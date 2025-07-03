The World's Oldest Trees Hide In A Forest High In California's White Mountains With Otherworldly Beauty
If you thought the ancient evergreens at California's Big Basin Redwoods State Park were old, the state's bristlecone pines make these old-growth trees look like saplings. Hidden within Inyo National Forest, in the Eastern Sierra Nevadas, lies a forest so ancient that many of the trees are over 4,000 years old, and some predate the Pyramids of Giza. Located at just under 10,000 feet, these long-enduring trees grow in the windy, high-altitude environment of the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest and present an otherworldly sight.
Dressed in ghostly shades of bone or deep orange, gnarled limbs and trunks twist towards the sky, shaped by the elements and time. Almost completely devoid of the green needles associated with pines, the trees appear skeletal and long dead, but they are, in fact, living, ancient organisms — some of the oldest living things on Earth. Although park staff keep its location secret for safety reasons, "Methuselah," the oldest tree in the world, has lived in this forest for over 4,800 years.
Bristlecone pines are specially adapted to live in the forest's extreme environment. They grow staggeringly slowly to conserve energy and survive on less than 10 inches of water per year. In addition, they only need 10% of their bark to survive and are densely packed with disease-fighting resin. Seeing the weathered bristlecones up close takes effort, but it should be a bucket list topper for anyone with a naturalist leaning and a love of the great outdoors.
How to visit the trees at California's Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest
Reaching the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest takes a bit of work. It's an hour's drive from Bishop, aka the gateway to California's overlooked Eastern Sierra campgrounds, and Bishop Airport (BIH) only offers seasonal flights from limited destinations. After entering Inyo National Forest, drive along White Mountain Road until you reach Schulman Grove Parking Lot at the visitors center. Although this road has lots of curves and is quite narrow, it's well-maintained and perfectly accessible with non-4WD vehicles.
Before starting your hike, stop at the visitor center to watch the short film about the Bristlecone pines. It will make your hike all the more meaningful and truly drive home how ancient these trees are. Make sure you've packed a hat, snacks, extra water — there's no water spigot at the visitors center — and sunscreen as the sun beats down strongly at such a high elevation.
After admiring the bristlecones surrounding the visitor center, explore two self-guided trails leading into the forest. The moderately difficult 4.5-mile Methuselah Trail Loop captures the essence of the forest's beauty, while the 3.5-mile Bristlecone Cabin Trail takes visitors past mining cabins built from bristlecone wood. If you get an early start and are used to hiking in high-altitude environments, add a stop at Patriarch Grove. About 40 minutes past the visitor center, along a bumpy dirt road, you'll find two short hiking trails leading to the world's largest bristlecone pine.
Where to stay and other tips for visiting the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest
Located about 45 minutes from the visitor center, Big Pine is the nearest town, where you'll find several restaurants and rustic motels, as well as a gas station. For affordable barbeque classics like pork ribs and tri-tip, you can't miss Copper Top BBQ. However, if you're looking for more amenities, you'll need to go to Bishop.
Grandview Campground is the closest camping area to the forest, at about 15 minutes away. Nestled in a fragrant sage meadow and shaded by juniper and pinyon, the well-spaced campsites boast jaw-dropping views of the stars against an ultra-dark night sky. Please note that no water is available at this campground, and the 23 campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The best time to visit the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is between May and September, as the roads close during the snowy winter months. It's possible to hike the forest in one long day, but a multi-day trip gives you enough time to fully experience the White Mountains and add a few extra stops. For instance, the Keough's Hot Springs are a must-visit destination for anyone craving a relaxing soak. Opened in 1919, the complex boasts a huge spring-fed pool with temperatures around 90 degrees Fahrenheit and a smaller pool that hovers around 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you've visited the oldest trees, plan a trip to Redwood National Park, the California national park with the world's tallest trees.