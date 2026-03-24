Kentucky's Gorgeous State Park Is Also A Rustic Resort With Scenic Trails, Mini-Golf, And Cozy Lodging
Located in Eastern Kentucky, Natural Bridge State Resort Park is home to a wonder of nature that was formed after millions of years of erosion. The resort is inside the Daniel Boone National Forest near the Red River Gorge Geological Area. Guests can take their pick of hotel-like lodges, cozy cottages, and two rustic campgrounds. It sits on 2,200 acres, with amenities like a restaurant, a small bar, and a pool to relax in after a day of exploring.
Hikers have a wide variety of trails nearby to choose from, including easy and advanced treks. If you don't feel up to hiking, take the sky lift to reach the Natural Bridge landmark. There's also a mini-golf course and a luminescent, glowing underground cave system to explore by kayak, stand-up paddleboards, or boat tours.
The closest town to the resort is Slade, an under-the-radar lake town that serves as a gateway to the Red River Gorge. To reach Slade, you can fly into Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. The resort is located about 63 miles southeast of the regional airport. The best way to see this region is by renting a car directly from the airport. That way, you can take your time in getting to the resort and enjoy the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway, Kentucky's most beautiful drive.
Hike to outdoor attractions, take in the views, and explore glowing caves
Within the resort itself, there are nearly a dozen trails, ranging from under a mile to more strenuous trails for advanced hikers, like the 8.7-mile Sand Gap Trail. You can also take the Original Natural Bridge Trail, though it's steep and can get crowded during peak times. The scenic Sky Bridge Loop Trail is a 1-mile loop that also gives you the chance to see the natural sandstone arch, although it involves some stairs and exposed cliff points.
Another way to see the iconic landmark is to take the Natural Bridge Sky Lift. For those who want to avoid the uphill climb, just drive to the parking lot, which is located nearby. For $17 round-trip per adult (at the time of writing), you can take in the beautiful scenery of the bluffs and forests from the cable system. After a 20-minute ride, take a short walk to admire the arch from the top, or go in the opposite direction for a lookout point. One Google reviewer said it was a mix of adrenaline and awe that you'll remember forever: "It's not just transportation; it's a 15-minute existential crisis in a brightly colored aluminum basket [...] The views? Absolutely stunning. The terror? Also stunning."
Another stunning activity is the Gorge Underground caverns, located just a few miles from the resort. Lit up by LED lights, the abandoned limestone mine hidden in Red River Gorge is a surreal paddler's paradise. You can rent transparent kayaks, SUP boards, or sign up for a boat tour to explore the subterranean limestone passageways, with prices starting at $30 to $85 depending on activity (at the time of writing).
Enjoy the resort's mini-golf, pool, lake, and tavern
The resort has a range of accommodations to choose from. Hemlock Lodge looks more like a small hotel with all the comforts of home, like Wi-Fi and flat-screen televisions. There are also several cottages, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options, with the largest ones fitting up to 10 people. Each cottage kitchen includes cookware, tableware, a toaster, and a basic kit that comes with coffee and cleaning supplies.
Natural Bridge State Resort Park has campsites spread across the Middlefork and Whittleton Campgrounds, in addition to some primitive camping spots, for a total of 86. Some sites include electric and water hookups for RVs and trailers, while others are perfect for tents. Across the road from Middlefork is Mill Creek Lake, where you can rent kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for a relaxing afternoon. Both campgrounds have picnic tables, restrooms, showers, and grills, and they are dog friendly.
Not far from the sky lift's parking area, you can also play a round of mini-golf in the warmer months. The 18-hole course costs $5 for adults (at the time of writing), with no charge for kids under 4. You can rent the equipment at the snack bar or at the Hemlock Lodge reception. There's also a pool near the lodge that's free for guests of the cottages and lodge to use, though if you stay at the campground, you'll have to pay for a day pass to join in on the fun. When hunger strikes, visit the on-site Sandstone Arches Restaurant or grab a drink at Trail Ends Tavern, which is open on Fridays and Saturdays.