The 10 Football Stadiums In The US With The Most Fun Activities, Events, And Stores

As a lifelong football fan, I've set a personal goal to visit all 32 NFL stadiums. As I've checked more and more off my list, I've realized the best stadiums are built around the year-round fan experience, not just the game. Today's NFL stadiums are designed for much more than American football. They've become multi-billion-dollar entertainment venues, with restaurants, rooftop bars, art galleries, hotels, and entire shopping malls that attract people — not just football fans — throughout the year.

In the following guide, we'll travel coast-to-coast to 10 NFL stadiums that deliver unforgettable experiences 365 days of the year, 366 on leap years. Each of these facilities proves that football fandom can be a lifestyle, from hanging with the family at Lambeau Field's Titletown district to sipping cocktails with a view of the Vegas Strip at Allegiant Stadium. These aren't just stadiums; they're destinations. Even if you can't score game-day tickets to see your favorite NFL team play, any of the facilities on this list are bucket-list worthy whenever you choose to travel. And, make sure you grab the best tailgate accessories for any football game before you hit the road.