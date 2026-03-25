5 High-Tech Gadgets That Should Be On Every Traveler's 2026 Wishlist, According To Reddit
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When you're on the go, the right tech can be a lifesaver, whether it helps you stay charged or adds comfort during stressful moments. But what are the best tools to bring on vacation, according to real travelers? To find out, we scoured Reddit, looking at both tech and travel communities to see what people say actually makes life easier on the road.
The best travel tech can help reduce your stress and improve your experience, whether you are looking to stay online or carve out a bit of peace in a chaotic environment. After all, when you're heading out on vacation, the last thing you want to worry about is your phone dying or struggling to find a reliable Wi-Fi connection. Having the right tech accessories means fewer worries — and more looking forward to the vacation that awaits.
To make traveling a little easier, here are five traveler-approved gadgets according to Reddit. From slim power banks that fit easily into a bag to a simple way to use your own headphones in-flight, these tools can help you stay connected and comfortable wherever you go.
Power Bank
It may not sound revolutionary, but a power bank is still an essential you'll want to throw in your bag as soon as you start packing for your trip. In fact, it might be the most recommended gadget across all the subreddits we reviewed, consistently mentioned as a must-have item when away from home. With so much of daily travel relying on smartphones — from pulling up maps to accessing digital boarding passes — running out of battery can quickly become a problem.
If you're looking for a real tech hack, seasoned travelers not only recommend finding a small, slim power bank that won't weigh you down, but also bringing two along for the journey. "Sometimes they are slow to charge," explained one traveler on r/travelhacks. "So I'll always leave one charging and have the other on me, so one will always be full. Your phone is your lifeline for everything so I don't want it to die." Before you pack your bags, make sure you follow airline rules about the use of power banks while on board.
Currently retailing for $24.95 on Amazon, the FancyBean Portable Charger is one option, with enough ports to charge up to four devices at once. Thanks to its built-in cables, which support both Android and iPhone, it also saves you from packing a bunch of cables. This charger, which has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 1,000 reviews, comes in a two-pack, making it a practical choice. "Perfect ... I travel often and needed a reliable power bank that didn't require bringing extra cords," penned one reviewer on Amazon. "These are compact powerhouses."
Noise-Canceling Headphones
Another popular recommendation from seasoned travelers is noise-canceling headphones. Whether you find yourself stuck on a plane behind a noisy toddler or riding a train with chatty neighbors while you want to doze, good-quality noise-canceling headphones can be handy. And if you're a nervous flyer, noise-canceling headphones may help ease your anxiety. So it's no wonder that a frequent traveler on r/digitalnomad said this tech gadget was perhaps the most impactful of anything they travel with.
They're especially useful for light sleepers or nervous flyers as they can transform a noisy space into a quiet cocoon just for you. On r/travel, AirPods came highly recommended for their ability to both cancel noise and produce white noise to lull you to sleep. As of this writing, the AirPods 4 equipped with active noise cancellation and adaptive audio are available on Amazon for $119.99.
And while earbuds are a good choice for some, if you are looking for over-ear headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are a solid option. They are available at Costco, but if you aren't a member, you can get them on Amazon for $359. With over 18,600 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, these headphones are praised for their comfort and their noise-canceling ability. "If you're looking for premium sound, unbeatable noise cancellation, and all-day comfort, these are it," raved an Amazon reviewer. "Once you try them, it's hard to go back to anything else." The Beats Studio Pro is a more wallet-friendly alternative. It's selling for $169.95 and has a 4.5-star rating based on more than 25,000 reviews.
Universal Travel Adapter
Staying charged doesn't stop when you return to your room. A universal travel adapter is a simple but essential tool that will serve you well no matter what country you find yourself in. This gadget was routinely mentioned on Reddit as one of the must-bring items for any trip, with particular points for an option with multiple USB charging ports.
The Anker Nano Travel Adapter is a solid choice and is frequently mentioned by travelers on r/travel. The two-pin universal adapter can be configured to work in most countries worldwide, and it not only lets you plug devices into an outlet but also features two USB-C and two USB-A ports. As with other Anker Nano products, the travel adapter features a slim, foldable design with pins that are about the height of 33 stacked cards, making it easy to slip into any bag.
After a trip to Japan, one traveler raved about their experience using the adapter on r/onebag, sharing, "I have to say, from now on the Anker Nano Travel Adapter is the only adapter AND charger in one that I need." The adapter sells for $25.99 on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 stars across 2,487 reviews. Looking for another option? Check out this affordable and compact travel adapter available at Home Depot.
Bluetooth Adapter
Anyone who is tired of using the headphones that airlines pass around will want to invest in a handy gadget that will transform your next flight. These small devices plug into an airplane's headphone jack and let you connect wireless earbuds or headphones.
One happy traveler on r/travel praised the technology, writing, "it's the best way to enjoy in-flight entertainment in economy. Economy flights have very ordinary over-ear headphones and it's super difficult hearing the movie over the engine noise." Another user pointed out that this gadget is so small that it can slip right into the case for their headphones, making it convenient for travel. Others also noted that it's practical for avoiding a tangle of wires that can get caught in the tray table or trip you up when getting out of your seat.
While there are several brands on the market, the AirFly by Twelve South seems to get the most mentions on Reddit. Just plug it in, connect, and enjoy your entertainment without worry. The AirFly Pro 2 Deluxe includes an adapter for international flights and pairs with two headsets, so you and a friend can enjoy the same movie. As of this writing, it sells on Amazon for $59.99, while the regular AirFly Pro 2, which comes without the adapter, retails for $49.99. The deluxe version received 4.3 stars across 250 reviews, with one reviewer calling it a game-changer for their travel experience.
Portable Hotspot
We've all been there at some point on vacation — checking into a hotel or apartment and trying to connect to the internet, only to discover that the Wi-Fi works in one small corner or, in some cases, not at all. This is one of many instances in which a portable hotspot can be a lifesaver, allowing you to maintain online access more reliably.
One traveler on r/digitalnomad recommends a portable hotspot rather than simply turning your phone into one for these very circumstances. "I had cases when there was a good signal only near the exit door or even only in the corridor. You just put your router there and it creates a perfect signal in your whole room/apartment." Even if the connection in your hotel is good, some prefer using a personal router for added security, while another Redditor pointed out that it helps connect devices like a Kindle to Wi-Fi when a browser login is required.
The Solis Hero 4G Hotspot is a travel router that has landed on several best travel tech lists, including Esquire's Best Travel Gadgets roundup for its compact size and the ability to connect to local 4G networks in over 140 countries. Its long battery life makes it useful during the day if you don't want to rely on public Wi-Fi, and its ability to connect up to 10 devices means you and your travel companions can remain reachable. As a bonus, it can also double as a power bank. Currently selling on Amazon for $129.99, it has a 4-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews and includes 10 GB of global data, ready to use.
Methodology
To come up with this list of helpful travel tech, we scoured some of Reddit's popular travel subreddits, from r/travel to r/onebag, as well as more tech-focused communities such as r/TechNook and r/digitalnomad. In doing so, we were able to identify clear patterns in responses, which often pointed to similar technology as being helpful.
We then reviewed retail listings on Amazon and other travel tech roundups to find highly rated products that matched each item suggested on Reddit. By combining this information, we ended up with five widely recommended pieces of travel tech that can help improve your next trip.