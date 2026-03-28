Nestled Between NYC And Albany Is A Quaint New York Hamlet With River Views And Local Cuisine

If you're looking for a relaxing city escape, it'll be hard to beat Milton, New York. This picturesque location along the west side of the Hudson River lies halfway between Albany and New York City. Though it doesn't have a bustling downtown, it does have pretty parks with river views. Once you add breweries, wineries, and great restaurants, a stop is a given.

Milton is in Ulster County, which is part of the Hudson Valley, a charming fall destination with leafy landscapes. The little hamlet, home to less than 2,000 people, lies 80 miles north of New York City. Amtrak and Metro-North trains leave the city multiple times a day for Upstate New York. Amtrak's Empire Service departs from Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station, while Metro-North's Hudson Line leaves from Grand Central Terminal. It takes less than an hour and a half for the trains to pull into Poughkeepsie. Milton is then just a quick ride across the Mid-Hudson Bridge. This suspension bridge crosses the Hudson River, America's deepest, which winds past charming towns with picturesque views.

This spot along the river was settled in the early 18th century by a sea captain looking to build ships for the British Navy. He named the hamlet, which is part of Marlborough, after John Milton, the famous poet. Milton grew slowly as a dock, adding mills, and eventually factories were built. Its 1883 Milton Railroad Station is now on the National Register of Historic Places.