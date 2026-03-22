A Booming City Tucked Between National Parks Was Crowned 'Best Place To Live In Montana' For 2026

When it comes to finding destinations with tons of natural beauty and peaceful, sprawling landscapes, it is hard to find somewhere more fitting than Montana. From its stunning mountain views to tranquil lakes, it is easy to see why adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts flock to this top destination. While there are tons of charming towns that offer all of the beauty that Montana is known for, there is no better place to begin exploring this stunning state than its capital.

Nestled along the Rocky Mountain foothills, Helena has been ranked the best place to live in Montana by U.S. News & World Report. The publication considered factors like the city's low cost of living, age diversity, and strong job market. Plus, the city has a population of just under 36,000, an 11.5% increase since 2020, suggesting that more and more people are finding reasons to stay in Helena. But growth is nothing new to Helena, which began as a mining boomtown during the Montana gold rush in 1864. The town's growth rate was nearly 300% in 1890, and it was one of the nation's wealthiest cities.

Historic architecture around the city continues to pay homage to its past. As the capital city, there are tons of landmarks, such as the Montana State Capitol Building and the Cathedral of St. Helena. But this is Montana, and one of the area's biggest selling points is the natural beauty that surrounds it. It's located a half-day's drive from two of the country's most breathtaking national parks, Glacier and Yellowstone — but the immediate area holds plenty of treats, too.