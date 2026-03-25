One Of New Hampshire's Cleanest Lakes Is A Crystal-Clear Oasis For Swimming, Hiking, And Stargazing

When it comes to destinations in New England, New Hampshire is always worth checking out. The Granite State may not be big, but it's packed with outdoor allure, including rugged mountains, bucolic valleys, scenic Atlantic coastline, and spectacular highway drives. This is a state that packs a serious scenic punch, especially in its lakes. New Hampshire is home to over 1,000 lakes and ponds, which boast both natural beauty and immaculate water quality. Spending the warm months relaxing on their shores has become nearly synonymous with summer in New England, and if you're looking for one unspoiled by crowds and overdevelopment, Newfound Lake is a top choice.

While many vacationers head to Winnipesaukee in the White Mountain foothills, nearby Newfound Lake offers a nice, quieter alternative. This gorgeous, spring-fed freshwater body is not only known for its pristine waters, but also its 22 miles of lovely shoreline and nature preserves begging for exploration. Whether you're into boating, swimming, fishing, taking in the Milky Way at night, or lacing up your boots and hitting a hiking trail, Newfound Lake will scratch your itch for unadulterated New England natural splendor.

"This lake is THE hidden gem of the New Hampshire lake region ... no tourists, crystal clear water and pure serenity," raved one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Don't miss this lake if you are anywhere close by ... it is a hidden treasure!!"