Nestled Near A River Outside Myrtle Beach Is A Peaceful South Carolina Community That's Underrated For Retirees
Just 12 miles from everyone's favorite east coast getaway, Myrtle Beach, lies a quieter, more tranquil community. Though Red Hill's inland location lacks the seaside views of its tourist-magnet neighbor, it's only a 30-minute drive to blissful beaches and boundless entertainment options. Plus, the Waccamaw River twists and turns around its west and north edges, creating beautiful scenery for its population of retired residents.
Red Hill is largely overlooked as a retirement community, appearing at No. 9 on Niche's 2025 list of the best places to retire in the Myrtle Beach area. However, the site did list it as the second-best place to buy a house there. It also has a cost of living that's 15% lower than the national average. For keen travelers in their golden years, the closest major hub — Myrtle Beach International Airport — is 13 miles away, with an excellent selection of flights from airlines like Frontier and Southwest. This airport also has the lowest average fares in the state, so your travel piggy bank goes further there.
Red Hill is located on Route 501, but you won't find any large roads tearing through the natural landscape. With a river, a lake, and wetland environments to explore, the backdrop is a big draw for older folks who want the ultimate combination of useful amenities and outdoor activities.
Discover Red Hill's nearby natural wonders
The Myrtle Beach area boasts sandy beaches, salt marshes, and ocean sunsets, but the coast is often busier than inland communities. Instead, Red Hill offers countryside charm amongst forest foliage for anyone seeking peace near the action.
Waccamaw River Park is a highlight, and it's just a mile away from Red Hill. The 1.2-mile Waccamaw River Park Green Trail takes around 20 minutes to complete, making it ideal for a mindful walk on a sun-soaked boardwalk. One visitor on Tripadvisor warned that it is susceptible to occasional flooding, but they called it a "great place to walk the dog or play a game of frisbee golf." Another picturesque, less swampy place for hiking is the Cox Ferry Lake Recreation Area, which is rated at 4.6 stars on Google from over 300 reviews, one of which describes it as "peaceful and serene."
Many retired individuals seek mild temperatures in both winter and summer, and South Carolina offers this pleasant balance. In Red Hill, May to September is warmest, with average daily highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and peaks of around 90 degrees in July. December to February is the coolest time of year, with average daily highs of 63 degrees, and some January days dipping to 36 degrees. The seasons make this an appealing region for those looking to avoid the intense heat of Florida or Arizona, while still soaking up an average of 215 days of sun per year.
Enjoy retired life in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach happens to be the "Mini Golf Capital of the World," but Red Hill is great for standard golfers, as it has some lush green fairways. One of the best rated clubs is Wild Wing Golf Course, roughly 5.6 miles away. With 4.5 stars on Google, this 27-hole course is sure to delight local seniors who love their tee time. One visitor said, "I've played a lot of the courses around the [Myrtle Beach] area. This is one of my new favorites for sure."
Thanks to its proximity to Coastal Carolina University, Red Hill manages to combine relaxed college-town vibes with a countryside community feel, as well as a sprinkling of oceanside energy. For retirees, the Wheels of Yesteryear museum is a fun place to see vintage cars, and Nannie Annie's Breakfast & Lunch could become a treasured pitstop. While some say they love living there, others acknowledge a touristy buzz that may not suit everyone, so it's best to visit first and try Red Hill on for size.
A handful of well-placed hotels and Airbnbs can be found nearby, and one of the best rated hotels is Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Coastal Carolina Conway. The peaceful riverside atmosphere and nearness to the energetic pull of Myrtle Beach make Red Hill a paradise for those trying to create a laidback retired life in the sunshine.