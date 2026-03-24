Kentucky's Gorgeous State Park Is Also A Rustic Resort With Scenic Trails, Mini-Golf, And Cozy Lodging

Located in Eastern Kentucky, Natural Bridge State Resort Park is home to a wonder of nature that was formed after millions of years of erosion. The resort is inside the Daniel Boone National Forest near the Red River Gorge Geological Area. Guests can take their pick of hotel-like lodges, cozy cottages, and two rustic campgrounds. It sits on 2,200 acres, with amenities like a restaurant, a small bar, and a pool to relax in after a day of exploring.

Hikers have a wide variety of trails nearby to choose from, including easy and advanced treks. If you don't feel up to hiking, take the sky lift to reach the Natural Bridge landmark. There's also a mini-golf course and a luminescent, glowing underground cave system to explore by kayak, stand-up paddleboards, or boat tours.

The closest town to the resort is Slade, an under-the-radar lake town that serves as a gateway to the Red River Gorge. To reach Slade, you can fly into Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. The resort is located about 63 miles southeast of the regional airport. The best way to see this region is by renting a car directly from the airport. That way, you can take your time in getting to the resort and enjoy the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway, Kentucky's most beautiful drive.