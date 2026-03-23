Europe's Intriguing 'City Of Museums' Is A Medieval Destination With World-Class Art And Culture
Switzerland is heaven on earth for outdoor enthusiasts and mountain lovers — but don't overlook Switzerland's cities for experiencing history and culture alongside scenic views. While some may prefer to visit the picturesque lakeside city of Zurich or the Swiss resort town of Interlaken, fans of art, culture, and history should make a beeline for northwestern Switzerland and the beautiful waterfront city of Basel.
Basel is a medieval city steeped in history and rich with culture. Known as Europe's City of Museums, it's home to an impressive 40 museums in 37 square kilometers (14 square miles), with a multitude of fascinating historical spots to visit. The area around the city has one of the highest densities of castles in Europe, and the Rhine River runs through Basel, making for a pretty background as you wander the riverbanks. Discover world-famous art and culture, along with plenty of medieval landmarks and history, on a trip to this captivating Swiss city.
Explore Basel's world-reknowned art and culture
Basel's many museums showcase the city's thriving art scene and cultural attractions. Kunstmuseum (pictured) is home to the oldest public art collection in the world, with artworks ranging from the Middle Ages to the present. It's particularly famous for its collection of Hans Holbein paintings and Renaissance artwork. The Tinguely Museum houses the works of the 20th-century Swiss artist and sculptor Jean Tinguely, and displays intriguing moving art pieces formed of unique materials such as scrap metal. Visit HeK (House of Electronic Arts Basel) to discover new media and digital art, mixing the genres of art, media, and technology.
Art is on display throughout Basel for the public to enjoy — one of the best public art pieces is Tinguely-Brunnen (Carnival fountain) a unique fountain built by the artist in the 1970s, located just a three-minute walk from Basel Historical Museum (Barfuesserkirche) in Old Town. Another sculpture to see is "Helvetia" by Bettina Eichin. The statue depicts the allegorical figure Helvetia who represents Switzerland — she has toured the country and now sits on the ledge of the historic Middle Bridge (Mittlere Brücke) with her spear, shield, and suitcase beside her, gazing over the Rhine. Visit the city in June to experience Art Basel, a fantastic art festival featuring some 4,000 artists and over 200 galleries — it's been called the world's largest temporary collection.
Just outside of the city, in a beautiful location with views overlooking the hills of the Black Forest is Beyeler Foundation, one of Switzerland's most popular art museums. This gallery showcases modern and contemporary art, featuring artists such as Monet, Van Gogh, Picasso, and Warhol. It's about a 20-minute drive, but a bus or train from Basel will take you here in around 13 minutes.
Explore medieval buildings in Basel
While Basel is highly regarded for its art, there's plenty of historic architecture to admire here too, much of it located in the walkable historic Old Town. Here you'll find the magnificent Gothic cathedral, Basel Münster, which was built over 4 centuries: 1019 to 1500. It's an awe-inspiring sight with its red sandstone exterior — climb the 250 steps inside its soaring towers to take in sweeping views. Marvel at the Spalentor (Gate of Spalen), dating back to 1400. It's one of the eight original city gates — just three gates are left in Basel today. The Town Hall, a bright red building with intricate decorations, dates back 500 years, and is still the seat of government today. It's also right on the historic Marktplatz — a piazza surrounded by shops and cafés — where today you'll find food trucks and vendors selling fresh produce and artisanal foods. Old Town also has over 200 fountains, including the spectacular 16th-century Holbein Fountain located near the Spalentor.
Basel is a major transport hub in Switzerland, with three train stations providing excellent rail access. The closest major airport is EuroAirport, which serves Basel, Mulhouse, and Freiburg. This is the world's only binational airport, with exits to two different countries — Switzerland and France — at arrivals. It's just 15 minutes from the airport to central Basel. Extend your trip in Switzerland and hop on board Treno Gottardo, Switzerland's most scenic train journey that traverses the route from Zurich to Locarno through Basel.