Washington's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Abandoned Ghostly Beauty With Stunning Mountain Views
Washington's alpine hiking and wild ridgelines are an outdoor lover's dream. Each year, around 2.5 million people flock to its most famous peak — Mount Rainier, known as the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" — to experience its phenomenal scenery. However, there is so much more to do on a trip to the Evergreen State. Between popular tourist magnets like Seattle and North Cascades National Park, you can find an abandoned mining town begging to be explored.
Just under 100 miles from Seattle and roughly 31 miles from Granite Falls, you'll find an exciting hike that leads to a former bustling gold mining destination that's since been left to nature: Monte Cristo Ghost Town. Don't worry, though, it's more fascinating than it is eerie. Timeworn red cabins sit amongst remnants of the past scattered in the grass, with snow-capped peaks in the distance. If you feel compelled to take on the 8.8-mile hike to see for yourself, you'll be glad to know that this is a moderate trail suitable for children.
Intrigued? Monte Cristo is a fun stop along the stunning Washington Mountain Loop Scenic Byway, and you can reach it by starting at Barlow Pass Trailhead. Park there for $5 per day (free if you have a Northwest Forest Pass), and make your way into the wilderness to discover the remains of the gold rush era.
Explore mining remains around Monte Cristo, Washington
You'll likely be on the out-and-back trail to Monte Cristo for at least three hours, so bring snacks and water — although the rivers look refreshing, authorities warn against drinking the water due to heavy metal contamination. Follow the South Fork Sauk River, and when you reach the crossing, get across with waterproof shoes or via the helpful log. You'll know you have arrived when you see a "Welcome to Monte Cristo" sign.
The town pulsed with life in the 1890s as men worked to extract gold, silver, and copper, with their families living nearby. Though it attracted investment interest from the likes of John D. Rockefeller and Frederick Trump (President Donald Trump's grandfather), eventually, its riches waned due to flooding and funding issues, and by 1907, the boom was over. David Cameron, former president of the Monte Cristo Preservation Association, told Fox 13 Seattle, "Unfortunately, they didn't know enough about the geology to realize this isn't in the Rocky Mountains, this is the Cascades, which were much younger, and as a result, the ore bodies didn't have as much to develop." Today, an atmosphere of solitude greets visitors, and some report a sense of being watched. One visitor described it as "spooky for sure."
Monte Cristo consists of a main townsite on flat ground and more structures and mining remains dispersed throughout the forest. Watch for signs indicating unstable structures and privately owned properties. The town is preserved by the U.S. Forest Service and around 100 volunteers who have installed informational signage. This area's beauty is thanks to them, but the mountain scenery is all Mother Nature.
Marvel at Washington's mountain views from Monte Cristo
Northern Washington has some of the most extraordinary views in the country, such as the North Cascade Mountains, and the unmatched vistas and trails of Vesper Peak. Hiking in this region is the most fun with pleasant weather, so visit in the warm season if you can — from June to September, average daily temperatures are over 71 degrees Fahrenheit.
Though the trek to Monte Cristo is itself a highlight, it's worth spending another day hiking Gothic Basin for even more incredible vantage points. This trail also begins from Barlow Pass and takes you along the same road you walked to reach Monte Cristo, but on the way, you'll come across a sign directing you to take a right instead. Cross Weeden Creek, then ascend switchbacks and out of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. From there, you'll enter the Morning Star Natural Resources Conservation Area and hike another 1.4 miles to Gothic Basin. You need a Recreation Pass for this hike, but the spectacular mountain views are worth it.
When it comes time to rest after a day of hiking, head back to one of the local hotels along U.S. Route 2. The nearest is Bush House Inn, with a 4.7-star rating on Google and rooms from $169 per night (at the time of writing), but if you're not ready to leave the forest just yet, there are some backcountry camping spots in the area. Around 4 miles into your hike, Monte Cristo Campground offers six sites with picnic tables, toilets, fire pits, and grills — everything needed to fully enjoy this remarkable place and reconnect with nature.