The 'Beverly Hills' Of Oklahoma City Is A Polished Suburb With Manicured Parks And Upscale Shops
From the livable neighborhood of Edgemere Park to a unique and vibrant tunnel system full of art, Oklahoma City has plenty of beauty and entertainment to provide to visitors. But did you know that there's one suburb in particular that's known as "Oklahoma's answer to Beverly Hills"? That's right: Luxurious Nichols Hills is a top-notch neighborhood home to some of the city's most affluent inhabitants. Here, you'll find gorgeous homes, serene ambiance, and an assortment of beautiful parks and upmarket shopping opportunities.
In Nichols Hills, time slows down — literally. It famously upholds a 25 mph speed limit throughout the suburb. So if you visit, take your time and enjoy the polished elegance of this lush suburb. Best of all, you're only about 15 minutes by car from the heart of Oklahoma City and 25 minutes from OKC Will Rogers International Airport — making this upscale haven an easily accessible destination. There are also abundant places to stay, with numerous Airbnbs in and around the Nichols Hills area, as well as proximity to hotels like The Ellison and the Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City Hotel.
Explore Nichols Hills' verdant green lungs
One of the perks of this polished suburb is its ample green space. To get a feel for the area's charm, you won't want to skip out on visiting Kite Park. As local real estate agent Lindsay Greene explains, Kite Park "is more than just green space — it's where locals walk their dogs, sip their morning coffee, or catch up with neighbors." In the summertime, Kite Park also plays host to numerous community events, including Fourth of July celebrations. You'll also find spots for picnicking, a playground, a gazebo, and more — and, as the name suggests, it's a prime spot for the quintessential family-friendly activity of flying kites.
Kite Park is far from the only park in Nichols Hills, however; in fact, there are a whopping 32 landscaped parks in this suburb that visitors can choose from. Head to Margaret Haskell Davis Park for a jungle gym — featuring a roller slide — and swing set that will delight youngsters. Dog owners will also be happy to know that this park features a pup-friendly trail and an open field, ideal if you've brought Fido with you on vacation.
Peruse the high-end shops
Avid shopaholics shouldn't forgo a gander at the shops along Nichols Hills' main retail hubs: Classen Curve, Nichols Hills Plaza, and The Triangle. These may sound like three fully separate locations, but they're actually interconnected, adjacent properties that together comprise a sophisticated, bustling, and vibrant shopping center. Here, you'll find 70-plus establishments, with shops ranging from well-known upscale brands to independent boutiques — not to mention restaurants and grocery stores, too. From coveted activewear brands such as Athleta and Lululemon, to jewelry at Gorjana and Kendra Scott, there's plenty to choose from here — even a Rolex boutique for the truly blue-chip shoppers.
There are also fashionable high-end boutiques like Gretta Sloane, Scout and Molly's, and Balliets — the latter of which is a local mainstay founded all the way back in 1936, whose slogan is "where elegance meets exclusivity." True to this motto, Balliets stocks stylish women's apparel and accessories, and even boasts an in-house cosmetics counter. Or, if you're looking for home decor, kids' and baby items, or gifts to take home, make your way to family-owned Bebe's. After all this, if you've still got the buying bug, mosey over to the shopping haven that is Oklahoma City's Spanish-influenced Paseo Arts District.