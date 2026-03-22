Southwest Airlines Is Ending Flights At Two Of The Busiest Airports In The U.S.

Since the pandemic, budget airlines have struggled amid rising fuel and labor costs, increasing airport fees, and competition in the market. Southwest Airlines, once an iconic choice for air travel, has struggled in recent years, epitomized by a high-profile operational meltdown over Christmas 2022, which caused almost 17,000 flight cancellations — stranding 2 million passengers — and earned the airline the largest Department of Transportation fine in history, a whopping $140 million. As it continues to lose goodwill among its customer base, Southwest is also announcing reductions in flight routes across America, including the recent news that it would be ending all flights at two major airports, Dulles and O'Hare, starting in June.

In a press release, Southwest said this was part of a strategy to "refine" its network. The airline also noted that it still serves smaller airports in the Chicago and D.C. areas, including Baltimore Washington International and Washington Reagan National, as well as Chicago Midway (notorious for its severe delays). But the two airports no longer on its roster are among the most significant in America. Chicago O'Hare International Airport was ranked the most-connected airport in the country in 2025, flying to almost 300 destinations, more than 200 of which are domestic. Meanwhile, Dulles International Airport is the major air terminal for the nation's capital, handling over 20 million passengers a year.

Frequent Southwest flyers may be concerned by the news. Moreover, as noted in Reader's Digest, the presence of budget airlines in the market lowers ticket prices across all air carriers. Scott Keyes, founder of flight deal platform the Going App, told the magazine, "Even if you never fly low-cost airlines, you still owe them a debt of gratitude for driving fares lower on the airlines you do fly." So as budget airlines disappear from an airport, prices could quickly rise in lockstep.