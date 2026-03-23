Europe's Intriguing 'City Of Museums' Is A Medieval Destination With World-Class Art And Culture

Basel's many museums showcase the city's thriving art scene and cultural attractions. Kunstmuseum (pictured) is home to the oldest public art collection in the world, with artworks ranging from the Middle Ages to the present. It's particularly famous for its collection of Hans Holbein paintings and Renaissance artwork. The Tinguely Museum houses the works of the 20th-century Swiss artist and sculptor Jean Tinguely, and displays intriguing moving art pieces formed of unique materials such as scrap metal. Visit HeK (House of Electronic Arts Basel) to discover new media and digital art, mixing the genres of art, media, and technology.

Art is on display throughout Basel for the public to enjoy — one of the best public art pieces is Tinguely-Brunnen (Carnival fountain) a unique fountain built by the artist in the 1970s, located just a three-minute walk from Basel Historical Museum (Barfuesserkirche) in Old Town. Another sculpture to see is "Helvetia" by Bettina Eichin. The statue depicts the allegorical figure Helvetia who represents Switzerland — she has toured the country and now sits on the ledge of the historic Middle Bridge (Mittlere Brücke) with her spear, shield, and suitcase beside her, gazing over the Rhine. Visit the city in June to experience Art Basel, a fantastic art festival featuring some 4,000 artists and over 200 galleries — it's been called the world's largest temporary collection.

Just outside of the city, in a beautiful location with views overlooking the hills of the Black Forest is Beyeler Foundation, one of Switzerland's most popular art museums. This gallery showcases modern and contemporary art, featuring artists such as Monet, Van Gogh, Picasso, and Warhol. It's about a 20-minute drive, but a bus or train from Basel will take you here in around 13 minutes.