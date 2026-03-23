California's State Park On Lake Tahoe With Camping And Scenic Shoreline Is Re-Opening In The Summer Of 2026

There are several state parks on the shores of Lake Tahoe, one of the biggest lakes in the United States. But one of them, D.L. Bliss State Park, has been closed since June 2023 for a $5 million waterline replacement project. The necessary improvements, which were set to be completed the same year, took longer than expected. But, in November 2025, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the site would fully reopen in May 2026 — just in time for visitors to enjoy its scenic shoreline and peaceful campground in summertime.

"Thank you to the public for your patience during this temporary closure as we completed critical infrastructure upgrades," Acting Sierra District Superintendent Rich Adams said in a press release. "We can't wait for you to enjoy this iconic park in the new year."

In the same statement, Adams mentioned that park administrators were especially pleased to welcome visitors back to two of the park's highlights, the popular and picturesque Lester Beach and the Rubicon Trail. The latter is known as the "crown jewel of all off-highway trails" and leads to one of the best views of Lake Tahoe.