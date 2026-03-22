The Midwest's Giant Year-Round Resort Is A Hub Of Affordable Comfort And Thrills North Of Madison
Travelers can tee up over a game of golf in the summer or hit the slopes in the winter at one affordable Wisconsin retreat – Devil's Head Resort. Not to be confused with Devil's Head Lookout in Colorado, this popular spot in the Midwest lets travelers experience all four seasons of the Badger State at an accessible price. It's just an hour's drive north of Madison and ranges between $119 to $129 per night, giving visitors a wallet-conscious mountain-style getaway outside of Wisconsin's happiest city. Guests can also take advantage of discount packages, like a one-night stay paired with a full day of ski lift access starting at $124.
Outside named it "One of the Best Ski Resorts in the Midwest," highlighting its expansive property and indoor-outdoor amenities. The year-round resort has 300 acres of skiable terrain — the third largest in the Midwest — as well as two 18-hole golf courses. Both The Glacier Golf Course and The Prairie Glen Golf Course give golfers skill-building challenges in a scenic location for seasonal play. After an adrenaline-filled day, guests can unwind in the indoor or outdoor pools and hot tubs, or get competitive in the arcade room. Whether it's raining, snowing, or the sun is shining, Devil's Head Resort gives travelers the opportunity to make the most of their vacation no matter the calendar day.
Seasonal offerings at Devil's Head Resort and what guests think
Devil's Head Resort gives its guests a fully immersive experience the minute their alarm clock sounds in the morning — and they don't have to worry about overspending. On The Snow lists this year-round escape as one of the most affordable in the U.S. for the value of its ski season. It has six quad chair lifts in the Baraboo Bluffs for under $100 – ranging between $87 to $97. Additionally, it offers Slopeside Escape Packages (as mentioned above), giving guests options to have one or two night stays along with a full day of lift access. During golf season, visitors can cash in on Stay & Play Packages that offer multiple days of lodging, tee times, breakfast, and dinner. Some of the packages are as low as $99.
Guests frequently cite pricing as part of what influenced their stay at Devil's Head. "We have a normal income. Not a Colorado ski vacation income. It was great to be able to drive up from Chicagoland," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Golfers especially like the variety of courses with beautiful views, along with its package affordability. It's worth noting that reviews are mixed, with Google averaging 3.9 stars (over 2,100 submissions) and Tripadvisor averaging 2.6 stars (over 230 submissions). As it varies across the board, guests should temper their expectations — this isn't a luxury retreat, but rather a modest way to get out and explore. Overall, the resort balances thrills, comfort, and budget-conscious travel for all four seasons.
Want to learn about more year-round Wisconsin retreats? Check out our feature on the state's award-winning lakeside resort that's a chic, idyllic getaway. It's about two hours away from the resort, so consider adding it to your itinerary if you're seeking an epic Wisconsin road trip.