Tucked Between Kansas City And Wichita Is An Artificial Lake Known For Fishing And Camping

Situated at the edge of Kansas' Flint Hills, the John Redmond Reservoir has miles of shoreline surrounded by prairie to discover. The reservoir, bookended by a scenic dam on one side, is dotted with wildlife and recreation areas for fishing, camping, or nature viewing. Though the lake was artificially formed in the 1950s, it encapsulates an intriguing blend of natural landscapes and curated infrastructure. Campgrounds, picnic facilities, and boat ramps make the site easy to access for campers or fishers, while the pretty, framing Flint Hills are one of the country's last remaining tallgrass prairies. That gives the reservoir a unique appeal for visitors, who get to enjoy its waterfront activities in the midst of a special, native habitat.

The wildlife at John Redmond Reservoir is abundant, as is its fish population. Visitors can take a boat out onto the lake, or, when water levels are lower, you can cast a line out from the shores near the dam. Two species of catfish, white bass, and crappie are stocked in the lake, according to a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks report. If you're looking for spots with higher chances of getting a bite, the report also provides brush pile coordinates.

Visitors who prefer to keep their eyes set on the wildlife flying overhead will be pleased to know there are nearly 300 different bird species that live around the reservoir, which falls within a migratory route for ducks and geese. Close enough to Kansas City or Wichita for a weekend outing, the reservoir is a convenient getaway destination for fishing, birdwatching, and taking in sunset dam views.