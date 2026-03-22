Hawaii's Once-Thriving Fishing Villages Are Now Abandoned Ruins Brimming With History And Scenic Coastal Views

While many travelers think of Hawaii as a beach paradise with sun, surf, and ethereal views, there are also layers of fascinating history to uncover throughout the islands. One of Hawaii's most significant historic sites is tucked away on the remote southwestern coast of Lanai. Here is Kaunolu Village Site, home to the ruins of two ancient Hawaiian fishing villages. Between the 15th and late 19th centuries, this duo of once-thriving fishing communities was inhabited by residents who were able to rely fully on the bounty of the land and sea. The villages' golden era was during the reign of King Kamehameha I, who united the Hawaiian islands to create the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1795. An avid fisherman, the king was drawn to the secluded coast of Lanai and built a house here.

King Kamehameha I died in 1819, and the villages began to decline. By the end of the 19th century, the villages were entirely abandoned, and even the entire island of Lanai's population only dwindles to a few hundred by 1901. Kaunolu Village Site was declared a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. government in 1962. Today, the site is a fascinating destination to explore the villages' well-preserved ruins from centuries of Hawaiian history and admire scenic coastal views from the dramatic sea cliffs.

The entrance to the Kaunolu Village Site is about a 4-mile drive from Lanai Airport, bypassing the Lanai Cat Sanctuary, one of the best family attractions in Hawaii. Four-wheel drive is required as over 5 miles of dirt and rocky road lead to the village. It is open daily with no fee, but there are no facilities at the site. The best time to visit Lanai is during the dry months between April and November, asrain can make the roads to Kaunolu Village Site treacherous.