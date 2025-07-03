The World's Oldest Trees Hide In A Forest High In California's White Mountains With Otherworldly Beauty

If you thought the ancient evergreens at California's Big Basin Redwoods State Park were old, the state's bristlecone pines make these old-growth trees look like saplings. Hidden within Inyo National Forest, in the Eastern Sierra Nevadas, lies a forest so ancient that many of the trees are over 4,000 years old, and some predate the Pyramids of Giza. Located at just under 10,000 feet, these long-enduring trees grow in the windy, high-altitude environment of the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest and present an otherworldly sight.

Dressed in ghostly shades of bone or deep orange, gnarled limbs and trunks twist towards the sky, shaped by the elements and time. Almost completely devoid of the green needles associated with pines, the trees appear skeletal and long dead, but they are, in fact, living, ancient organisms — some of the oldest living things on Earth. Although park staff keep its location secret for safety reasons, "Methuselah," the oldest tree in the world, has lived in this forest for over 4,800 years.

Bristlecone pines are specially adapted to live in the forest's extreme environment. They grow staggeringly slowly to conserve energy and survive on less than 10 inches of water per year. In addition, they only need 10% of their bark to survive and are densely packed with disease-fighting resin. Seeing the weathered bristlecones up close takes effort, but it should be a bucket list topper for anyone with a naturalist leaning and a love of the great outdoors.