The 'Beverly Hills' Of Oklahoma City Is A Polished Suburb With Manicured Parks And Upscale Shops

From the livable neighborhood of Edgemere Park to a unique and vibrant tunnel system full of art, Oklahoma City has plenty of beauty and entertainment to provide to visitors. But did you know that there's one suburb in particular that's known as "Oklahoma's answer to Beverly Hills"? That's right: Luxurious Nichols Hills is a top-notch neighborhood home to some of the city's most affluent inhabitants. Here, you'll find gorgeous homes, serene ambiance, and an assortment of beautiful parks and upmarket shopping opportunities.

In Nichols Hills, time slows down — literally. It famously upholds a 25 mph speed limit throughout the suburb. So if you visit, take your time and enjoy the polished elegance of this lush suburb. Best of all, you're only about 15 minutes by car from the heart of Oklahoma City and 25 minutes from OKC Will Rogers International Airport — making this upscale haven an easily accessible destination. There are also abundant places to stay, with numerous Airbnbs in and around the Nichols Hills area, as well as proximity to hotels like The Ellison and the Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City Hotel.