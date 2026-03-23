Washington's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Abandoned Ghostly Beauty With Stunning Mountain Views

Washington's alpine hiking and wild ridgelines are an outdoor lover's dream. Each year, around 2.5 million people flock to its most famous peak — Mount Rainier, known as the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" — to experience its phenomenal scenery. However, there is so much more to do on a trip to the Evergreen State. Between popular tourist magnets like Seattle and North Cascades National Park, you can find an abandoned mining town begging to be explored.

Just under 100 miles from Seattle and roughly 31 miles from Granite Falls, you'll find an exciting hike that leads to a former bustling gold mining destination that's since been left to nature: Monte Cristo Ghost Town. Don't worry, though, it's more fascinating than it is eerie. Timeworn red cabins sit amongst remnants of the past scattered in the grass, with snow-capped peaks in the distance. If you feel compelled to take on the 8.8-mile hike to see for yourself, you'll be glad to know that this is a moderate trail suitable for children.

Intrigued? Monte Cristo is a fun stop along the stunning Washington Mountain Loop Scenic Byway, and you can reach it by starting at Barlow Pass Trailhead. Park there for $5 per day (free if you have a Northwest Forest Pass), and make your way into the wilderness to discover the remains of the gold rush era.