The Midwest's Giant Year-Round Resort Is A Hub Of Affordable Comfort And Thrills North Of Madison

Devil's Head Resort gives its guests a fully immersive experience the minute their alarm clock sounds in the morning — and they don't have to worry about overspending. On The Snow lists this year-round escape as one of the most affordable in the U.S. for the value of its ski season. It has six quad chair lifts in the Baraboo Bluffs for under $100 – ranging between $87 to $97. Additionally, it offers Slopeside Escape Packages (as mentioned above), giving guests options to have one or two night stays along with a full day of lift access. During golf season, visitors can cash in on Stay & Play Packages that offer multiple days of lodging, tee times, breakfast, and dinner. Some of the packages are as low as $99.

Guests frequently cite pricing as part of what influenced their stay at Devil's Head. "We have a normal income. Not a Colorado ski vacation income. It was great to be able to drive up from Chicagoland," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Golfers especially like the variety of courses with beautiful views, along with its package affordability. It's worth noting that reviews are mixed, with Google averaging 3.9 stars (over 2,100 submissions) and Tripadvisor averaging 2.6 stars (over 230 submissions). As it varies across the board, guests should temper their expectations — this isn't a luxury retreat, but rather a modest way to get out and explore. Overall, the resort balances thrills, comfort, and budget-conscious travel for all four seasons.

Want to learn about more year-round Wisconsin retreats? Check out our feature on the state's award-winning lakeside resort that's a chic, idyllic getaway. It's about two hours away from the resort, so consider adding it to your itinerary if you're seeking an epic Wisconsin road trip.