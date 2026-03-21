A Favorite Bruce Springsteen Travel Destination Is This Underrated Seaside City Hidden Along The Jersey Shore
American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen, the recipient of 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Oscar, and a Tony, is regarded as one of the most prominent rock and roll musicians in history. But "the Boss" comes from a relatively humble background. Born into a working-class New Jersey family in 1949, Springsteen got his start playing at bars on the Jersey Shore, about a half-hour drive from his hometown of Freehold. Today, the seaside city of Asbury Park remains a favorite destination for Springsteen fans — and, of course, lovers of the sun, sand, and sea.
The musician was still in his teens when he started playing with different bands in Asbury Park, which was then a colorful but declining beach town along the Jersey Shore, famous for its dive bars, clubs, and casinos, according to the BBC. The eclectic coastal community inspired the title of his first studio album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.," released in January 1973. Even as a star on the rise, Springsteen continued performing in Asbury Park. He took the stage at the Stone Pony in 1974, the same year the no-frills music venue — now a local institution — opened its doors.
Springsteen described the enduring charm of Asbury Park in a speech in 2008, when he was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "I found my own Jersey girl right here in Asbury Park," he said (via New Jersey Monthly). "I've always found it deeply resonant, holding the hands of my kids on the same streets where my mom held my hand, swimming in the same ocean and taking them to visit the same beaches I did as a child." Named one of the most underrated U.S. destinations in 2024 by Reader's Digest, Asbury Park may not be as well-known as spots like Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort. But Springsteen's legacy is on display in this coastal city, and it's easy to experience firsthand.
Follow in Springsteen's footsteps in Asbury Park
Today, you can still catch live music at the legendary Stone Pony many nights of the week. You might even see the Boss himself: Springsteen delivered a surprise performance at the Stone Pony, much to the delight of concertgoers, in December 2025. Prices vary for general admission — standing room-only tickets — and generally speaking, all ages are welcome.
The Stone Pony is just a block from the beach, so it's a great place to start a stroll around town. From the music venue's entrance, walk toward the ocean, and you'll immediately stumble across the Asbury Park Boardwalk, a lively waterfront promenade that runs about a mile along the coast. Join the stream of pedestrians, joggers, and cyclists on the wooden boardwalk, turning right toward the Carousel Building.
The Carousel Building, a Beaux-Arts-style copper-clad rotunda, was designed in 1929 by the architects associated with New York City's Grand Central Terminal, according to Asbury Park Boardwalk. Today, it houses a public art exhibition space, the Wooden Walls Project, that's free to visit, and like many other Asbury Park highlights, it doubles as an occasional concert venue. Springsteen performed an intimate set here in 2010 for a crowd of around 60 fans, with material from his album "The Promise."
Where to eat and stay in Asbury Park
Continuing along the waterfront, the beautifully restored late-1920s Asbury Park Convention Hall is home to shops, restaurants, and cafés, including Offshore Coffee Co. Asbury Park (open on weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with more hours in summer), a great place to pick up a to-go latte to enjoy along the boardwalk. Also in the building is Shucked by Local 130 Seafood, a stylish oyster bar. Open seasonally, it's a memorable spot for fresh seafood on a summer evening. There are a few noteworthy music venues and bars close to the convention hall, including the quirky Wonder Bar (open every evening but Tuesday), another spot where Springsteen has performed many times, and Asbury Lanes (open nightly), a bowling alley, café, and concert space rolled into one.
Accommodation options are concentrated near the waterfront. The hip Asbury Hotel (rooms from around $200 per night, plus tax) offers a rooftop bar and tropical drinks served by the pool, located a block from the ocean. New York City is an easy drive, if you time it to avoid peak traffic, or about a two-hour train ride away on NJ Transit Rail. While in the area, consider a side trip to the hidden coastal enclave of Bradley Beach, also home to a magnificent boardwalk.
From edgy music bars and revamped landmarks to unexpected art installations and a classic wooden boardwalk with ocean views, it's the mix of high and low, and old and new, that makes the slightly under-the-radar Asbury Park special, both for longtime fans of Springsteen and for visitors discovering it for the first time.