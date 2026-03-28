Nestled Between NYC And Albany Is A Quaint New York Hamlet With River Views And Local Cuisine
If you're looking for a relaxing city escape, it'll be hard to beat Milton, New York. This picturesque location along the west side of the Hudson River lies halfway between Albany and New York City. Though it doesn't have a bustling downtown, it does have pretty parks with river views. Once you add breweries, wineries, and great restaurants, a stop is a given.
Milton is in Ulster County, which is part of the Hudson Valley, a charming fall destination with leafy landscapes. The little hamlet, home to less than 2,000 people, lies 80 miles north of New York City. Amtrak and Metro-North trains leave the city multiple times a day for Upstate New York. Amtrak's Empire Service departs from Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station, while Metro-North's Hudson Line leaves from Grand Central Terminal. It takes less than an hour and a half for the trains to pull into Poughkeepsie. Milton is then just a quick ride across the Mid-Hudson Bridge. This suspension bridge crosses the Hudson River, America's deepest, which winds past charming towns with picturesque views.
This spot along the river was settled in the early 18th century by a sea captain looking to build ships for the British Navy. He named the hamlet, which is part of Marlborough, after John Milton, the famous poet. Milton grew slowly as a dock, adding mills, and eventually factories were built. Its 1883 Milton Railroad Station is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Enjoy the beautiful scenery in Milton
When you arrive in Milton, the first thing you'll noticed is its stunning river views. Milton's waterfront is part of the Hudson River Valley Greenway, a system of land and water trails that extends 750 miles though New York State. Milton Landing Park is the easiest place to access the water here. The 14.5-acre park has a boat dock, a fishing pier, and a kayak launch. Benches and grills make it a family-friendly spot in which to hang out. Seastreak also offers fall foliage cruises (from $129 roundtrip) up the Hudson River that dock here.
For a different type of water view, you can head one mile inland to another park in Milton. Cluett Schantz Memorial Park has several small lakes where you can go fishing for largemouth bass and pumpkinseed. Runners, walkers, and dog walkers will appreciate its well-kept trails, including the Cluett Schantz Memorial Park Loop, that wind through the 61-acre park. Picnic tables, grills, and, of course, bathrooms are perfectly placed along the way.
The park also hosts a lot of seasonal events for the community. The Hudson Valley Farmers Market is stocked with local produce on Saturday mornings from June until mid-October. A free Summer Concert Series, featuring local food trucks, is held during the summer. Plus the annual Heart of the Hudson Valley Bounty Festival, which highlights local vendors, happens at the beginning of October.
Try local food and beverages
Don't worry if your trip doesn't coincide with Milton's planned events, since there are plenty of places to visit all year long. Prospect Hill Orchards and Locust Grove Fruit Farm are both seventh-generation farms where you can collect fresh produce. You can pick apples and pumpkins, and then eat warm apple cider donuts at the former, while the latter has a farm stand and a brewery. Its Locust Grove Brewing Co. makes hand-crafted ciders in a big yellow barn.
At another Milton farm, you'll find Nostrano Vineyards. This fourth-generation farm harvests 15 acres of apples and 10 acres of wine grapes. With the grapes, they make award-winning rieslings and pinot noirs. You can visit their hilltop tasting room, which has both indoor and outdoor seating, to try their wines with a cheese and charcuterie board or a wood-fired pizza. Be sure to buy a few bottles of wine to take home with you when you leave. Then, for another scenic farm town boasting orchard views, wineries, and hiking trails, keep heading south on Route 9W until you reach Marlboro.
If you don't feel full after grazing around Milton all day, be sure to make a dinner reservation at a foodie-approved restaurant. Henry's Restaurant is at Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa, a gorgeous property overlooking the Hudson River. Most of its produce comes from the property's 40-acre Millstone Farm, while local farms supply its dairy and meat products. Just add a speciality cocktail to cap off this relaxing day.