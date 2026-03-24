Australia's 'Grand Canyon By The Sea' Is A Crowd-Free Desert Wonder With Hiking Trails And World-Class Snorkeling

The Grand Canyon is undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking landscapes you'll ever see, where turquoise waters and a lush oasis await at the end of the ancient Hopi Salt Trail. On the other side of the world, in the Land Down Under, one place evokes scenery so similar that it's referred to as "Australia's Grand Canyon by the sea." Cape Range National Park takes up approximately 124,988 acres of space on the North West Cape Peninsula in Western Australia. This spectacular destination consists of vast limestone beds and immense canyons that give it an arid, desert-like appearance. The sheer expanse of the unique terrain makes for unforgettable trails in the wide-open country.

Cape Range National Park is also a waterfront haven, serving as a gateway to the Coral Coast. With a 31-mile shoreline surrounding the barren plains, expect world-class snorkeling at this desert wonder. This stretch of sand gives you the chance to view parts of the 161-mile-long Ningaloo Reef. In fact, the park's Turquoise Bay was ranked as the 11th best beach in the world in 2025 on The World's 50 Best Beaches list. While certain famous spots attract many travelers, you can still have a crowd-free trip when visiting underrated areas.

Getting to Cape Range National Park is an adventure in itself. International travelers will have to fly to Perth first, then hop on another plane to get to Learmonth Airport. From there, the drive takes one hour and 20 minutes. The closest city to the park is Exmouth, a resort town located an hour away. You can either book accommodation there or opt for a true wilderness experience by camping in the rugged park. Osprey Bay, Yardie Creek, Kurrajong, North Mandu, Tulki Beach, and Bungarra Campgrounds are some of the well-known areas in Cape Range.