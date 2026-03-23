The 6-Piece Travel Set You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $15

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Whether you tend to travel by plane, bus, or car, packing is a universal struggle. You probably have a ton of items you want to take with you, but they don't fit in your carry-on the right way. Then there are the million little things, from toiletries to charging cords to jewelry, that always seem to end up in some sort of pocket dimension in your bag when you need them, only to reappear when you're back at home. However, there is a simple solution to this issue: zippered pouches and packing cubes. And you don't have to spend a fortune on them. The GForce 6-Piece Ultimate Traveling Set in black retails at Home Depot for under $15. In fact, at the time of this writing, it's listed at $14.17, with both shipping to the store and delivery to your home listed as free.

This set has three packing cubes, which are the perfect travel accessory for keeping dirty laundry separate from clean clothing, holding all your socks and underwear in one place so you're not digging through your bag for them, and compressing fluffier clothing into a smaller space. The set also has three zippered pouches so you can keep all your small, miscellaneous items together. If you're traveling on a budget, it's really hard to beat the price for what you get, according to online reviewers.