living is also a consideration. The 10 places listed below aren't necessarily the region's cheapest towns to live in; instead, they balance local character, affordability, and idyllic vibes.