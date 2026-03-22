One Of New York's Longest Fishing Piers Nicknamed 'Last Stop USA' Offers Stunning River Views And Birdwatching

It may only be a fraction the size of the world's longest fishing pier, but New York's Piermont Pier is sizable in comparison to others in the region. Stretching 4,000 feet into the Hudson River, the historic landmark is one of the longest fishing piers in the state. With its scenic wooded backdrop and quiet surroundings, it's also a fantastic spot for strolling and birdwatching with water views.

The pier's nickname, "Last Stop USA," is a poignant reminder of the past. During World War II, about half a million soldiers departed from the pier on boats bound for Europe, and the village of Piermont was their last glimpse of the United States before a long overseas journey. However, the pier's history goes further back to (comparatively) happier times: it was constructed in 1841 as the Erie Railroad's eastern terminus. Travelers headed to New York City would get off the train at the nearby station and step onto the pier, boarding boats that navigated along the Hudson all the way to the Big Apple.

Today, the paved Piermont Pier is a peaceful place to walk, jog, ride a bicycle, relax on a bench, or cast a line in the water. Fishing is permitted on the entire length of the pier, and springtime is the best season to fish for striped bass (a state permit is required). Regardless of the activity you choose, you'll enjoy sweeping views of America's deepest river on either side. "The walk out over the water is peaceful and open," said one visitor on Google Reviews, "and the views of the Hudson are beautiful, especially around sunset."