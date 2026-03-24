Michigan's 'Gem Of The Upper Peninsula' Is A Lovely Community With Stunning Lake Views, Beaches, And Tasty Eats

There's never a dull moment in Michigan. From coastal landscapes on the shores of the Great Lakes to bustling cities and quiet Midwestern villages, travelers to the Wolverine State can pack their itinerary with a plethora of activities. Skiers can head to Bittersweet Resort for a picture-perfect getaway with snowy slopes and cozy vibes, while explorers wanting to unplug from everything will find lighthouse views and sandy bliss on South Manitou Island, a remote Lake Michigan getaway. Travelers in search of more laid-back locales amidst the untouched wilderness should set their sights on Grand Marais. With relaxing lake views and tasty eateries to refuel, this waterfront hamlet will be a refreshing escape.

Clinging to the far-flung northern coastline of the Upper Peninsula, the petite community of Grand Marais looks out across the glistening expanse of Lake Superior. Tucked along the deep curve of West Bay, the town is sheltered by a long, angular headland cutting eastwards across the water, where sandy beaches await hours of sunbathing. Sitting on the doorstep of idyllic woodlands where eager explorers can venture out hiking, it's no wonder Grand Marais calls itself the "gem of the Upper Peninsula."

Walking through the wide boulevard slicing through downtown Grand Marais feels like a glimpse into a previous century. Clapboard cottages and false-front facades reminiscent of the Old West reflect Grand Marais' history as a lumber boomtown back in the 1880s, when the railroad would whistle through, and the double lighthouses guarding the town's headland guided fishing boats around the bay. Sightseers can stroll amidst the nostalgic architecture and explore the local museums for a history lesson. Quaint coastal lodges invite travelers to extend their stay for more adventures. Michigan locals in Mackinaw City can drive to Grand Marais in about two hours.