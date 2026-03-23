Indianapolis' Most Exciting 2026 Grand Opening Is A Chic Hotel With Skywalk Access To Lucas Oil Stadium

Travelers in Indianapolis will soon have a new, soaring vantage point to visit: the Signia by Hilton hotel, which is on track to be completed in 2026. According to a Hilton press release, the Signia will be Indianapolis's tallest hotel, towering along the skyline of the city's downtown, just a couple blocks from the Lucas Oil Stadium, one of the U.S.'s most fun, activity-filled football stadiums. The hotel, which will offer 38 stories with 800 guest rooms, will lean more luxurious than Hilton's standard offerings, as Signia is the chain's slightly more elevated sub-brand, with lots of spaces designed for meetings and events. That could make the new location in Indianapolis ideal for those planning a trip for a big event.

In fact, one of the Signia by Hilton Indianapolis's key selling points is that it's connected directly to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium via a skywalk. That will allow easy movement for business people and leisurely travelers alike who visit the city to partake in conventions or attend a Colts game. Indianapolis locals have exhibited overall welcoming attitudes towards the hotel tower, citing the city's need for something that caters specifically to big-scale events. As one Reddit user said, "[T]he Signia will attract more people to consider Indy to host big events. It's a very handsome looking structure so far." For visitors, it all adds up to more options when you book a stay with easy downtown access.