New York's Quaint Village Is A Catskills Gem With A Walkable Downtown, Tasty Restaurants, And Mountain Trails
New York's Catskill Mountains are rightfully famous for their spectacular hiking along forested ridges, peaceful fishing, and all manner of outdoor activities under wide open skies. However, the area also includes plenty of charming small towns hidden away in the mountains. Being a stone's throw from the East Coast, some of these villages go all the way back to the first decades of the United States as a nation. Margaretville is one such quintessential Catskills town, with a quaint downtown and access to all the outdoor action these eastern mountains have to offer.
Nestled in a green valley by the East Branch Delaware River, Margaretville is 2.5 hours from New York City by car, and it's the perfect rural weekend escape or an ideal stop while exploring the best of the Catskills. This quiet town of under 1,000 residents is also reachable via the Trailways Bus from New York City, making that small-town America feeling even more accessible. You don't need a car to get there, and you definitely won't need one once you're there, as the historic downtown is extremely walkable and tucked into an area of less than one square mile.
Similar to its neighboring town of Andes, a Catskills town with mountain views and cozy vibes, Margaretville is a quiet, remote escape. What elevates Margaretville from other small towns is its level of quality dining. It's a small place with big-city flavor, offering access to year-round mountain fun, and it's just a short drive (or bus ride) from New York City.
Dining and enjoying downtown Margaretville
Downtown Margaretville is made up of a few endearing streets set in a cozy valley. No matter the time of day, it's easy to find a great meal. For coffee, breakfast, or a savory lunch, check out Café Marguerite on Main Street. It was founded in 2020 by a husband-and-wife team who made their bones in the NYC-dining scene, so Café Marguerite brings New-York-level attention to detail that's noticeable in ambience and, importantly, in the menu. One tourist on Google enthusiastically states that Café Marguerite has "the best croissants this side of the Atlantic," adding that they would go to the cafe daily if they lived in the area.
One only has to walk right across the street for more eats at the Oda Wine Garden. This restaurant celebrates all things Balkan, with cheese or cured meat plates and savory burek pie. "This is what food made with love tastes like. Whoever checks restaurants for Michelin stars should definitely pay a visit here," wrote one Google reviewer, continuing, "Everything tastes like it's grown by them, from veggies to meat. The wine selection [is] spectacular." Down the block, Rae's offers seasonal dinner options and an extensive drink menu. One customer on Google said the restaurant has "consistently excellent food that's playful without being goofy."
Getting to Margaretville is easy enough, and the accommodation options nearby will provide you with a comfortable stay. In town, there's the affordable Margaretville Motel, and the Hanah Mountain Resort is just a 3.5-mile drive from the downtown area.
Hiking trails and exploring the Catskills
Of course, the reason most people visit the Catskills is to bask in nature. In the winter, Belleayre Mountain ("New York's best ski resort" for a premier family-friendly getaway) is a beloved spot for skiing and snowboarding, and it's only 15 minutes down the road. In other seasons, there are plenty of places where you can lace up your hiking boots and trek the forested slopes, with a selection of trails for all endurance levels.
The Balsam Lake Mountain Wild Forest is an easy trip and has a scattering of trails across different peaks and around small lakes. The Kelly Hollow Loop is a manageable 3.4-mile trek along a stream and by a beaver pond, while the Alder Lake to the Balsam Lake Mountain Fire Tower trail requires around 7.5 hours to complete, as it takes you on Mill Brook Ridge and up the mountain summit. Another option nearby is the Delaware Wild Forest, which has 47 miles of additional trails.
For something more low-key, the Pepacton Reservoir is about 20 minutes from Margaretville. A long, thin body of water that snakes 15 miles back and forth at the bottom of the mountains, it was created by damming the East Branch of the Delaware River that flows through Margaretville. It's a great spot for trout fishing or paddling a canoe or kayak on the calm water. However, it should be noted that a quick online permit must be acquired before launching your vessel. For a family-friendly hiking route around the reservoir, the Shavertown Trail starts on the shore as well.