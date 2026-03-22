Why There's Simply No Need For A Money Belt Anymore

There are a host of reasons why many travel professionals agree that money belts are one of the most unnecessary items you need to take out of your luggage. Not only has the way we handle currency kicked money belts closer to the curb, but the money belt's very design and existence poses challenges for the wearer. "The whole point of a money belt is to keep your valuables safe by being inconspicuous. The only problem is that money belts are the opposite of inconspicuous," points out a blog post on the travel-gear website, Tortuga.

It goes without saying that hiking up your shirt, then rifling around your bare midriff for cash, will draw more attention in a public place than simply reaching for your wallet inside of a bag. This exhibitionism is the reason why, Tortuga contends, "money belts make you a target for theft" — which obviously defeats their purpose. The travel blog Going Places agrees, and also posits that money-belt wearers actually make a criminal's job that much easier. "All the thieves and muggers know about these and will find them, so they don't actually protect you."

Comfort and aesthetics are another big money-belt issue. Once they're packed to the gills with all your valuables and ducats, wearing all that bulk can be pretty annoying. "Hiding special apparatuses under your clothes also requires you to wear enough clothes to disguise them," Lily Hay Newman writes on Slate. "In hot climates it can be difficult or uncomfortable to hide a money belt under, say, a light T-shirt and shorts."