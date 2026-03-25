Nestled Near A River Outside Myrtle Beach Is A Peaceful South Carolina Community That's Underrated For Retirees

Just 12 miles from everyone's favorite east coast getaway, Myrtle Beach, lies a quieter, more tranquil community. Though Red Hill's inland location lacks the seaside views of its tourist-magnet neighbor, it's only a 30-minute drive to blissful beaches and boundless entertainment options. Plus, the Waccamaw River twists and turns around its west and north edges, creating beautiful scenery for its population of retired residents.

Red Hill is largely overlooked as a retirement community, appearing at No. 9 on Niche's 2025 list of the best places to retire in the Myrtle Beach area. However, the site did list it as the second-best place to buy a house there. It also has a cost of living that's 15% lower than the national average. For keen travelers in their golden years, the closest major hub — Myrtle Beach International Airport — is 13 miles away, with an excellent selection of flights from airlines like Frontier and Southwest. This airport also has the lowest average fares in the state, so your travel piggy bank goes further there.

Red Hill is located on Route 501, but you won't find any large roads tearing through the natural landscape. With a river, a lake, and wetland environments to explore, the backdrop is a big draw for older folks who want the ultimate combination of useful amenities and outdoor activities.