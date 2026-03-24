Michigan's 'Gem Of The Upper Peninsula' Is A Lovely Community With Stunning Lake Views, Beaches, And Tasty Eats
There's never a dull moment in Michigan. From coastal landscapes on the shores of the Great Lakes to bustling cities and quiet Midwestern villages, travelers to the Wolverine State can pack their itinerary with a plethora of activities. Skiers can head to Bittersweet Resort for a picture-perfect getaway with snowy slopes and cozy vibes, while explorers wanting to unplug from everything will find lighthouse views and sandy bliss on South Manitou Island, a remote Lake Michigan getaway. Travelers in search of more laid-back locales amidst the untouched wilderness should set their sights on Grand Marais. With relaxing lake views and tasty eateries to refuel, this waterfront hamlet will be a refreshing escape.
Clinging to the far-flung northern coastline of the Upper Peninsula, the petite community of Grand Marais looks out across the glistening expanse of Lake Superior. Tucked along the deep curve of West Bay, the town is sheltered by a long, angular headland cutting eastwards across the water, where sandy beaches await hours of sunbathing. Sitting on the doorstep of idyllic woodlands where eager explorers can venture out hiking, it's no wonder Grand Marais calls itself the "gem of the Upper Peninsula."
Walking through the wide boulevard slicing through downtown Grand Marais feels like a glimpse into a previous century. Clapboard cottages and false-front facades reminiscent of the Old West reflect Grand Marais' history as a lumber boomtown back in the 1880s, when the railroad would whistle through, and the double lighthouses guarding the town's headland guided fishing boats around the bay. Sightseers can stroll amidst the nostalgic architecture and explore the local museums for a history lesson. Quaint coastal lodges invite travelers to extend their stay for more adventures. Michigan locals in Mackinaw City can drive to Grand Marais in about two hours.
Explore museums and eateries around Grand Marais, Michigan
Travelers who enjoy sightseeing around new destinations will find a handful of diversions around Grand Marais. In the heart of downtown is the Old Post Office Museum, a pastel-hued, false-fronted edifice dating to the early 1900s. The architecture is so aesthetically pleasing that it's even been featured on the Accidentally Wes Anderson website. Listed on the Michigan Register of Historic Sites, this clapboard cabin was once the Grand Marais post office, and today features local history exhibits along with a summer rose garden. "A fun little place to visit, and you can even send postcards from here," shared a previous visitor.
A few steps from the Old Post Office Museum sits a gargantuan wooden barrel, known as the Pickle Barrel House. Visitors can step inside to tour the various rooms spread across two floors, where the curved walls, crammed with furniture, and round ceilings give a slightly dizzying effect. This cartoonish atmosphere is only fitting since the barrel was once the vacation cottage of "The Teenie Weenies" comic strip creator, William Donahey. For more history coupled with pleasant views of Lake Superior, make a stop at the Light Keeper's House Museum, an elegant coastal mansion set amidst tree-shaded lawns.
Feeling hungry? Step into the Grand Marais Tavern next to the Pickle Barrel House for tasty pizzas and ciders on tap. Across the street is Sherpa Shack, which not only serves "really good ice cream," according to a previous visitor, but also offers cozy picnic table seating. For a rustic Wild West vibe, head to The Dunes Saloon Lake Superior Brewing Co., where the menu includes whitefish tacos, Scotch eggs, and blueberry wheat beer. The tables are made from wooden barrels, which lend a rustic charm to the saloon atmosphere.
Beaches and outdoor adventures around Grand Marais, Michigan
Sun-seekers ready to get their toes wet should head to Bayshore Park, a stretch of peachy shoreline covered in tufts of beachgrass overlooking Lake Superior. Drop a towel on the sand and soak up the sunshine amidst the gentle lull of the water. Pack a hamper to enjoy a snack beneath the picnic pavilion overlooking the shore. At the easternmost point of the headland is Lake Superior Beach, where gentle lake waves crash against a pebbly coast. A short walk away are the Outer Lighthouse and the Inner Lighthouse, which stand guard on either side of the headland. Towering above the water, the two lighthouses create a picturesque backdrop to admire the views of Lake Superior, particularly at sunset.
A short drive beyond the west edge of town is the Sable Falls Trail, which will bring hikers to mesmerizing landscapes. Trek through shady woodlands to reach Sable Falls, a frothy cascade carving its way down successive layers of rocky ledges. Surrounded by dense foliage, the waterfall is a peaceful backdrop for photos. As you continue along the trail, the foliage clears to reveal the Grand Sable Dunes framing the edge of Lake Superior. Stroll along the water's edge at the base of the dunes, or climb atop the sandy ridges for panoramic views of forested meadows merging into the vast stretch of the lake across the horizon.
Travelers wanting to extend their visit can spend the night at The Agate Cross Bed & Breakfast, a short walk from downtown Grand Marais. On the peninsula between the two lighthouses, Fletchy's Pictured Rocks Resort offers log cabins with Lake Superior views. For more Upper Peninsula adventures, just two hours away by car is Marquette, a small city with hidden waterfall hikes.