These Are The Only Exceptions To Mackinac Island's No Cars Rule
Mackinac Island, Michigan's beach town offering gilded glamour and Caribbean-like breezes, is a sight to behold. A Lake Huron beauty located between the state's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, its horse-drawn carriages, artisanal shops, and historical forts make it one of America's most nostalgic destinations. Once you set foot onto the island's shores, you'll hear the rhythmic clip-clop of draft horses and the high-pitched ring of bicycle bells, but there's a surprising sound you won't find here: cars. With the passing of a resolution in 1898, automobiles were officially prohibited on Mackinac Island. Reportedly, carriage men were concerned about the safety of their horses, their customers, and themselves if cars were to be introduced en masse, so they filed a petition against them. To date, this state law is still in effect, and cars have not been allowed anywhere on the island for more than 125 years. Instead, visitors get around by bicycle, horse-drawn carriage, on foot, or, in the winter, by snowmobile.
However, even the most hard-and-fast rules are meant to be broken — and in the case of the motorized vehicle ban on Mackinac Island, there are some exceptions. The primary automobiles that are exempt from this special regulation are emergency vehicles. At the moment, there are two fire trucks, an ambulance, and a police car on Mackinac Island, used for emergencies. Patients in need of urgent care, for example, can be transported quickly to the Mackinac Island Medical Center. Thankfully, incidents are fairly rare on this peaceful island, with the fire department receiving around 100 calls (mainly service requests), and the police similarly dealing with roughly 100 events annually.
Exceptions to Mackinac Island's no-car policy
While emergency vehicles are the main exception to Mackinac Island's no-cars rule, there are a few other notable ones. With special permission, cars can be used here for photo shoots and movie-making. The most famous example of this was the filming of "Somewhere in Time" in 1979, where the island's stunning natural landscapes and feeling of timelessness set the scene for this touching story. The Oscar-nominated romance-drama, fronted by Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour, takes place in both the '70s and 1912, with cars from both periods brought in for the movie (although they couldn't be driven outside of filming).
An additional exception is when a high-profile official arrives. In 2019, for instance, former Vice President Mike Pence paid the island a visit and was accompanied by law enforcement, the Secret Service, and an eight-vehicle motorcade (pictured above). Due to the specific risks involved with an important politician's arrival, extraordinary security measures must be taken, despite conflicting with state law and local traditions.
Unless you're a noteworthy director or high-ranking political figure, you're going to have to ditch the car pre-arrival. To reach the island, visitors can catch a ferry from either St. Ignace or Mackinaw City. Two operators, Arnold Transit Company and Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry Company, run boats between late April and October every 30 minutes. The trip takes 15 to 25 minutes, and there are day and overnight parking options available in both cities. If it's your first time here, you might initially feel helpless without your trusty automobile, but the vehicle-less streets are exactly why this is definitely one of the best Midwest destinations worth visiting more than once.