Indianapolis' Most Exciting 2026 Grand Opening Is A Chic Hotel With Skywalk Access To Lucas Oil Stadium
Travelers in Indianapolis will soon have a new, soaring vantage point to visit: the Signia by Hilton hotel, which is on track to be completed in 2026. According to a Hilton press release, the Signia will be Indianapolis's tallest hotel, towering along the skyline of the city's downtown, just a couple blocks from the Lucas Oil Stadium, one of the U.S.'s most fun, activity-filled football stadiums. The hotel, which will offer 38 stories with 800 guest rooms, will lean more luxurious than Hilton's standard offerings, as Signia is the chain's slightly more elevated sub-brand, with lots of spaces designed for meetings and events. That could make the new location in Indianapolis ideal for those planning a trip for a big event.
In fact, one of the Signia by Hilton Indianapolis's key selling points is that it's connected directly to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium via a skywalk. That will allow easy movement for business people and leisurely travelers alike who visit the city to partake in conventions or attend a Colts game. Indianapolis locals have exhibited overall welcoming attitudes towards the hotel tower, citing the city's need for something that caters specifically to big-scale events. As one Reddit user said, "[T]he Signia will attract more people to consider Indy to host big events. It's a very handsome looking structure so far." For visitors, it all adds up to more options when you book a stay with easy downtown access.
What to expect from the new Signia by Hilton Indianapolis
Hilton's press release stated that the new Signia hotel will be open by fall 2026. That should make it an option when booking a room for events scheduled in 2027, like Gen Con 2027 (taking place in August at the Convention Center) or the Big Ten Football Championship (scheduled in December at the Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium). Though bookings aren't yet open for the forthcoming rooms, the hotel's website states that groups can request pricing information.
The rooms will have some upscale touches, like floor-to-ceiling windows, and be "wellness-focused," per the press release. There will be lots of other amenities on-site, too, with one of the hotel's most glamorous features being a rooftop pool with a bar. Altogether, there will be seven dining-focused spots for visitors to partake in, including a fine-dining restaurant. Guests who want an even more premium stay can join Club Signia and gain access to the facility's private lounge. For big groups, there will be 100,000 square feet of meeting space and a massive ballroom.
The hotel will be a fairly short drive for travelers flying in, as it's located under 20 minutes by car from the award-winning Indianapolis International Airport (which utilizes unique LED lights for an interesting reason). The location of the Signia by Hilton also puts visitors within easy reach of Downtown gems, including Monument Circle, a lively centerpiece of the city that's just a 10-minute walk away. Meanwhile, you could get to the Indianapolis Zoo — one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest — in about 15 minutes by bus.