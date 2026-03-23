The 6-Piece Travel Set You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $15
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Whether you tend to travel by plane, bus, or car, packing is a universal struggle. You probably have a ton of items you want to take with you, but they don't fit in your carry-on the right way. Then there are the million little things, from toiletries to charging cords to jewelry, that always seem to end up in some sort of pocket dimension in your bag when you need them, only to reappear when you're back at home. However, there is a simple solution to this issue: zippered pouches and packing cubes. And you don't have to spend a fortune on them. The GForce 6-Piece Ultimate Traveling Set in black retails at Home Depot for under $15. In fact, at the time of this writing, it's listed at $14.17, with both shipping to the store and delivery to your home listed as free.
This set has three packing cubes, which are the perfect travel accessory for keeping dirty laundry separate from clean clothing, holding all your socks and underwear in one place so you're not digging through your bag for them, and compressing fluffier clothing into a smaller space. The set also has three zippered pouches so you can keep all your small, miscellaneous items together. If you're traveling on a budget, it's really hard to beat the price for what you get, according to online reviewers.
How the travel set helps you stay organized
The GForce 6-Piece Ultimate Traveling Set is listed as a best seller on the Home Depot website, and it's got a lot going for it. For less than $15, you get the pouches and packing cubes in different sizes. They're made from polyester; they're water-, stain-, and tear-resistant, and the cubes have a mesh window so you can see what's inside. Both the pouches and the packing cubes can also help keep your smaller items safe as you go through airport security. If you've ever had a phone, keys, or watches swiped from the tray while waiting to go through a scanner, you know what a big deal this is.
The set does come in other colors on the Home Depot website. Choices include gray, cashmere (an off-white), and pewter, which are listed at the time of this writing for around $15, $25, and $28, respectively. You can also find the GForce set on Amazon in several colors for similar prices. While there is only one rating (five stars) on Home Depot with no reviews yet, a customer who bought this set on Amazon (where it has 4.4 stars) says, "Worth it! We use all the time traveling- allows us to be organized while traveling and can pack full to the brim... I'm surprised I haven't broken a zipper yet... cause of how packed to the brim I pack them. So what I'm saying is the quality is stellar! Buy them!" Finally, if you're planning a trip and you're heading to Home Depot (or its website) anyway, be sure to check out the store's affordable in-flight accessories as well.