Indiana's Plans To Expand This Beloved State Park Have Met A Disappointing End

The Indiana State Park system comprises 24 state parks, including White River State Park, the largest urban state park in the U.S. Located in downtown Indianapolis near Mass Ave, a scenic arts and shopping district, the beloved park is home to the Indianapolis Zoo, several museums, a riverfront promenade, and a wilderness trail. Up until recently, the state had plans to expand it. But due to a lack of funding, those plans have been quietly abandoned, according to the local nonprofit news outlet Mirror Indy.

It's a disappointing piece of news for Indianapolis residents and travelers alike. More than 4 million people visit the 250-acre park each year, and according to thousands of posts on Google Reviews, it's one of Indy's top highlights. As one visitor wrote, "White River State Park is extraordinary! The park boasts stunning lawns, serene water features, the river, a lovely pedestrian bridge, public art, and picturesque views." A traveler from Cleveland, who happened upon the park on a recommendation from the front desk clerk at his hotel, commented, "The area is absolutely gorgeous and extremely well maintained." Many also noted their appreciation for the park's central location, easy parking options, and popular features like bike rentals, amphitheater concerts, and an IMAX Theater.

The proposed plans, listed at $15 million in the 2025 state budget, would have brought even more open-air recreation to the city's downtown. The expansion project was set to add an additional 15 acres of land — currently a property that's located between the White River and the Elanco Animal Health headquarters — to the park. New highlights would have included a lengthened walking trail, bench swings, new green spaces, and a "river theater" for concerts. Learn more about downtown Indianapolis' cool culture trail with art, gardens, and a promenade with bike rentals.