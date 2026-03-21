A Favorite Bruce Springsteen Travel Destination Is This Underrated Seaside City Hidden Along The Jersey Shore

American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen, the recipient of 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Oscar, and a Tony, is regarded as one of the most prominent rock and roll musicians in history. But "the Boss" comes from a relatively humble background. Born into a working-class New Jersey family in 1949, Springsteen got his start playing at bars on the Jersey Shore, about a half-hour drive from his hometown of Freehold. Today, the seaside city of Asbury Park remains a favorite destination for Springsteen fans — and, of course, lovers of the sun, sand, and sea.

The musician was still in his teens when he started playing with different bands in Asbury Park, which was then a colorful but declining beach town along the Jersey Shore, famous for its dive bars, clubs, and casinos, according to the BBC. The eclectic coastal community inspired the title of his first studio album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.," released in January 1973. Even as a star on the rise, Springsteen continued performing in Asbury Park. He took the stage at the Stone Pony in 1974, the same year the no-frills music venue — now a local institution — opened its doors.

Springsteen described the enduring charm of Asbury Park in a speech in 2008, when he was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "I found my own Jersey girl right here in Asbury Park," he said (via New Jersey Monthly). "I've always found it deeply resonant, holding the hands of my kids on the same streets where my mom held my hand, swimming in the same ocean and taking them to visit the same beaches I did as a child." Named one of the most underrated U.S. destinations in 2024 by Reader's Digest, Asbury Park may not be as well-known as spots like Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort. But Springsteen's legacy is on display in this coastal city, and it's easy to experience firsthand.