Hawaii's Once-Thriving Fishing Villages Are Now Abandoned Ruins Brimming With History And Scenic Coastal Views
While many travelers think of Hawaii as a beach paradise with sun, surf, and ethereal views, there are also layers of fascinating history to uncover throughout the islands. One of Hawaii's most significant historic sites is tucked away on the remote southwestern coast of Lanai. Here is Kaunolu Village Site, home to the ruins of two ancient Hawaiian fishing villages. Between the 15th and late 19th centuries, this duo of once-thriving fishing communities was inhabited by residents who were able to rely fully on the bounty of the land and sea. The villages' golden era was during the reign of King Kamehameha I, who united the Hawaiian islands to create the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1795. An avid fisherman, the king was drawn to the secluded coast of Lanai and built a house here.
King Kamehameha I died in 1819, and the villages began to decline. By the end of the 19th century, the villages were entirely abandoned, and even the entire island of Lanai's population only dwindles to a few hundred by 1901. Kaunolu Village Site was declared a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. government in 1962. Today, the site is a fascinating destination to explore the villages' well-preserved ruins from centuries of Hawaiian history and admire scenic coastal views from the dramatic sea cliffs.
The entrance to the Kaunolu Village Site is about a 4-mile drive from Lanai Airport, bypassing the Lanai Cat Sanctuary, one of the best family attractions in Hawaii. Four-wheel drive is required as over 5 miles of dirt and rocky road lead to the village. It is open daily with no fee, but there are no facilities at the site. The best time to visit Lanai is during the dry months between April and November, asrain can make the roads to Kaunolu Village Site treacherous.
Exploring the historical ruins of Kaunolu Village Site
Encompassing over 600 acres of windswept terrain that leads to plunging bluffs surrounding Kaunolu Bay, the Kaunolu Village Site is a wildly rugged corner of Lanai. Flanking the Kaunolu Gulch, a freshwater source, are the two villages: Kealiakapu and Kaunolu. You can embark on a half-mile trail lined with educational markers that explain the history and purposes behind the different parts of the villages. On the hike you'll bypass the villages' ruins, which include abandoned dwellings (there are nearly 90 house platforms) and the Halulu Heiau, a sacred place of refuge marked by stacked stone wallsfor those who broke traditional Hawaiian law. Also look closely at the rocks along the trail, some of which are carved with ancient petroglyphs.
You will also see the former site of Kamehameha I's residence, which is now occupied by a picnic table for you to admire the same stunning panorama that the king did over 200 years ago. "Many village walls still in place at this remote location," wrote a Google reviewer. "Ended up at the overlook that the Hawaiians thought sacred. Incredibly beautiful." Venture to the western part of the village site, where you'll have a scenic vista over Kane'apua Rock, a monolith formed out of lava rock that's surrounded by tide pools. Continuing westward, you'll reach the famous 63-foot cliff called Kahekili's Leap, which was named for another Hawaiian chief who came to Kaunolu. The leap is named such because Hawaiian warriors under Kahekili would jump into the waters below as an act of bravery. From here is a prime view of the unique "Shark Fin" rock formation, thus named for its shape resembling a fin jutting out on the water.
Aquatic adventures off the coast of Kaunolu Village Site
While the scenic views of the coast off Kaunolu Village Site are spectacular, it is not recommended to swim here due to the strong surf and rocky coastline. However, its reputation as a fishing hot spot still remains centuries later, and dedicated anglers continue to venture to this remote site to hook pelagic fish.
If you want to explore more of Kaunolu's offshore treasures, consider heading out on a snorkeling or diving charter that will offer a new perspective on this unspoiled corner of Lanai from the water. Towered over by the cliffs surrounding the Kaunolu Village Site, the waters brim with healthy coral reefs and a mesmerizing array of marine life beneath the surface. Maui Pacific Divers offers scuba diving trips to Kaunolu's Shark Fin Rock, where you can witness tropical fish, octopus, rays, dolphins, and more zipping amongst the intricate rock formations. Trilogy Charters' catamaran will also sail you to this corner of the island to discover the acclaimed snorkeling found around Kaunolu Bay and the Shark Fin rock formation. Both above and below the water, this historic and scenic coast of Lanai deserves a visit.
If you're combining your Lanai trip with the Big Island, don't miss a visit to Lapakahi State Historical Park, another preserved ancient Hawaiian fishing village that's one of Hawaii's most underrated tourist spots.