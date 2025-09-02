This Vancouver Island Roadside Town Has Tropical Butterflies, Delicious Eats, And Rainforest Waterfalls
It is a rare road trip through Vancouver Island that could avoid a stop in Coombs. Coming off the highway near the town, visitors are greeted by quirky signs advertising local artisans and welcoming them to make a stop at what is arguably the area's most famous institution: Goats on the Roof. It's not just an intriguing name, and there are really goats on the roof here. Visitors are also drawn to Butterfly World, home to many species of butterflies, and the area's stunning waterfalls. It's easy to spend a weekend in the town's delights, especially with so much delicious food around.
Located on Highway 4A — just off the junction of Highway 19 (the main north-south thoroughfare) and Highway 4, also known at the Pacific Rim Highway, which runs east-west — vehicle traffic is what brings visitors to town. There is currently no public transit that services Coombs, so you'll want to rent a car to get around. The nearest airports to Coombs are in Nanaimo (36 miles away), Comox (48 miles away), and Victoria (107 miles away). Visitors can get to the island by ferry from the mainland, arriving at either Nanaimo or Victoria. Whether you are headed "up island" (Vancouver Island speak for north), "down island" (to the south) or across the island to Tofino and Vancouver Island's wild west coast, a dreamy adventure island with diving, surfing, trails, and rainforests, your island road trip will bring you close to Coombs.
Goats and global treats in Coombs
Coombs' location near the Island's major highways means the charming town is a natural pit stop, but the reasons to stay and explore a bit go far beyond convenience. Popular attractions you won't want to miss start with Old Country Market, better known as "Goats on the Roof." Inside, you'll find a slew of things to browse and buy: beachwear, garden supplies, groceries, and pretty little gifts. If you are craving a bite, there's a global array of treats including a taqueria and an Italian restaurant, plus good old-fashioned donuts and handmade ice cream. Further afield in Coombs, you can find the Texas BBQ Truck (Wednesday-Sunday) and The Dutch Store, with imported delights.
Outside, find a spot in the sun and enjoy what makes the place famous: the goats that perch atop the sod roof. The market was built in the 1970s in a Norwegian style by the first owners — complete with a sod roof. One night, (allegedly after a few glasses of wine ) the idea was floated to borrow a few goats to "mow" the roof. It not only worked, it delighted pretty much whoever saw it.
Since then, it's become a Vancouver Island institution, with a few goats spending the summer (from May to October) on the roof, keeping things neat and posing for tourist photos. (Looking for more to do in the area? Check out the little-known Parksville Qualicum Beach area on the coast for a family-friendly getaway.)
Experience tropical butterflies and gushing waterfalls in Coombs
Next door to the market is the Coombs Emporium, filled with items that make collectors swoon, including vintage cameras, records, and comic books. Once you get your shopping fix, stop in at Butterfly World. The domed enclosure mimics a warm, humid tropical climate and houses dozens of butterfly species from Costa Rica and Southeast Asia. Outside, there is a garden with native plants and butterflies. The attraction is open seasonally from early spring until fall.
Outside of town, you'll want to plan stops at one of the beautiful waterfalls that dot the landscape. The most popular are in Englishman River Falls Provincial Park where you can swim beneath the lower falls in the summer, and Little Qualicum Falls Park, where you can hike through a forested fairyland. About a 20 minute drive from Coombs along Highway 4 will bring you to fabled Cathedral Grove, where old growth trees tower over the people walking the trails beneath them. It's a magical place to stop and wonder as you wander through the temperate rainforest, and just a short ride to continue on to the next stop at Port Alberni, Canada's "ultimate fishing town" that is a seafood haven and a tide-to-table treasure trove.