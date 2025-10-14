The 10 Football Stadiums In The US With The Most Fun Activities, Events, And Stores
As a lifelong football fan, I've set a personal goal to visit all 32 NFL stadiums. As I've checked more and more off my list, I've realized the best stadiums are built around the year-round fan experience, not just the game. Today's NFL stadiums are designed for much more than American football. They've become multi-billion-dollar entertainment venues, with restaurants, rooftop bars, art galleries, hotels, and entire shopping malls that attract people — not just football fans — throughout the year.
In the following guide, we'll travel coast-to-coast to 10 NFL stadiums that deliver unforgettable experiences 365 days of the year, 366 on leap years. Each of these facilities proves that football fandom can be a lifestyle, from hanging with the family at Lambeau Field's Titletown district to sipping cocktails with a view of the Vegas Strip at Allegiant Stadium. These aren't just stadiums; they're destinations. Even if you can't score game-day tickets to see your favorite NFL team play, any of the facilities on this list are bucket-list worthy whenever you choose to travel. And, make sure you grab the best tailgate accessories for any football game before you hit the road.
AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys, Arlington, TX)
Everything's bigger in Texas, and AT&T Stadium proves it. With a seating capacity of 80,000, the facility opened in 2009 as the crown jewel of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. Owner Jerry Jones wanted to build a world-class destination that blended art, architecture, and entertainment on a wildly recognizable scale. He once said he wanted AT&T Stadium to be "more familiar than the White House." One of the things that sets this stadium apart is its contemporary art collection, with works by well-known artists like Jenny Holzer, Mel Bochner, and Doug Aitken. Visitors can book guided tours that specifically focus on the art collection, or other tours like the "Owner's Experience" or a game day tour. The two-story Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop is also a draw for fans of "America's Team," who live all over the country.
In addition to Cowboys games, AT&T Stadium hosts an ever-rotating lineup of concerts, college matchups, including the Big 12 football championship, and popular events like WrestleMania and Monster Jam. The state-of-the-art retractable roof and massive 160-foot-wide JumboTron make it well-suited for a wide range of occasions. For football fans and pop culture lovers alike, AT&T Stadium provides a year-round experience that proves Texas is home to the biggest spectacles of them all.
SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams/Chargers, Inglewood, CA)
Thanks to its close proximity to Tinseltown, there's no other NFL stadium that offers Hollywood flair quite like SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Opened in 2020, the state-of-the-art facility serves as home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. Built as the centerpiece of the 298-acre Hollywood Park entertainment complex, SoFi is the crown jewel of a district that also includes the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater, numerous retail establishments, 2,500 residences, and a hotel. With shopping options ranging from The Equipment Room team store to fashion bazaars and local art shows, Hollywood Park is a true destination for both Los Angeles locals and travelers who find themselves in Southern California.
SoFi was designed for maximum impact with sweeping angles and deep research into Southern California heritage, including the region's architecture, culture, climate, topography, and landscape. Thanks to its location, SoFi often finds itself in the spotlight. It was a filming location for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie, and is set to be home of the upcoming Hollywood Park Studios project, which will feature five soundstages and other filming facilities. Visitors can currently tour the stadium, enjoy events like the Film Festival at Hollywood Park, or attend the weekly farmers market without ever setting foot inside the stands. Whether it's NFL season or not, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park are a year-round entertainment and shopping hub that proves the movies get some things wrong about visiting Los Angeles in real life.
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts, IN)
Regularly ranked among the NFL's best facilities, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is a sports juggernaut in a sports city. Opened in 2008, this architectural gem has a turn-of-the-century appearance with loads of modern technology. The stadium's retractable roof and massive glass window overlooking downtown Indy's skyline make it one of the most photogenic venues in the league. In addition to hosting all home Colts football games, Lucas Oil is transformed for multiple major sporting events every year, including the NCAA Final Four, various Big Ten Championships, and (newly) the USA Swimming and Diving Olympic trials. The venue also hosts its fair share of high-profile concerts, like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time.
The stadium is home to the Colts Pro Shop and connects directly to nearby hotels, Circle Center Mall, and the Circle City's convention center via Indy's Skywalk system. This impressive system allows guests to explore the city year-round — in sunshine, rain, or snow — without ever going outdoors. As an Indy-area local myself, Lucas Oil isn't just a building, but a point of pride for the city. It's a symbol of Indianapolis's love affair with sports. Whether you're watching an NFL game, attending a championship basketball game, or going to a sold-out concert, Lucas Oil Stadium is an entertainment venue just steps from all of the shopping and dining that downtown Indianapolis has to offer. If you're looking to experience a calmer side of Indy, there are also some hidden gems that offer sanctuary in the bustling city.
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders, NV)
Nicknamed "The Death Star" for its sleek black exterior and futuristic architecture, the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium is as showy as Sin City itself. Opened in 2020, this NFL stadium is the physical embodiment of what America's best entertainment city does best: Showmanship and spectacle on a grand scale. This venue was never designed to just be a sports stadium, but was always envisioned as a multi-purpose event venue. In just a few short years, Allegiant has hosted UNLV football games, international soccer matches, Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and other massive concerts.
Fans can get the full Allegiant experience by booking guided tours through the stadium's locker rooms, private suites and clubs, the Broadcast Booth, and more. The stadium is also home to the flagship 18,500-square-foot Raider Image Store, where fans can purchase exclusive team merchandise. This venue's proximity to the iconic Las Vegas Strip makes it easy to make a night of it, pairing a game or event with the world-class dining, nightlife, and shopping for which Vegas is known around the globe. Allegiant is more luxurious than a conventional football stadium. In true Vegas form, the "Death Star" isn't just a place to watch sports, but a place to see and be seen.
Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers, WI)
Few places in sports carry the historic weight of Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. Opened in 1957, Lambeau hosts one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL for every home game, and it has also become something of a pilgrimage site for fans of the game as a collective. In fact, many consider tailgating at Lambeau to be a bucket list item. Nowadays, the stadium is more than just a football season destination. It's a year-round spot for family fun, thanks to the development of the adjacent Titletown District. The 45-acre Titletown area invites guests to "play, stay, eat, and relax–no matter the season." Visitors can shop at local stores like Vern's Cheese, tube down Ariens Hill, or relax at the on-site brewery. Families and fans also love to ice skate at Titletown during Green Bay's long winters.
When it comes to shopping, Lambeau doesn't disappoint. Its 21,500-square-foot Packers Pro Shop is stocked with everything from vintage jerseys to Cheesehead hats and exclusive collectibles, making it a must-stop for anyone who screams "Go Pack Go" on Sundays. Inside the stadium, fans can tour the facility, exploring historic football memorabilia and learning what makes Lambeau so special. Additionally, the facility hosts a variety of special events throughout the year, including Haunted Trolley tours during the Halloween season. Wisconsin's Lambeau Field is a sports fan's dream, combined with family-friendly experiences that make it a lifestyle destination all year long.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons, GA)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is home to both the NFL's Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United FC. Billed as "Not just a stadium. A destination.," the facility is known for its unique retractable roof (nicknamed the "oculus"), LEED Platinum sustainability certification, and ever-expanding lineup of major concerts, college football games, community festivals, and corporate events. Visitors who come to Mercedes-Benz can browse two team stores — one for the Falcons and one for Atlanta United — selling a wide range of goods, including jerseys, scarves, and hats. Additionally, the facility notes that exclusive merchandise is also available for certain concerts, international soccer matches, college playoff games, and more.
One of Mercedes-Benz Stadium's most popular features is its "fan-first pricing" for concessions. Here, hot dogs cost a mere $2, sodas come with free refills, and families can enjoy a game without breaking the bank on food, a policy that has gone viral for all of the right reasons. The venue is currently gearing up to host its second Super Bowl in 2028, cementing its spot as a major American sports landmark. If you're an Atlanta FC fan abroad for an international soccer match, remember there are still European bars that show American football games, so you won't have to miss the Falcons either. Thanks to its affordable food, multi-team shopping, and rotating event calendar, Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers an accessible, community-focused vibe throughout the year.
US Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis, MN)
A major fixture of the Minneapolis skyline since it opened in 2016, U.S. Bank Stadium is an architectural marvel as much as it is a football facility. Known as "The People's Stadium," it replaced the old Metrodome with a design that takes heavy inspiration from ice formations on nearby St. Anthony's Falls, combined with Scandinavian aesthetics from ancient Viking longboats. The result is a bright, open space that allows sunlight to stream in while protecting fans and players from Minneapolis's brutal winters. While it is primarily home to the Minnesota Vikings, the U.S. Bank's versatility also makes it a premier year-round entertainment hub in the Midwest. From guided fan tours that explore the field, locker rooms, and luxury suites to world-class concerts like Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran to motocross competitions, and even weddings, the venue is able to successfully host everything from the Super Bowl to small corporate events for local businesses.
And, no visit to U.S. Bank Stadium would be complete without a stop at the Vikings Locker Room Store. This official team store, located inside the stadium, is filled with standard merchandise like jerseys, sweatshirts, and hats, plus exclusive memorabilia like player autographs. This retail outlet is a must-see for any fan of the purple and gold. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the facility is also within walking distance of plenty of other shopping and dining. The Vikings' stadium is an excellent example of what a modern, multifunctional NFL home can be, as both a sports haven and a cultural destination.
Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots, Foxborough, MA)
When team owner Robert Kraft set out to design the home of the New England Patriots, he envisioned an entertainment destination, not just a football stadium. The result is Gillette Stadium and its adjoining Patriot Place, a sprawling 1.3-million-square-foot retail and entertainment complex. This shopping, dining, and lodging district has made Foxborough, Massachusetts, into one of the NFL's premier year-round places to visit. Patriot Place offers something for everyone, with everything from a Showcase Cinemas du Lux theatre to stores like Hobby Lobby, Bass Pro Shop, and the Patriots Team Store to the four-star Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, which overlooks Gillette's football field.
Over the course of the year, Gilette hosts concerts — Boston-loving Kenny Chesney is always a popular one — and events like the NCAA lacrosse championships. One of the biggest draws of Patriot Place is the Patriots Hall of Fame, an interactive fan museum that celebrates team history with exhibits, lots of memorabilia, and immersive multimedia displays. New England residents and visitors from all over the country can relive the franchise's greatest moments, from the Brady vs. Manning rivalry of the early 2000s to Super Bowl championship parades in Boston. In September 2025, former coach Bill Parcells became the team's newest Hall of Fame inductee, with Kraft saying, "Bill Parcells stepped into a franchise in turmoil and gave it something desperately needed. Identity, structure, and hope" (as transcribed by Pats Fans).
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs, MO)
Even if you're not a football fan, you've almost certainly heard of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and there's no better place to feel the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom than GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Known for its record-breaking noise levels and die-hard fan culture, Arrowhead is arguably one of professional sports' most electric venues. Beyond Chiefs game days, it's also an entertainment destination throughout the year. Located within the Truman Sports Complex, Arrowhead shares space with Kauffman Stadium (home of the MLB's Kansas City Royals) and sits at the center of a large area where events, festivals, and community events take place on a regular basis.
Visitors can book 90-minute tours, private or public, for an inside look at the Chiefs' locker room, press areas, Ford Founders Club, and more. Many also enjoy shopping at the Chiefs Pro Shop, a retail establishment that sells standard Chiefs merchandise like t-shirts and jerseys, plus, from time to time, game-used gear and collectibles. The stadium's offseason calendar is packed year after year, with major concerts and special events regularly on the docket. Whether you're attending a Taylor Swift concert hoping for a Travis Kelce sighting or a college football showdown, Arrowhead's electric energy isn't just reserved for NFL season.
Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers, Santa Clara, CA)
Located in Santa Clara, California, just south of San Francisco, the 49ers' Levi's Stadium is one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally conscious venues in professional sports. Opened in 2014, it was designed to reflect the innovation of Silicon Valley in every detail. The stadium's solar-powered infrastructure, "green" rooftop garden, and water conservation systems have made it a benchmark for sustainability among large venues. In addition to NFL football, Levi's is a popular choice for other major events. The stadium is set to be one of the most important sports venues in America in 2026, hosting both Super Bowl XLX and the FIFA World Cup. It's also known for its impressive lineup of concerts, tech expos, and conventions.
For fans of San Francisco football, the 49ers Museum offers an interactive deep dive into team history, complete with deep-dive exhibits and rare memorabilia. When you're done, check out the adjoining Team Store to bring home official 49ers gear and limited-edition merchandise. Whether you're visiting Levi's Stadium for a game, a conference, or to check out its art collection, the facility is a great mix of the Bay Area's culture of high-tech lifestyles combined with California cool.
Methodology
I curated this round-up based on my own personal knowledge of the stadiums I've visited, in addition to using official stadium websites, local news about upcoming events, and (in some cases) social media posts from fans who have experienced these facilities firsthand. Visiting NFL stadiums for any event can be an absolute blast, and the goal of this guide is to help readers determine which facilities they should add to their travel bucket lists.