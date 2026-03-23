The 'Canadian Caribbean' Is A Stunning Island Getaway With Sandy Beaches And Peaceful Paddling

If you didn't know better, you might mistake Calvert Island for a far-flung Caribbean escape. Of course, there are a few clues that give the island away as distinctly Canadian. There are evergreens in place of palms, cool Pacific breezes, and a lack of glitzy resorts. Calvert Island has been designated the "Canadian Caribbean" by Reader's Digest Canada for its beaches on glassy lagoons and abundant sea life, but perhaps the one major perk that sets it apart is its uncrowdedness. The island is very remote, and you won't find any beach clubs or souvenir stands along its shores. That could make it a perfect outing for the solitude-seeking traveler who wants to enjoy sand and nature without jostling through tourists.

Some of British Columbia's popular Pacific islands can be accessed by regular ferry services — such as Vancouver Island, which is also home to a roadside town with delicious eats. That's not the case for Calvert Island. Getting directly to Calvert Island requires a multi-leg journey. You can charter a boat or book a seaplane, or you can go the true adventurer's route and paddle to the island. Paddling via canoe or kayak is one of the experiences Calvert Island is most apt for, and as you glide around the island's waters, there's a good chance you'll be accompanied by whales or harbor seals. Then, you can pull ashore on one of the beaches and sunbathe with the surf and distant seabirds in your ears.