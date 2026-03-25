5 Best-Selling Camping Lanterns On Amazon Under $30
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When getting ready for any camping trip, one of the most important items you'll want to bring (besides a good and affordable tent, of course) is a camping lantern. When the sun goes down, lanterns become an essential part of your campsite, giving you enough light to cook, play card games, and easily get ready for bed inside your tent.
There are all types of camping lights, from traditional fuel models to rechargeable LED lanterns that double as flashlights. With so many options available, finding a good camping lantern doesn't necessarily mean you have to spend a lot of money. A quick look at Amazon turns up some incredible deals, and so we set out to find some of the best-selling camping lanterns under $30. Any of these can ensure that you'll have a nice, bright campsite without breaking the bank.
From battery-powered powerhouses to rechargeable, dimmable lanterns, each item on the list is not only affordable but is also well-reviewed thanks to its best-selling status. We scoured Amazon reviews to pull out the pros and cons of each of these camping lanterns so you can make an informed choice about which one will work best for you, whether you're headed out on an outdoor adventure or just want to have them handy in case of an emergency power outage at home.
Etekcity Lantern Camping Essential Lights
With nearly 50,000 user reviews and a rating of 4.7 stars, the Etekcity Lantern Camping Essential Lights immediately caught our eye. The lights currently sell for just $15 for a pack of two or $25 for a pack of four, making them an incredible bargain. Powered by three AA batteries, the lantern can get as bright as 154 lumens and can be "dimmed" by sliding the light down partially.
Thanks to its 360-degree design and brightness level, it is a great choice for illuminating the interior of a tent or a small area of your campsite. It even has a small storage compartment big enough to fit small items like keys, which is always handy. The side handles, which are used to slide up the canister that illuminates, can also be used to hang the lantern when needed. The reviews are overall favorable, with one Amazon customer writing, "They're compact but give off a bright, even light that works great for camping, power outages, or emergency preparedness. I love how easy they are to use— just pull up to turn on — and the battery life is impressive."
Overall, many people seemed to be pleased with the battery life and brightness of these camping lamps, though some warned that the light they give off is cold, almost blue, which, for some, was a problem. Others also pointed out that, though these lanterns are made from water-resistant material, they aren't waterproof, and that if left outdoors in the rain, water could enter the battery compartment. However, considering camping lanterns aren't often left outdoors indefinitely, the Etekcity lights are a great, economical option for the campsite or simply to keep in case of an emergency at home.
Lepro Battery Powered LED Camping Lantern
Lepro specializes in lighting, and one of its camping lanterns has over 36,000 reviews with a 4.6-star rating (at the time of writing). The LE 1000LM Battery Powered LED Camping Lantern is currently retailing for $26.99 and has a surprising number of features for the low price. Not only is it dimmable, but it has four light quality settings — full brightness, warm white, daylight white, or flashing, which is great in emergencies. This camping light has a water resistance rating of IPX4, meaning it can be used in light rain without issue.
The Lepro lantern runs on three D batteries and provides 1000 lumens of light at its highest setting. It also has a hook on the bottom and top, allowing for different hanging options. And, according to customers, they perform well. An Amazon review notes they were a great replacement for traditional propane lamps, saying that whil they "have always used propane lanterns for fishing/camping because [...] battery ones just never were bright enough, [but] this one definitely does the job."
Many reviewers commented on the quality of the light and how powerful the lanterns are on the full setting, allowing them to illuminate any number of areas. While it was difficult to find any criticism of the lantern, one reviewer did mention that the large D batteries made it a bit heavy and thus excluded it from activities like backpacking, while some others felt that the light was too bright when initially turned on. But aside from these minor inconveniences, the Lepro camping lantern earned high marks. And if you prefer not to use batteries, Lepro also makes a highly-rated rechargeable version of the lantern, which still retails for under $30.
LuminAID Solar Camping Lantern
If you're looking for something that you can enjoy off-grid, the LuminAID Solar Camping Lantern is an interesting option. Currently selling for just $27.99, this clever lantern received a 4.6-star rating across over 12,000 reviews (at the time of writing). The 75-lumen lantern can be recharged via the integrated solar panel or the micro USB port, providing two charging options to keep it ready to use. The lantern is also inflatable and collapses down, making it easy to pack with your gear or throw into your backpack. And since it weighs just five ounces, it's convenient to carry around on a hike if needed.
The LuminAID Solar Camping lantern is fully waterproof, and because of its design, it is also shatterproof, so you don't have to worry about breakage. Originally designed for humanitarian efforts to help those in areas without power, the product was successfully pitched on NBC's "Shark Tank" before expanding its line onto Amazon. With multiple light settings, the lantern received favorable online reviews for its brightness and durability. "Surprisingly good light production with easy solar charging," writes one Amazon reviewer.
While the overall reviews are favorable, there are split opinions when it comes to the solar charging capabilities. Some raved about its high quality and ability to charge the lantern even in low light conditions, while others felt that an entire day in the sun didn't move the charge at all. Reviewers also wished that the USB charging was via the now more commonly used USB-C, rather than a micro USB, which caused them to have to bring extra cables. Still, even with these minor criticisms, the LuminAID makes a good choice for those who want a lightweight, highly portable camping lantern with multiple charging options.
Odoland Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan
This next best seller is no ordinary camping lantern. Odoland's camping light is also a fan, which allows you to cool down and light up any space. The Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan is currently retailing for $20.99 and has a 4.3-star rating after almost 47,000 reviews (at the time of writing). The versatile item runs on two D batteries, and its design allows it to work as a tabletop fan or, thanks to the hook, a hanging lantern with fan functionality.
The dual nature makes it an intriguing choice for inside the tent during hot summer months, as it helps air circulate. The lantern has two power settings on the fan and is equipped with 18 LED lights, providing white light. Reviews on Amazon mention its bright light and lightweight build as selling points, and people seemed particularly pleased with how useful it is inside their tent. "Bought this for camping and it was great," writes one reviewer on Amazon. "I hung it from the top of [the] tent, and it lit the tent up nicely at night! The fan didn't freeze you out, but it did keep it from being quite so hot in the tent."
While the fan certainly works, some reviewers caution that it's best to temper expectations. Some felt disappointed that the fan was weak and could only be felt at close range, while others were happy with the way it circulated air within the tent and provided a light breeze. A few customers also mentioned having issues with durability, with pieces breaking after a small drop. Still, for its versatile usage and strong light, this fan and camping lantern is a great option for under $30.
EZORKAS Collapsible Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern
We round out our list of Amazon's best camping lanterns under $30 with a rechargeable model that also transforms into a flashlight. The EZORKAS Collapsible Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern is available in a two-pack for just $18 (at the time of writing). Similar to the earlier mentioned Etekcity lantern, this is a collapsible COB lantern that works by pulling up on a cylinder to reveal the 360-degree light. Conveniently, this lantern is rechargeable via a mini USB port and can also run on three AA batteries, allowing users to decide which method meets their needs.
What makes this model unique is that it not only acts as a lantern — which can be hung using its metal handles or stuck on any metal surface thanks to the magnets on its base — but it can also be used as a flashlight. When the cylinder is closed, flip the switch, and light emerges from a circular cutout in the top. These camping lanterns had an incredibly high 4.8-star rating across 14,000 reviews (at the time of writing). Reviewers loved how bright the lanterns are, and how quickly they both charge and hold their power. "These lanterns are absolutely fantastic and have become an essential part of my camping gear," writes one customer on Amazon. "Each lantern provides a powerful, adjustable light that easily illuminates our entire campsite."
Customers were also impressed with the water resistance of the lanterns and their durability, having survived rain and falls on hard surfaces. Again, some were disappointed by the charging port, wishing that the lanterns could use the more universal USB-C option, but overall, it was difficult to find any consistent complaints about the lanterns. Used in both camping and emergency situations, people found them helpful in either scenario.
Methodology
To pull together the list of the top five Amazon camping lanterns under $30, we evaluated the Amazon Best Sellers in the camping lanterns category. Of the products listed, we, of course, looked at the prices. However, the number of reviews played a large part in our recommendations, as we looked for items that had been reviewed at least 10,000 times by customers. In doing so, we were able to closely evaluate the feedback in order to ensure that these lanterns aren't just affordable, but also effective pieces of camping gear.
Lastly, we also took into consideration the design of each lantern, wishing to provide recommendations for a wide variety of camping lights. Battery-operated, rechargeable, and solar powered lanters were all included in order to provide highly-rated options that would be useful no matter what you are looking for. Want even more options? Check out our suggestions for the top camping lanterns sold at Walmart.