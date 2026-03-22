How To Travel Through Paris In Julia Child's Footsteps

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When Julia Child first arrived in Paris in November 1948, she was, by her own estimation, "a six-foot-two-inch, thirty-six year-old, rather loud and unserious Californian." After several years of living in the City of Light with her husband Paul, Julia transformed into a French speaker, a graduate of the famous cooking school Le Cordon Bleu, and a soon-to-be co-author of the landmark cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." Today, travelers can follow in her footsteps, visiting a few Julia Child landmarks around town, including her apartment and cooking school, a famous café, plus more of her favorite places to eat.

This suggested walk, which begins in Saint-Germain-des-Prés and ends in Les Halles, takes a little over an hour to complete — but you could spend a whole day with leisurely stops along the way (which you'll likely want to do). Start your nostalgic stroll at No 6, Place Saint-Germain-des-Prés, where you'll find Les Deux Magots, an historic café where Julia enjoyed her first Saturday breakfast in Paris in 1948. She wrote about the experience in her memoir, "My Life in France," co-written with her grand-nephew Alex Prud'homme. "We ordered café complet," she wrote, describing a classic French breakfast of coffee, a croissant, and a baguette with butter and jam. "Paul was amused to see that nothing had changed since his last visit, back in 1928."

The same could be said today: The famous literary café has a timeless air, with wicker chairs and tiny round tables snugly set up on the sidewalk, ideal for sipping a café au lait in the sunshine while people-watching — an ageless Parisian pastime. About a ten-minute stroll from the Jardin du Luxembourg, Les Deux Magots is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.