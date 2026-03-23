California's State Park On Lake Tahoe With Camping And Scenic Shoreline Is Re-Opening In The Summer Of 2026
There are several state parks on the shores of Lake Tahoe, one of the biggest lakes in the United States. But one of them, D.L. Bliss State Park, has been closed since June 2023 for a $5 million waterline replacement project. The necessary improvements, which were set to be completed the same year, took longer than expected. But, in November 2025, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the site would fully reopen in May 2026 — just in time for visitors to enjoy its scenic shoreline and peaceful campground in summertime.
"Thank you to the public for your patience during this temporary closure as we completed critical infrastructure upgrades," Acting Sierra District Superintendent Rich Adams said in a press release. "We can't wait for you to enjoy this iconic park in the new year."
In the same statement, Adams mentioned that park administrators were especially pleased to welcome visitors back to two of the park's highlights, the popular and picturesque Lester Beach and the Rubicon Trail. The latter is known as the "crown jewel of all off-highway trails" and leads to one of the best views of Lake Tahoe.
Explore the gorgeous landscapes of D.L. Bliss State Park
A range of outdoor activities at D. L. Bliss State Park will soon be available once more to visitors. Relax on the sand while taking in views of the lake's idyllic shoreline on Lester Beach or at the adjacent Calawee Cove, which faces an expanse of turquoise water with granite bluffs in the distance. Lester Beach is also the place to begin an adventure out on the water, as it's an ideal spot to launch a kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard.
"The views are phenomenal from here," one traveler wrote on Google Reviews. "The water is chilly but refreshing." Looking for other spots to visit around the lake? Some say the best stretch of sand on Lake Tahoe is on the Nevada side at Sand Harbor State Park, known for its serene beaches.
From Calawee Cove, you can hike along a pedestrian section of the Rubicon Trail to take in sweeping views over the lake. The Rubicon Point Lighthouse Trail is a moderately difficult 2.5-mile loop that leads up to the Rubicon Point Light, an abandoned lighthouse that was constructed in the early 20th century. "Gorgeous views of the lake," one hiker reported on AllTrails. "Absolutely stunning," another commented. With nearly 500 feet of elevation gain, the hike takes between an hour and 90 minutes to complete.
Plan a camping trip to this state park by Lake Tahoe
One feature reopening this summer has travelers especially excited: D.L. Bliss State Park's wonderful campgrounds. The park has 168 campsites spread across several areas, including the "Beach Camp" right on Lester Beach, one of the most sought-after spots to pitch a tent. "If you can actually get reservations it is an amazing place to stay," one camper said via Google Reviews, adding that there were "fortunate enough to get prime real estate" camping right beside Lester Beach.
Even visitors who camped further away from the water report enjoying the experience. "Highly recommend this campground," one reviewer wrote on HipCamp. "While we didn't score one of the coveted beach camp site – we enjoyed our site which was right near the Rubicon Trailhead." According to the state park's website, the campgrounds are currently closed. However, reservations will become available through Reserve California closer to the park's reopening date. If you're interested in waterfront camping on other sections of Lake Tahoe, check out the Nevada Beach Campground. Just be sure to reserve well in advance, as this beautiful beachside campground is the hardest to book in the country.
When it's fully operational in May, D.L. Bliss State Park will open daily from sunrise to sunset. Travelers can expect a day-use fee will be $10 per vehicle and find the closest international airport (Renoe-Tahoe International) about 90 minutes away by car.