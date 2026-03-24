New York's Quaint Village Is A Catskills Gem With A Walkable Downtown, Tasty Restaurants, And Mountain Trails

New York's Catskill Mountains are rightfully famous for their spectacular hiking along forested ridges, peaceful fishing, and all manner of outdoor activities under wide open skies. However, the area also includes plenty of charming small towns hidden away in the mountains. Being a stone's throw from the East Coast, some of these villages go all the way back to the first decades of the United States as a nation. Margaretville is one such quintessential Catskills town, with a quaint downtown and access to all the outdoor action these eastern mountains have to offer.

Nestled in a green valley by the East Branch Delaware River, Margaretville is 2.5 hours from New York City by car, and it's the perfect rural weekend escape or an ideal stop while exploring the best of the Catskills. This quiet town of under 1,000 residents is also reachable via the Trailways Bus from New York City, making that small-town America feeling even more accessible. You don't need a car to get there, and you definitely won't need one once you're there, as the historic downtown is extremely walkable and tucked into an area of less than one square mile.

Similar to its neighboring town of Andes, a Catskills town with mountain views and cozy vibes, Margaretville is a quiet, remote escape. What elevates Margaretville from other small towns is its level of quality dining. It's a small place with big-city flavor, offering access to year-round mountain fun, and it's just a short drive (or bus ride) from New York City.