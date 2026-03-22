One Of New York's Longest Fishing Piers Nicknamed 'Last Stop USA' Offers Stunning River Views And Birdwatching
It may only be a fraction the size of the world's longest fishing pier, but New York's Piermont Pier is sizable in comparison to others in the region. Stretching 4,000 feet into the Hudson River, the historic landmark is one of the longest fishing piers in the state. With its scenic wooded backdrop and quiet surroundings, it's also a fantastic spot for strolling and birdwatching with water views.
The pier's nickname, "Last Stop USA," is a poignant reminder of the past. During World War II, about half a million soldiers departed from the pier on boats bound for Europe, and the village of Piermont was their last glimpse of the United States before a long overseas journey. However, the pier's history goes further back to (comparatively) happier times: it was constructed in 1841 as the Erie Railroad's eastern terminus. Travelers headed to New York City would get off the train at the nearby station and step onto the pier, boarding boats that navigated along the Hudson all the way to the Big Apple.
Today, the paved Piermont Pier is a peaceful place to walk, jog, ride a bicycle, relax on a bench, or cast a line in the water. Fishing is permitted on the entire length of the pier, and springtime is the best season to fish for striped bass (a state permit is required). Regardless of the activity you choose, you'll enjoy sweeping views of America's deepest river on either side. "The walk out over the water is peaceful and open," said one visitor on Google Reviews, "and the views of the Hudson are beautiful, especially around sunset."
Walk out over the Hudson River on Piermont Pier
One unique feature on Piermont Pier is a whimsical collection of birdhouses. Some are made of carved-out logs and cigar boxes, while others are fashioned out of painted wood or even toy blocks. Mounted on the trees that line the jetty, they're welcoming refuges for the region's many birds. The entire area — comprising the pier, miles of nearby shoreline, and the tidal shallows — was designated as a birding hot spot by the local chapter of the Audubon Society.
According to the organization's website, the variety of birds you'll see depends on the season. In spring, look for mute swans, mourning doves, and song sparrows, while summer brings double-crested cormorants, American goldfinches, and red-winged blackbirds. Gray catbirds and sandpipers are commonly spotted in fall, while winter is prime time for greater black-backed gulls, herring gulls, and ring-billed gulls. It's rare, but not impossible, to see unusual species like snowy owls and ivory gulls. If you're interested in doing more birdwatching, check out the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S.
Piermont Pier is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There's free parking near the base of the pier and in the village of Piermont. If you want to dine with a river view, Basque Tapas Bar offers outdoor seating in warm weather. It's open on Tuesdays through Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., on Saturdays from 1 to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 9 p.m. There's also Cornetta's Restaurant & Marina, where you can enjoy seafood on the outdoor patio. It's open from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. If you have the necessary permit, it's possible to drive out on the pier during the week, though cars are frowned upon by locals. New York City is about 33 miles away, and Rockland Coaches runs buses (a 1.5 hour-trip) between the two destinations.