These Are The Only Exceptions To Mackinac Island's No Cars Rule

Mackinac Island, Michigan's beach town offering gilded glamour and Caribbean-like breezes, is a sight to behold. A Lake Huron beauty located between the state's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, its horse-drawn carriages, artisanal shops, and historical forts make it one of America's most nostalgic destinations. Once you set foot onto the island's shores, you'll hear the rhythmic clip-clop of draft horses and the high-pitched ring of bicycle bells, but there's a surprising sound you won't find here: cars. With the passing of a resolution in 1898, automobiles were officially prohibited on Mackinac Island. Reportedly, carriage men were concerned about the safety of their horses, their customers, and themselves if cars were to be introduced en masse, so they filed a petition against them. To date, this state law is still in effect, and cars have not been allowed anywhere on the island for more than 125 years. Instead, visitors get around by bicycle, horse-drawn carriage, on foot, or, in the winter, by snowmobile.

However, even the most hard-and-fast rules are meant to be broken — and in the case of the motorized vehicle ban on Mackinac Island, there are some exceptions. The primary automobiles that are exempt from this special regulation are emergency vehicles. At the moment, there are two fire trucks, an ambulance, and a police car on Mackinac Island, used for emergencies. Patients in need of urgent care, for example, can be transported quickly to the Mackinac Island Medical Center. Thankfully, incidents are fairly rare on this peaceful island, with the fire department receiving around 100 calls (mainly service requests), and the police similarly dealing with roughly 100 events annually.