This Vancouver Island Roadside Town Has Tropical Butterflies, Delicious Eats, And Rainforest Waterfalls

It is a rare road trip through Vancouver Island that could avoid a stop in Coombs. Coming off the highway near the town, visitors are greeted by quirky signs advertising local artisans and welcoming them to make a stop at what is arguably the area's most famous institution: Goats on the Roof. It's not just an intriguing name, and there are really goats on the roof here. Visitors are also drawn to Butterfly World, home to many species of butterflies, and the area's stunning waterfalls. It's easy to spend a weekend in the town's delights, especially with so much delicious food around.

Located on Highway 4A — just off the junction of Highway 19 (the main north-south thoroughfare) and Highway 4, also known at the Pacific Rim Highway, which runs east-west — vehicle traffic is what brings visitors to town. There is currently no public transit that services Coombs, so you'll want to rent a car to get around. The nearest airports to Coombs are in Nanaimo (36 miles away), Comox (48 miles away), and Victoria (107 miles away). Visitors can get to the island by ferry from the mainland, arriving at either Nanaimo or Victoria. Whether you are headed "up island" (Vancouver Island speak for north), "down island" (to the south) or across the island to Tofino and Vancouver Island's wild west coast, a dreamy adventure island with diving, surfing, trails, and rainforests, your island road trip will bring you close to Coombs.