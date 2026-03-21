Between NYC And New Haven Is One Of Connecticut's Oldest State Parks With Scenic Beaches And Fishing

The state of Connecticut is blessed with over 600 miles of intricate shoreline fronting the idyllic Long Island Sound; however, 80% of it is privately owned. Therefore, Connecticut's waterfront state parks, such as Sherwood Island State Park, are rare gems that allow public access to the state's scenic coast. Sherwood Island State Park is also unique, as it is one of Connecticut's oldest state parks, dating to 1914. However, it took nearly 30 years to officially open to the public, because wealthy residents wanted to keep the coastline private. Today, the park measures 235 acres, and it's tucked just outside of Westport, a hidden town with sandy shoreline strolls and a cute downtown. Westport is a train stop between New Haven and Manhattan's Grand Central Station, so in less than 90 minutes, New Yorkers can trade towering skyscrapers for blissful beach days and outdoor adventures.

Sherwood Island State Park is flanked by two scenic beaches, the longer East Beach and the cove-like West Beach, which are both lapped by the cool and calm waters of the Long Island Sound. The park is also a popular fishing spot to hook saltwater species that dwell in the Sound. Further inland, visitors can traverse nature trails or visit the park's 9/11 Living Memorial and Nature Center.

Sherwood Island State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset year-round. However, the best time to visit the state park for swimming is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when lifeguards monitor the coastline. Entry to the state park is free for Connecticut-registered vehicles, but out-of-state drivers will have to pay a fee, ranging from $7 to $22 (at the time of writing), depending on the time of year and day of the week.