California's Stunning Blue Lake With Crystal-Clear Waters And Lovely Mountains Only Takes A Short Hike To Reach

Ruby Lake is fairly accessible, as the hike to reach the lake is just 2.1 miles each way (4.2 miles total). There is 912 feet of elevation gain on the trail, and the walk will take between 2 and 3 hours for the average hiker. If you'd like to camp at Ruby Lake, a permit is required, but no permit is required for day hikes. The best time to go is in summer and fall, between June and October. Time your visit for the end of June and beginning of July, and you might see pretty wildflowers blooming.

The parking lot at Mosquito Flats trailhead fills up fast on the weekends. Travel blogger California Through My Eyes recommends arriving before 7 a.m. to nab a spot. There is an overflow parking area a half-mile away, but you'll need to add this distance onto your walk both ways. The trailhead for Ruby Lake is the same as the popular Little Lakes Trail, which takes you past eight alpine lakes. The joint Mono/Morgan Pass Trail at the beginning of the hikes may be busy to start, but once it splits off, the Ruby Lake trail becomes much quieter.

Although this is a moderate hike, hikers should be aware that the trail starts at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level. Modern Hiker recommends spending a day and a night in the area before hiking, to acclimatize to the higher elevation. AllTrails user Ari Schmidt suggests hiking poles to alleviate pressure on the knees while navigating the ascent and descent.