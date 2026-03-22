A Booming City Tucked Between National Parks Was Crowned 'Best Place To Live In Montana' For 2026
When it comes to finding destinations with tons of natural beauty and peaceful, sprawling landscapes, it is hard to find somewhere more fitting than Montana. From its stunning mountain views to tranquil lakes, it is easy to see why adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts flock to this top destination. While there are tons of charming towns that offer all of the beauty that Montana is known for, there is no better place to begin exploring this stunning state than its capital.
Nestled along the Rocky Mountain foothills, Helena has been ranked the best place to live in Montana by U.S. News & World Report. The publication considered factors like the city's low cost of living, age diversity, and strong job market. Plus, the city has a population of just under 36,000, an 11.5% increase since 2020, suggesting that more and more people are finding reasons to stay in Helena. But growth is nothing new to Helena, which began as a mining boomtown during the Montana gold rush in 1864. The town's growth rate was nearly 300% in 1890, and it was one of the nation's wealthiest cities.
Historic architecture around the city continues to pay homage to its past. As the capital city, there are tons of landmarks, such as the Montana State Capitol Building and the Cathedral of St. Helena. But this is Montana, and one of the area's biggest selling points is the natural beauty that surrounds it. It's located a half-day's drive from two of the country's most breathtaking national parks, Glacier and Yellowstone — but the immediate area holds plenty of treats, too.
Adventure awaits in the national parks
Helena boasts incredible proximity to some unique outdoor adventures, as it sits between two national parks. To the north is Glacier National Park, which is known for its unmatched beauty. Encompassing over 1 million acres, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. Between the 200 lakes, about 25 glaciers, and over 200 waterfalls all around the park, it is no wonder that it has earned the title "Crown of the Continent." One of the park's most famous attractions is the Going-to-the-Sun Road, a 50-mile-long scenic road with breathtaking natural views. Glacier is just over 4 hours north of Helena.
About the same distance to Helena's south is Yellowstone National Park, spanning a staggering 2.2 million acres. This is the first national park in the world and features some incredibly unique geological features like active geysers. For anyone who loves nature and exploring the outdoors, Helena is a must-visit for its proximity to these incredible natural wonders.
However, you don't have to go to the national parks for some outdoor adventures in Helena. According to Visit Helena, Helena has around 1,000 acres of city parks, one of the largest municipal park systems in the country. A great place to begin is at Mount Helena, the 5,468-ft tall mountain that wraps the city in its shadow. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the mountain and its 680-acre park, such as the many trails throughout the area. The most popular route is the 1906 trail, the mountain's first official trail, which is considered moderately difficult to complete — but the views will be worth it.
Explore the historic and charming downtown
Part of the city's appeal lies in its history, which makes the downtown area all the more interesting. Stroll along Reeder's Alley, situated at the base of Mount Helena. Built in the 1870's as lodging for miners during the gold rush, the Alley is the oldest part of the city that remains intact. Another landmark is the Guardian of the Gulch, an old fire tower from 1876 and one of the last of its kind in the country. To learn more about Helena's landmarks, catch one of the Last Chance Tour Trains, the No. 1 tour with 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor. Visitors can visit all of the city's most historic spots in the comfort of an open-air train.
The bustling heart of the city is the Helena Walking Mall, where history, nature, and shopping blend into one picturesque area. Developed in the 1970's, this is one of the only walking malls that still remain in the nation. The creek that runs through the mall was added to commemorate the city's origins along the gulch during the gold rush, adding a distinct bit of history and character to the area. This is also where you can listen to live music, peruse art galleries, shop at locally-owned businesses, and immerse yourself in the spirit of Helena's community.
Helena Regional Airport offers a few commuter connections. More options are available if you fly into Bozeman, Montana's best college town. That's where you'll find the state's gem of an airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International.