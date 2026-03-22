Southwest Airlines Is Ending Flights At Two Of The Busiest Airports In The U.S.
Since the pandemic, budget airlines have struggled amid rising fuel and labor costs, increasing airport fees, and competition in the market. Southwest Airlines, once an iconic choice for air travel, has struggled in recent years, epitomized by a high-profile operational meltdown over Christmas 2022, which caused almost 17,000 flight cancellations — stranding 2 million passengers — and earned the airline the largest Department of Transportation fine in history, a whopping $140 million. As it continues to lose goodwill among its customer base, Southwest is also announcing reductions in flight routes across America, including the recent news that it would be ending all flights at two major airports, Dulles and O'Hare, starting in June.
In a press release, Southwest said this was part of a strategy to "refine" its network. The airline also noted that it still serves smaller airports in the Chicago and D.C. areas, including Baltimore Washington International and Washington Reagan National, as well as Chicago Midway (notorious for its severe delays). But the two airports no longer on its roster are among the most significant in America. Chicago O'Hare International Airport was ranked the most-connected airport in the country in 2025, flying to almost 300 destinations, more than 200 of which are domestic. Meanwhile, Dulles International Airport is the major air terminal for the nation's capital, handling over 20 million passengers a year.
Frequent Southwest flyers may be concerned by the news. Moreover, as noted in Reader's Digest, the presence of budget airlines in the market lowers ticket prices across all air carriers. Scott Keyes, founder of flight deal platform the Going App, told the magazine, "Even if you never fly low-cost airlines, you still owe them a debt of gratitude for driving fares lower on the airlines you do fly." So as budget airlines disappear from an airport, prices could quickly rise in lockstep.
When do the Southwest flight reductions take effect?
Southwest will end all flights to and from O'Hare and Dulles airports starting June 4, 2026 — all flights up to and including June 3 are set to go ahead as planned. A spokesperson for the airline told the New York Post that travelers who have booked flights from June 4 onwards are entitled to compensation. "All affected customers have been contacted and offered an opportunity to rebook or to receive a full refund," they said. Nevertheless, frequent flyers generally view the move as a continuation of Southwest's downfall and a net negative to the consumer.
"Southwest got rid of free checked bags, is getting rid of useful routes, doesn't have the appeal of honest boarding, and now has nothing to offer compared to other carriers," wrote one commenter on Reddit, echoing the sentiment of many others in the forum. That said, if you've got brand loyalty and are determined to stick with Southwest, you can book flights from the aforementioned regional airports it still serves. Alternatively, consider some of the other budget carriers operating out of Dulles and O'Hare.
Spirit, which was quietly named America's best low-cost airline in 2025, flies from O'Hare to airports on the East and West coasts, as well as Mexico and other parts of Central and South America. According to WalletHub's rankings, which also named Spirit the best overall airline, the budget carrier scored well for affordability and safety, despite languishing near the bottom of the comfort ratings. Budget airlines like Frontier, Contour, and Allegiant fly from Dulles, the last of which won the Skytrax World Airline Award for best low-cost air carrier in North America in 2025. It's domestic flights from Dulles travel to cities including Austin, Savannah, and Nashville.