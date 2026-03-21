Between NYC And New Haven Is One Of Connecticut's Oldest State Parks With Scenic Beaches And Fishing
The state of Connecticut is blessed with over 600 miles of intricate shoreline fronting the idyllic Long Island Sound; however, 80% of it is privately owned. Therefore, Connecticut's waterfront state parks, such as Sherwood Island State Park, are rare gems that allow public access to the state's scenic coast. Sherwood Island State Park is also unique, as it is one of Connecticut's oldest state parks, dating to 1914. However, it took nearly 30 years to officially open to the public, because wealthy residents wanted to keep the coastline private. Today, the park measures 235 acres, and it's tucked just outside of Westport, a hidden town with sandy shoreline strolls and a cute downtown. Westport is a train stop between New Haven and Manhattan's Grand Central Station, so in less than 90 minutes, New Yorkers can trade towering skyscrapers for blissful beach days and outdoor adventures.
Sherwood Island State Park is flanked by two scenic beaches, the longer East Beach and the cove-like West Beach, which are both lapped by the cool and calm waters of the Long Island Sound. The park is also a popular fishing spot to hook saltwater species that dwell in the Sound. Further inland, visitors can traverse nature trails or visit the park's 9/11 Living Memorial and Nature Center.
Sherwood Island State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset year-round. However, the best time to visit the state park for swimming is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when lifeguards monitor the coastline. Entry to the state park is free for Connecticut-registered vehicles, but out-of-state drivers will have to pay a fee, ranging from $7 to $22 (at the time of writing), depending on the time of year and day of the week.
Scenic beach days at Sherwood Island State Park
Sherwood Island State Park's two scenic beaches are the park's main draw, promising about 1.5 miles of prime waterfront footage. Both beaches have a unique array of shells, sea glass, and pebbles that are deposited along the water. The East Beach is the larger crescent, and it's just steps from the park's main parking lot, bathrooms, and concession stand. During the summer, lifeguards are on duty here from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. "The water was calm with some small waves, and while shallow, you could swim without going too far out," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer, who also recommended bringing water shoes, as the sand bed can be rocky. Active travelers can launch kayaks and paddleboards from the eastern end of the beach to explore the Sound and the park's shoreline from a new perspective. Set back from East Beach is the park's Nature Center, where you can learn more about the park's flora and fauna.
For a quieter escape, head to the smaller West Beach, which is accessed by the beachfront path along the shoreline. Marking Sherwood Point between the East and West Beach is the 9/11 Living Memorial, where a stone memorial is carved with the names of Connecticut residents who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. In the distance, you can see the skyline of New York City rising over the water, if the weather is right. Continuing along the path, you'll reach West Beach, flanked by a basalt jetty. There are also bathrooms here, and picnic tables are nearby for group gatherings. For more beaches in the area, head 5 miles east to Fairfield, a thriving Connecticut beach town that offers plenty of recreation.
Fishing at Sherwood Island State Park
Anglers can fish anywhere off of Sherwood Island State Park's Long Island Sound shoreline, except for the designated swimming areas at the beaches between April 15 and September 30. Outside of those months, surf fishing is permitted anywhere on the beach. One of the most popular spots for anglers to congregate is along the park's Sherwood Point jetty that juts into the Sound in between the two beaches. The waters of the Long Island Sound are brackish — a combination of saltwater and freshwater — due to its location between Connecticut's rivers and the Atlantic Ocean. These waters support over 100 species of fish, and from the park's shore, you can catch a number of saltwater species, including bluefish, flounder, and striped bass. "I fished the last couple of weeks over at the west beach but changed it up today and went over to the Far East side near the channel," wrote a Reddit reviewer. "Beautiful spot, feel so lucky to have Sherwood island to explore."
Fishing is only allowed at Sherwood Island State Park with a Connecticut fishing license, which costs $32 for residents and $63 for non-residents (at the time of writing). However, there are a few free fishing days offered throughout the year when you can get a free one-day license. For a more adventurous Long Island Sound fishing trip, venture to the uninhabited Shea Island, Connecticut's hidden island retreat with rustic camping and serene sunsets, which is about 8 miles west of the state park off the coast of Norwalk.